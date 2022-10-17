Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Results 2022: Meet the candidates for U.S. Senate
ORLANDO, Fla. – U.S. Senate terms in office last for six years, and Sen. Marco Rubio’s second term is nearly finished. He is running for re-election to his third term in the senate as Florida’s senior senator. Rubio, a Republican, is facing a challenge from Rep. Val...
Florida voter fraud arrests ignites petition for improved voter verification
TAMPA, Fla. — After arrest video capturing the disbelief of Hillsborough County residents facing voter fraud charges made national headlines, a new petition calls on the state to create a voter eligibility database and to stop arresting those with felony convictions who may have been led to believe by they could vote.
Action News Jax
Florida draws challenges over pot license
Weeks after state health officials selected a Suwannee County man to receive a long-awaited medical marijuana license earmarked for a Black farmer, applicants who lost out on joining Florida’s growing cannabis industry are challenging the decision. The Florida Department of Health on Sept. 21 announced it had issued an...
Florida approves new transgender school bathroom and locker room policy
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida's board of education passed new rules under existing state laws Wednesday stating it advances individual freedom and parental rights in schools. The meeting drew ire from LGBTQ advocacy groups and support from others during public comments on a rule implemented under Florida's Parents' Bill...
County-by-county guide to finding your sample ballot for November election
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With the 2022 general election gradually approaching, some registered voters may be wondering what their ballots will look like this year. Instead of waiting, they can look at sample ballots for each county in the Tampa Bay area. On the sample ballots, people can find...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a beautiful state, but on top of having absolutely stunning beach, Florida is also famous for its cuisine because there is nothing you can't find in The Sunshine State. Whatever you are craving, you will be able to find, any time of the day. However, today we are talking about places where you can go to enjoy steaks that are prepared well, so here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known and praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with only high-quality ingredients.
fox35orlando.com
How will La Niña affect Florida during winter 2022-23?
With Florida experiencing its coldest temperatures in months this week, this winter-like weather may have many wondering how bad winter will be during this upcoming 2022-23 season. Meterologists with the National Weather Service (NWS) believe there is a 75% chance of La Niña for the 2022-23 winter season — but...
Florida Corrections Officers Paralyzed A Man, Then Left Him in Solitary Confinement
Craig Ridley died in 2017 after corrections officers paralyzed him and left him in solitary confinement for days without access to food. A medical examiner ruled Ridley's death a homicide—yet state and federal prosecutors brought no charges in the case. An investigation recently released by the Miami Herald sheds...
Florida Weekly
The power of the second-hand — Florida’s thrift and resale stores
Thrift shopping is on the rise. According to ThredUp’s 2022 Resale Report, this year’s second hand retail market will close at $119 billion, marking a 24% increase from last year’s $96 billion market. Inflation has risen by over 8% this year, making second-hand retail a logical approach...
The Best Zoos in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites
Visiting a zoo can be an educational outing that can allow you to see animals and have experiences that would otherwise be off-limits. Thankfully, there are plenty of zoos in Florida from which to choose. And Florida's climate allows zoos to exhibit tropical and subtropical plants and animals.
Grab Your Medical Marijuana at the Gas Station – Cannabis Dispensaries To Open at 10 Circle K Stores in Florida
On October 19 it was announced that Green Thumb Industries Inc, headquartered in Chicago, IL and Vancouver, Canada has signed a deal with Circle K gas stations in Florida. The announcement reveals that Floridians will soon see medical marijuana products made available for sale at 10 Circle K gas stations in Florida as part of a new pilot.
AAA looks to expand Florida's 'move over' law to include all drivers
TAMPA, Fla. — AAA Auto Club Group is launching the "Move Over for Me" initiative in hopes of educating drivers about moving over for disabled cars on roadsides. Florida's current 'move over' law requires drivers to slow down and move over one lane for utility and municipal vehicles and tow trucks. It does not make drivers move over for any other disabled vehicles, even with hazard lights on.
A haunted car wash is coming to Florida for 1 weekend
You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash.
$200M awarded to 1,400 schools across Florida for student growth, teaching excellence
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Schools across Florida will soon be receiving extra funds based on student growth and teaching excellence. During a news conference Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a total of 1,400 schools across the Sunshine State will receive part of $200 million awarded through the School Recognition Program.
One of Florida's Oldest State Parks has More Wildlife Species than Any Other, Offers Tram Tours, and has a Museum
Many Floridians enjoy untouched or "old Florida." And visiting a state park is a good way to experience Florida in the way it was many years ago. The older parks have history, established flora, and a practiced tenure.
Disaster SNAP benefits extends to Pinellas, Manatee counties in second phase
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families opens the second phase of D-SNAP, people in Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties are now eligible to apply.
Florida State Fair announces flash ticket sale Friday
The Florida State Fair announced a flash sale on Thursday for tickets to the 12-day event.
61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
Circle K gas stations in Florida will start selling weed, legitimately
Finally, a national leader in munchies is teaming up with a weed dealer.
flkeysnews.com
How cold will it get in Florida? A breakdown of where you’ll feel 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s
There’s a change in the air. You’ll feel it starting Wednesday, and certainly Wednesday night. It’ll get drier and cooler. Yes, Florida, fall has arrived. Or is this winter?. While South Florida temperatures will dip into the mid-60s, according to the National Weather Service, other parts of...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 4