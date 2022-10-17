Read full article on original website
New details released in deadly Raleigh mass shooting as families continue to grieve
RALEIGH, N.C. — The 15-year-old accused of a shooting rampage on a Raleigh greenway that left five people dead last week was found with a handgun and a shotgun when he was arrested, authorities said Thursday. More details about the shooting emerged from a publicly released four-page preliminary report...
cbs17
Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
Raleigh police release new details, timeline of the mass shooting that left 5 dead, 2 injured
The suspect in last week's mass shooting was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and a hunting knife, police said in a new report. His motive is still a mystery.
'Somebody needs to be held accountable': No mass alerts sent out during Raleigh's active shooting
During the more than four-hour incident, police advised residents to remain indoors via Twitter, but some residents are questioning whether more could have been done.
'Everyone went laser-focused': 911 dispatcher recalls how emergency calls flooded in during Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Thursday marks one week since a mass shooting clamed the lives of five people and injured two others in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. WRAL News spoke with Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications Center telecommunicator Tracy La Cascia, who took some of the first surge of calls on Oct. 13. She dispatched emergency medical services and police to help those in need.
Police: North Carolina rampage began when teen shot brother
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina’s capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday. More details about the shootings emerged from the four-page preliminary report that Raleigh’s police...
Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Fayetteville; 1 caused a crash on a main road
One deadly shooting led to a crash overnight. A different shooting took place north of Fayetteville State University.
cbs17
Fayetteville police need your help IDing this man they say robbed a convenience store
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Fayetteville need your help in identifying a man they say robbed a convenience store. The Fayetteville Police Department on Thursday released surveillance images of the man they suspect of robbing the Family Fare at 100 South Reilly Road on Wednesday night. Officers say...
Gang member shot 63-year-old woman while they were both driving, North Carolina police say
The woman was driving north on N. Wesleyan Boulevard when someone in a black sedan fired gunshots into her car, a Rocky Mount police news release said.
Raleigh mass shooting suspect 'showing signs of improvement,' mother says
The 15-year-old accused of carrying out a deadly mass shooting in Raleigh is getting better, according to his mother.
Moore County man charged with attempted murder in Aberdeen shooting
An 18-year-old man has been charged in a Saturday shooting in Aberdeen.
Driver, disoriented after Knightdale crash, reaches for gun
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — A man involved in a Thursday crash in Knightdale reached for a gun but never pointed it at the first responders trying to help him. Around 1 a.m., troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash at 1712 Horton Road. A...
Triad mom runs for Raleigh mass shooting victim, slain mother
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been almost a week since five people were gunned down on a Raleigh greenway, among them avid runner and mother of three Susan Karnatz is now at the center of a viral running challenge. Runners across the world are using #RunForSue in her honor. Among...
What to expect from Thursday's report on the Raleigh mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh is still reeling from the mass shooting that claimed five lives and put two people in the hospital. The five-day report from Raleigh police is due out Thursday. So what does that mean? And what will we learn?. A former Raleigh police officer said we’ll...
cbs17
Raleigh man recounts seeing shooting suspect on drive home
RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine. Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street. “I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence....
Raleigh mass shooting timeline: Police responded in 7 minutes, located suspected shooter in 2 hours and took him into custody after 2-hour standoff
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is expected to release a narrative on Thursday detailing the response to the mass shooting in Hedingham. However, 911 calls and police communication logs shed light on the timeline of events that last more than four hours on the evening of Oct. 13.
Parents of teen suspect in Raleigh mass shooting issue first statement
RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of a 15-year-old suspect accused of killing 5 people and hurting two others during a mass shooting in Raleigh last week have shared their first statement since the attack, Channel 9′s affiliate ABC 11 reported on Tuesday. Through an attorney, Alan and Elise...
WRAL
Raleigh mass shooting suspect's medical condition improves, brother's funeral planned for Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in last week’s Raleigh mass shooting has improved, the 15-year-old boy’s mother told WRAL News. Austin Thompson was moved Monday night to the pediatric intensive care unit at WakeMed, according to his mother, Elise Thompson. The boy had previously been listed in critical condition.
cbs17
WANTED: Warren County deputies searching for police impersonator
WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they are searching for one or more suspected believed to be impersonating a law enforcement officer. During the encounters, the sheriff’s office said the impersonator(s) was driving a black Ford Explorer when he followed the victim home....
Statesville Record & Landmark
Police radio traffic sheds light on Raleigh shooter’s capture
Editor’s note: This story contains graphic language and imagery. Nearly two hours after a gunman killed five people and injured two others in and near the Hedingham community, Raleigh police cornered the teen suspect inside a barn about a mile northeast of the neighborhood. Radio traffic obtained by The...
