ST. LOUIS – It has been about 12 weeks since flash flooding sent yoga mats floating through Melissa Ingram’s health and wellness center in Florissant, Missouri. The studio she had been renting for the last four months was submerged in several feet of water after the St. Louis area was inundated by the most rainfall it had ever seen in 24 hours, leaving two people dead and affecting thousands of residents.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO