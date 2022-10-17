ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

lovelandmagazine.com

Coats for Kids: Warm winter gear for children in Loveland

Loveland, Ohio – Allison Spitzley, a junior at Loveland High School, is working on her Girl Scout Gold Award project, which is creating the annual program, Coats for Kids. The goal of this program, which is through the LIFE Food Pantry, is to provide children of LIFE clients with warm winter gear.
LOVELAND, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington High School Class of ‘66 reunites

The Wilmington High School Class of 1966 reunited on September 16-18, 2022 for a weekend of renewing friendships and celebration. Friday arrival was dinner on your own with classmates gathering in the Downtown Entertainment Area for an evening of live entertainment and the DORA atmosphere. Most classmates had not had an opportunity to spend time together since our last gathering in 2016, so there was lots of catching up to be done!
WILMINGTON, OH
linknky.com

Walton school district fills board vacancy

The Walton-Verona Independent School District has filled its board vacancy. Aubrey Ryan will fill the District 2 board position. She was appointed by Education Commissioner Jason Glass after the district interviewed several candidates for the open position but could not come to a consensus. The district was working to fill the vacancy after former board member Stacey Thornberry resigned in mid-July. She did not give a reason at the time of her resignation.
WALTON, KY
lovelandmagazine.com

Candy Police will be ringing door bells soon

Halloween is creeping up on us and the Candy Police will be ringing door bells soon!. Contact Lieutenant Mike Szpak at 513-707-6116 or mszpak@lovelandoh.gov if you live in Loveland or Hamilton Township and would like us to visit your child or adult with special needs!
LOVELAND, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati youth football coach shot dead in front of players

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A youth football team is mourning their beloved coach after he was shot and killed Tuesday night after practice. Jermaine Knox, 37, died in front of his players outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Larch Avenue. Knox coached the youth football team that uses the park...
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

Grub’n Monkey opens at Elks

The Grub’n Monkey, a new restaurant and bar in Hillsboro located at the Hillsboro Elks Lodge at 451 Danville Pike, opened for business Saturday, Oct. 1. James Hills said he considers his restaurant to be a homestyle establishment. “We try to just recreate being at home, and we don’t do anything fancy,” he said. “You get it here just like you would get it at your house, and that’s the way we wanted it because it’s more inviting I think.”
HILLSBORO, OH
linknky.com

How NKY schools, students fared in newly released state report card

This story has been updated. Kentucky’s School Report Card data was released Tuesday showing ongoing discrepancies in school performance across Northern Kentucky. The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is required by state statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act to report such data. The data released Tuesday...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MASON, OH
Fox 19

Kings Island teases ‘big’ announcement about 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island has something big to announce, according to a park spokesperson. The announcement will come Wednesday morning. It relates to “new additions to the park for its 2023 season.”. The Warren County amusement park celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. The year saw the Kings...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

NKY high schooler allegedly threatens to kill teacher, harm students

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky high school student was arrested Wednesday after making threats to harm students and staff at Conner High School, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Michael Helmig says the 14-year-old boy made threats on social media where he vaguely mentioned...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
miamistudent.net

School district levy creates controversy in the community

Voters in Butler County will have a new issue on their general election ballot in November. For the first time since 2004, Talawanda School District (TSD) is proposing a levy to help with operational services. Pat Meade, president of Talawanda School Board, said the funding will go toward busing, salaries,...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

Another change in the weather: Erica Collura leaving WKRC-TV

Collura's departure means all four Cincinnati TV stations will have replaced meteorologists this year. Meteorologist Erica Collura, who's expecting her second child next month, announced Monday that she's leaving WKRC-TV after nine years on Thursday, Oct. 27. Collura was hired from Dayton's WHIO-TV in 2013 by the late Tim Hedrick,...
CINCINNATI, OH

