Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
theadvocate.com
‘It’s acts of God’: Mississippi River shrivels, leaving many to pray for rain
Old Man River is shriveling. Barges are running aground. The nation’s shipping industry is concerned. But you wouldn’t know it from Tony DeMarco’s deck overlooking the not-so-mighty Mississippi. He lives on the river side of the levee on the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson – only...
WDSU
Comfortably warm Sunday, cold front Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS — Sunday is going to be another sunny and comfortably warm day. Highs will be 80 to 82 degrees. Winds will be out of the SE at 5 to 15 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows of 57 to 68 degrees. A light breeze will be out of the SE at 0 to 10 mph.
WDSU
A Great Start to a Warmer Weekend
KENNER, La. — Local temperatures will be on the mild side until we reach a high temperature of 80° this afternoon. A bit more humid than what we've experienced over the last few days. Building high pressure over the region will circulate gulf moisture from our southwest and wrap that around Southeast Louisiana for most of the weekend. Local conditions are expected to be mild by late morning and warm in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Breezy on the lakes and coastal areas from SE winds at 10 to 15 mph. It will feel comfortable during the day, and a light jacket will be best after sunset. Rain chances remain in the forecast. Monday a 10% chance for areas near the coast. Tuesday abundant rain tracks through Texas, but gradually diminishes before reaching Southeast Louisiana -- for now a 20% chance. Wednesday has a 30% chance with the majority of the rain to track north of the lake, for now.
Alert issued for Louisiana teen last seen in Mississippi
A BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for a missing teenage girl from Ferriday was issued Friday by the Natchez Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Maddie Naff, 17, was last seen at Rosalie in Natchez and left her vehicle there. Maddie has a large brown birthmark on...
WDSU
The fall festival season continues this weekend in Franklinton
FRANKLINTON, La. — The perfect example of small-town American entertainment is right in Franklinton, Louisiana. The Washington parish fair is the largest free fair and that's what people enjoy most about it. For 17 years, Caleb has been coming to the fair and feels more cities and states should adopt the idea due to the current economic climate.
WDSU
Comfortably warm weekend weather
NEW ORLEANS — Happy Saturday! Today is going to be mostly sunny, dry and comfortably warm. Highs will be on either side of 80 degrees. This evening will be nice as temperatures fall through the 70s. Lows tonight will be in the 50s and 60s - milder than this morning. Patchy fog could be possible in low-lying areas.
Louisiana man killed after car crashes into tree Saturday night
A Hammond man was killed after his car crashed into a tree on Saturday.
NOLA.com
Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.
It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
Crash kills man on River Road
Louisiana State Police say a man from Houma is dead after a crash in Jefferson Parish early this morning. “Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
WDSU
Second Harvest takes on friendly wager with Arizona Food Bank ahead of Saints game Thursday
HARAHAN, La. — While the New Orleans Saints prepared to take on the Arizona Cardinals Thursday, our local Second Harvest Food Bank took part in their own friendly competition with a food bank in Arizona. It was a food fight with a purpose, to see which bank would raise...
Louisiana's Winter Outlook Includes Snow – Here's What to Expect
A cold snap moving into Louisiana this week has many wondering about how cold the winter will be, here's what we know.
WDSU
NOPD investigating murder on Chimney Wood Ln.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder in New Orleans East. Police say it happened on Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane. Officers say the victim is a 23-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital with...
WDSU
Taxi driver dies in crash on New Orleans highway Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning. Investigators responded to the Claiborne exit off U.S. 90B West after calls about a crash. Once there, officers found a taxicab that had collided with the left-side guard rail. A man...
Family, friends bid farewell to Mississippi police officer killed while on duty
Family, friends and the community she served bid farewell Friday to a Greenville police officer killed earlier this month as she responded to a call. Gov. Tate Reeves ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Detective Myiesha Stewart, 30, who was shot to death Oct. 11, news outlets reported. Services were held at the Washington County Convention Center at which the Mississippi Highway Patrol Honor Guard along with other state Department of Public Safety officials attended. A visitation was held Thursday, followed by a procession by a “Sea of Blue” through the streets of Greenville.
WDSU
Louisiana medical officials warn about rising RSV numbers
NEW ORLEANS — RSV numbers are on the rise in Louisiana. The virus is a respiratory disease that can be very harmful for young children. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers show that numbers in the state have been rising steadily since the middle of the year. “RSV...
Amtrak train hits car in Tangipahoa Parish
An Amtrak train has collided with an SUV near Amite, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says. It happened early this afternoon just south of Amite, on Hwy. 51 in at Ponders Quarters.
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
Boil water advisory for part of Lafourche Parish
Many residents of Lafourche Parish today are advise to boil their water before consuming it. “The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for some Sixth Ward communities and portions of Thibodaux
WDSU
Five-vehicle crash on I-10 West killed 1 and injured 3 others Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — A woman is dead, and three others are hurt following a crash on I-10 West near exit 231A. The New Orleans Police Department was alerted to the crash just before 4 a.m. Saturday. At the time, all westbound lanes of the interstate were shut down at...
