Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOsRoger MarshWilmington, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
WLWT 5
Youth football coach gunned down after practice remembered as mentor to kids
CINCINNATI — A youth football coach was gunned down in front of his team as they were leaving the fieldfrom practice in College Hill on Tuesday night. Jermaine Knox, 37, was known as “Coach Maine” in the community. He died at the scene in the 1700 block of Larch Avenue.
lovelandmagazine.com
Coats for Kids: Warm winter gear for children in Loveland
Loveland, Ohio – Allison Spitzley, a junior at Loveland High School, is working on her Girl Scout Gold Award project, which is creating the annual program, Coats for Kids. The goal of this program, which is through the LIFE Food Pantry, is to provide children of LIFE clients with warm winter gear.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington High School Class of ‘66 reunites
The Wilmington High School Class of 1966 reunited on September 16-18, 2022 for a weekend of renewing friendships and celebration. Friday arrival was dinner on your own with classmates gathering in the Downtown Entertainment Area for an evening of live entertainment and the DORA atmosphere. Most classmates had not had an opportunity to spend time together since our last gathering in 2016, so there was lots of catching up to be done!
linknky.com
Walton school district fills board vacancy
The Walton-Verona Independent School District has filled its board vacancy. Aubrey Ryan will fill the District 2 board position. She was appointed by Education Commissioner Jason Glass after the district interviewed several candidates for the open position but could not come to a consensus. The district was working to fill the vacancy after former board member Stacey Thornberry resigned in mid-July. She did not give a reason at the time of her resignation.
lovelandmagazine.com
Candy Police will be ringing door bells soon
Halloween is creeping up on us and the Candy Police will be ringing door bells soon!. Contact Lieutenant Mike Szpak at 513-707-6116 or mszpak@lovelandoh.gov if you live in Loveland or Hamilton Township and would like us to visit your child or adult with special needs!
Fox 19
‘There is simply not enough money’ to maintain Forest Hills schools, superintendent says
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Forest Hills School District Superintendent Larry Hook paints a bleak picture of the district’s current finances in a statement and video released Wednesday morning. He will present further details at Wednesday evening’s school board meeting, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. “There is...
earnthenecklace.com
Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati school cancels classes after suspended employee enters classrooms, causes destruction
CINCINNATI — Students at Dohn Community High School's south campus were sent home and dismissed from classes Monday morning after school officials said a former employee on suspension entered the school and caused destruction to classrooms. Dohn Community High School director Ramone Davenport said the incident unfolded at around...
Fox 19
Cincinnati youth football coach shot dead in front of players
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A youth football team is mourning their beloved coach after he was shot and killed Tuesday night after practice. Jermaine Knox, 37, died in front of his players outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Larch Avenue. Knox coached the youth football team that uses the park...
Times Gazette
Grub’n Monkey opens at Elks
The Grub’n Monkey, a new restaurant and bar in Hillsboro located at the Hillsboro Elks Lodge at 451 Danville Pike, opened for business Saturday, Oct. 1. James Hills said he considers his restaurant to be a homestyle establishment. “We try to just recreate being at home, and we don’t do anything fancy,” he said. “You get it here just like you would get it at your house, and that’s the way we wanted it because it’s more inviting I think.”
linknky.com
How NKY schools, students fared in newly released state report card
This story has been updated. Kentucky’s School Report Card data was released Tuesday showing ongoing discrepancies in school performance across Northern Kentucky. The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is required by state statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act to report such data. The data released Tuesday...
BCSO: 14-year-old arrested after threatening to kill teacher at NKY high school
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said the 14-year-old vaguely threatened a school shooting, bringing a knife to school and threatening to kill his teacher.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Kings Island teases ‘big’ announcement about 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island has something big to announce, according to a park spokesperson. The announcement will come Wednesday morning. It relates to “new additions to the park for its 2023 season.”. The Warren County amusement park celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. The year saw the Kings...
Fox 19
NKY high schooler allegedly threatens to kill teacher, harm students
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky high school student was arrested Wednesday after making threats to harm students and staff at Conner High School, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Michael Helmig says the 14-year-old boy made threats on social media where he vaguely mentioned...
miamistudent.net
School district levy creates controversy in the community
Voters in Butler County will have a new issue on their general election ballot in November. For the first time since 2004, Talawanda School District (TSD) is proposing a levy to help with operational services. Pat Meade, president of Talawanda School Board, said the funding will go toward busing, salaries,...
wvxu.org
Another change in the weather: Erica Collura leaving WKRC-TV
Collura's departure means all four Cincinnati TV stations will have replaced meteorologists this year. Meteorologist Erica Collura, who's expecting her second child next month, announced Monday that she's leaving WKRC-TV after nine years on Thursday, Oct. 27. Collura was hired from Dayton's WHIO-TV in 2013 by the late Tim Hedrick,...
lovelandmagazine.com
Cassie Mattia and Skeletor reveal the most horrifying haunted houses you should visit
Some are filled with candy and some are filled with gore. All are jim dandy and each will leave you wanting more. Loveland, Ohio – With Halloween right around the corner, it only seems right to take YOU our readers to the creepiest, most ghost-filled haunted places around where you might meet Skeletor the Haunted Places Guru!
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati freshman part of Gucci 'Twinsburg' show at Milan Fashion week
MILAN, Lombardy — A University of Cincinnati student and his twin brother got the chance to hit the runway during the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week. UC freshman Jack Bartel and his brother Nate were basically plucked from obscurity when they got the call they would be walking in fashion week.
linknky.com
Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Losing a good one, and honoring 6 more
The news was as bad as everyone had feared. Beechwood’s Mitchell Berger has a torn ACL and meniscus, suffered in Friday’s Lloyd game, and will undergo surgery in the next couple of weeks. And it’s not just his Beechwood teammates and coaches shedding tears for the end of his high school career.
