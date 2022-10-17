ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

'Everyone went laser-focused': 911 dispatcher recalls how emergency calls flooded in during Raleigh mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — Thursday marks one week since a mass shooting clamed the lives of five people and injured two others in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. WRAL News spoke with Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications Center telecommunicator Tracy La Cascia, who took some of the first surge of calls on Oct. 13. She dispatched emergency medical services and police to help those in need.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Police: North Carolina rampage began when teen shot brother

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina’s capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday. More details about the shootings emerged from the four-page preliminary report that Raleigh’s police...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man recounts seeing shooting suspect on drive home

RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine. Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street. “I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence....
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

WANTED: Warren County deputies searching for police impersonator

WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they are searching for one or more suspected believed to be impersonating a law enforcement officer. During the encounters, the sheriff’s office said the impersonator(s) was driving a black Ford Explorer when he followed the victim home....
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Police radio traffic sheds light on Raleigh shooter’s capture

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic language and imagery. Nearly two hours after a gunman killed five people and injured two others in and near the Hedingham community, Raleigh police cornered the teen suspect inside a barn about a mile northeast of the neighborhood. Radio traffic obtained by The...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
