ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Comfortably warm Sunday, cold front Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — Sunday is going to be another sunny and comfortably warm day. Highs will be 80 to 82 degrees. Winds will be out of the SE at 5 to 15 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows of 57 to 68 degrees. A light breeze will be out of the SE at 0 to 10 mph.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
WDSU

A Great Start to a Warmer Weekend

KENNER, La. — Local temperatures will be on the mild side until we reach a high temperature of 80° this afternoon. A bit more humid than what we've experienced over the last few days. Building high pressure over the region will circulate gulf moisture from our southwest and wrap that around Southeast Louisiana for most of the weekend. Local conditions are expected to be mild by late morning and warm in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Breezy on the lakes and coastal areas from SE winds at 10 to 15 mph. It will feel comfortable during the day, and a light jacket will be best after sunset. Rain chances remain in the forecast. Monday a 10% chance for areas near the coast. Tuesday abundant rain tracks through Texas, but gradually diminishes before reaching Southeast Louisiana -- for now a 20% chance. Wednesday has a 30% chance with the majority of the rain to track north of the lake, for now.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

The fall festival season continues this weekend in Franklinton

FRANKLINTON, La. — The perfect example of small-town American entertainment is right in Franklinton, Louisiana. The Washington parish fair is the largest free fair and that's what people enjoy most about it. For 17 years, Caleb has been coming to the fair and feels more cities and states should adopt the idea due to the current economic climate.
FRANKLINTON, LA
WDSU

Comfortably warm weekend weather

NEW ORLEANS — Happy Saturday! Today is going to be mostly sunny, dry and comfortably warm. Highs will be on either side of 80 degrees. This evening will be nice as temperatures fall through the 70s. Lows tonight will be in the 50s and 60s - milder than this morning. Patchy fog could be possible in low-lying areas.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.

It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Crash kills man on River Road

Louisiana State Police say a man from Houma is dead after a crash in Jefferson Parish early this morning. “Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating murder on Chimney Wood Ln.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder in New Orleans East. Police say it happened on Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane. Officers say the victim is a 23-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Taxi driver dies in crash on New Orleans highway Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning. Investigators responded to the Claiborne exit off U.S. 90B West after calls about a crash. Once there, officers found a taxicab that had collided with the left-side guard rail. A man...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Magnolia State Live

Family, friends bid farewell to Mississippi police officer killed while on duty

Family, friends and the community she served bid farewell Friday to a Greenville police officer killed earlier this month as she responded to a call. Gov. Tate Reeves ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Detective Myiesha Stewart, 30, who was shot to death Oct. 11, news outlets reported. Services were held at the Washington County Convention Center at which the Mississippi Highway Patrol Honor Guard along with other state Department of Public Safety officials attended. A visitation was held Thursday, followed by a procession by a “Sea of Blue” through the streets of Greenville.
GREENVILLE, MS
WDSU

Louisiana medical officials warn about rising RSV numbers

NEW ORLEANS — RSV numbers are on the rise in Louisiana. The virus is a respiratory disease that can be very harmful for young children. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers show that numbers in the state have been rising steadily since the middle of the year. “RSV...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
IOWA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy