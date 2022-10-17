Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent CostsLord GaneshCalifornia State
Restaurant Power Ranger Servers 'Morph' into Real-Life Heroes to Save a Woman Being Attacked by a Man in Ramen ShopZack LoveOakland, CA
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Brazen Retail Theft Prompts the Closure of Another San Francisco Store, CotopaxiAnthony J Lynch
Related
aiexpress.io
ChAI Raises Seed Funding Round
Commodities AI (ChAI), a London, UK-based supplier of real-time commodity value forecasts for multinational materials corporations, raised a seed funding of undisclosed quantity. The spherical was led by Seraphim Area with participation from Insurtech Gateway, Ardour Capital, Primo Area Fund, 2050Cap and Portfolio Ventures. The corporate intends to make use...
aiexpress.io
Jua Raises $2.5M in Pre-Seed Funding
Jua, a Zurich, Switzerland-based synthetic intelligence (AI) startup, raised $2.5M in Pre-Seed funding. The spherical was led by Promus Ventures, with participation from Mehdi Ghissassi, Siraj Khaliq, and Session.vc. Promus Ventures Companion Pierre Festal can also be becoming a member of the Jua board. The corporate intends to make use...
aiexpress.io
Paytrix Raises £5M in Funding
Paytrix, a London, UK-based embedded funds firm for vertical software program platforms, raised £5m in funding. The spherical was led by Hambro Perks, with participation from Bain Capital Ventures, Fin VC, Higher Tomorrow Ventures, The Fintech Fund, amongst different angels. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
aiexpress.io
Mobeus Raises $24M in Funding
Mobeus Industries, Inc., a Sparta, NJ-based human connection firm searching for to cut back folks’s friction with the expertise round them, raised $24M in funding, together with a $12M Collection A spherical. The backers had been undisclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to creating investments...
aiexpress.io
Mercury Raises $7.5M in Seed Funding
Mercury, a Boston, MA-based fan expertise firm for pupil athletes and collegiate sports activities applications, raised $7.5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Multicoin Capital with participation from North Island Ventures, Crosslink Capital, and Brevan Howard Digital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop...
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Stimulus checks worth $3,600 coming as a lump sum in mail to 9 million Americans – & there’s still a chance to get cash
MILLIONS of Americans are in line to receive a direct payment worth up to $3,600 after being urged to file their tax returns. IRS bosses sent out letters warning families that they were at risk of missing out on relief checks. It’s thought that around nine million people had not...
New batch of direct payments worth up to $1,050 go out automatically to millions of Americans next week
NEXT week, millions of Americans are set to score another round of direct payments worth up to $1,050. Residents in California started receiving payments in early October as rebates were issued on the 7th. Californians can count on another round next week as the current set of gas relief payments...
aiexpress.io
Jasper Raises $125M in Series A Funding; Valued at $1.5 Billion
Jasper, an Austin, TX-based supplier of an AI powered content material platform, raised $125M in Sequence A funding, at a $1.5 billion valuation. The spherical was led by Perception Companions with participation from Coatue, Bessemer Enterprise Companions, IVP, Basis Capital, Founders Circle Capital, HubSpot Ventures. The corporate intends to make...
aiexpress.io
ByteBrew Raises $4M Seed Funding
ByteBrew, a San Diego, CA-based cellular recreation analytics platform that gives builders with all the pieces they want so as to develop their video games enterprise, raised $4M in seed funding. The spherical was led by Konvoy with participation from Valhalla Ventures, Node Ventures, and different angels. Konvoy Principal, Taylor...
aiexpress.io
Enable Raises $94M in Series C Funding
Enable, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a collaborative rebate administration platform, raised $94M in Collection funding. The spherical was led by Perception Companions with participation from Lightspeed Enterprise Companions, HarbourVest Companions, SE Ventures, PSP Development, Norwest Enterprise Companions, Menlo Ventures, and Telstra Ventures. Along with the elevate, Philine Huizing from Perception Companions will be a part of Allow’s Board of Administrators.
aiexpress.io
Bregal Sagemount Closes for Fourth Private Equity Fund, at $2.5 Billion
Bregal Sagemount, a NYC-based growth-focused personal fairness agency, closed Bregal Sagemount Fund IV, at $2.5 billion. Fund IV investor base is comprised of institutional traders with long-term commitments to non-public fairness, together with main endowments, pension funds, massive household workplace traders, and key marketing consultant relationships. Fund IV will proceed...
aiexpress.io
Passiv Closes USD$2.2M Seed Funding
Passiv, a Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada-based fintech firm, raised USD$2.2M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Y Combinator, with participation from Mistral Enterprise Companions, Uncorrelated Ventures, New Brunswick Innovation Basis, and East Valley Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to assist its progress, increase...
aiexpress.io
Wilkinson Baking Company Raises $3M Seed Funding Round
Wilkinson Baking Company, a Walla Walla, Wash.-based creator of a fully-automated business bread baking robotic, closed a $3.0m seed funding. The spherical was led by Ken Peterson of Columbia Ventures Company, together with Wealthy Product Ventures (“RPV”). A number of angel buyers additionally participated. Funds will primarily be...
aiexpress.io
Digitalis Ventures Closes Fourth Fund, at $300M
Digitalis Ventures, a NYC-based enterprise capital agency, closed of its fourth fund, totaling $300m in commitments. The brand new capital shall be invested in entrepreneurs and researchers creating breakthrough science and expertise with the potential to remodel sufferers’ lives. Led by Geoffrey W. Smith, Founder and Managing Companion, Digitalis...
aiexpress.io
The New Computer Corporation Raises $2.5M in Seed Funding
The New Computer Corporation (NCC), a Los Angeles, CA-based creator of decentralized utility program providers (dAPIs) that present web3 infrastructure and utility, raised $2.5m in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Borderless Capital with participation from Eterna Capital, PEER, Algorand Basis, Hivemind Ventures, Massive Mind Holdings, Internet Tree Capital,...
aiexpress.io
Shardeum Raises $18.2M in Seed Funding
Shardeum, a distant supplier of an Ethereum Digital Machine (EVM)-based sharded blockchain which allows infinite scalability and atomic cross-shard composability, raised $18.2M in Seed funding. Backers included Jane Road, Struck Crypto, The Spartan Group, Huge Mind Holdings, DFG, Ghaf Capital Companions, Foresight Ventures, CoinGecko Ventures, Wemade, ZebPay, Jsquare, MH Ventures,...
aiexpress.io
Prenuvo Raises $70M in Series A Funding
Prenuvo, a Redwood Metropolis, CA-based supplier of a radiation-free complete physique imaging for early detection of most cancers and different ailments, raised $70m in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Felicis, with participation from present buyers together with Tony Fadell, Dr. Timothy A. Springer, Anne Wojcicki, Metal Perlot,...
aiexpress.io
Xentria Raises $25M in Equity Financing
Xentria, a Chicago, IL-based biotech firm, raised $25M in Fairness funding. The backers weren’t disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional strengthen the depth of its scientific and technical management and drive the scientific improvement course of ahead. Funds will even assist subsequent stage scientific improvement of XTMAB-16, together with the launch of a worldwide scientific trial in sarcoidosis anticipated to provoke in early 2023.
aiexpress.io
Aqemia Raises €30M in Series A Funding
Aqemia, a Paris, France-based pharmatech firm, raised €30M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Eurazeo and Bpifrance with the participation from Elaia. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale drug discovery and its proprietary therapeutic property pipeline, with a primary emphasis on oncology and immuno-oncology.
Comments / 0