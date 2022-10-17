Read full article on original website
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family
After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
Armie Hammer Seen in Los Angeles for First Time Since American Express Filed Lawsuit Against Actor
Armie Hammer was spotted for the first time since American Express filed a lawsuit against the actor over an alleged unpaid balance of tens of thousands of dollars. On Tuesday, the 36-year-old actor was photographed in Los Angeles wearing sandals, navy blue pants and a worn-in tee shirt, one day after news of the credit card company's suit against Hammer, claiming that he owes $67,000 in charges, balance transfers and/or cash advances.
Queen Camilla's New Jersey-Based Nephew Opens Up About Being Bullied for Parker Bowles Last Name
Luke Parker Bowles is sharing his story following the accession of King Charles III Luke Parker Bowles has a royal connection. The film and television producer, 44, is the nephew of Queen Camilla and is sharing his story following the accession of her husband, King Charles III. Parker Bowles, who relocated from the U.K. to New Jersey in 2005, recently reflected on what it was like to grow up with a surname that shot to household fame as the spotlight got hotter on Camilla and Charles' relationship in...
Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer Series Brings Back Painful Memories for Milwaukee's LGBTQ, Black Communities
Jeffrey Dahmer targeted LGBTQ people of color in his killing spree In the second episode of Netflix's Monster, a white Milwaukee police officer asks Jeffrey Dahmer why he lives in the Oxford Apartments — what the officer terms "Drug City," in a historically Black neighborhood. The question comes as two cops walk the serial killer and his soon-to-be-next-victim, Konerak Sinthasomphone, back to Dahmer's apartment after the nearly-naked 14-year-old-boy had briefly escaped from Dahmer. On the show, as the officers walk Sinthasomphone into Dahmer's building, three Black women try...
Actor Michael Kopsa, Who Appeared in 'The X-Files' and 'Stargate SG-1', Dead at 66
Michael Kopsa, a Canadian actor and voice-over artist who appeared on television in The X-Files, Smallville, and Stargate SG-1 as well as the film Fantastic Four, has died. He was 66. His former wife, Lucia Frangione, shared the news Tuesday via Twitter, announcing the late actor died of a brain...
