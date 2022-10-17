Read full article on original website
Related
Fall foliage update: peak color is here!
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources's Bureau of Forestry released its updated fall foliage report for the state. Except for southeast Pennsylvania near Philadelphia and areas south of Harrisburg, the majority of the state is either at peak color or is starting to fade. Two counties in northwest Pennsylvania, Elk & Cameron, are past peak.
New program to bring digital mental health services to schools in NEPA
LUZERNE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Today State Representative Aaron Kaufer announced that new mental health services are coming to schools across Pennsylvania. The services will be offered digitally through a United Kingdom-based company called Kooth. "So often children don't know where to turn or where to get help, and...
Boyer's new EEASY Lids: First jar lid innovation in over 75 years
PA (WOLF) — The state of Pennsylvania is in for a treat, Boyer’s Food Markets announced today its new line of in-house private-label pasta sauces. All sauces come complete with the EEASY Lid, which is the first jar lid innovation in over 75 years. The EEASY Lid allows...
Debate continues over mail-in ballots
Just three weeks until the general elections and uncertainty over mail-in ballots remains. Last week the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower court decision made in May that required undated mail-in ballots to be counted in Pennsylvania. This decision could impact thousands of votes, which may make a difference in tight races.
DOJ awards over $554K to Project Safe Neighborhoods Program
PA (WOLF) — United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam announced that the Department of Justice has awarded $554,355 to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program in the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Funding will support community efforts to address gun crime and serious violence in the district. Launched two decades...
Staying fire-safe during Halloween season
PA (WOLF) — Halloween, while full of fun and spooky celebrations, presents a few scary fire safety hazards. As the holiday approaches, the NFPA, (National Fire Protection Association), is encouraging people to take precautions to ensure the holiday remains 'festively fun.'. “As more people plan to celebrate the holiday...
PA Senate explores data privacy provisions in education sector
Harrisburg, PA — Protecting privacy. Two Pennsylvania Senate committees held a joint hearing to explore potential legislation to protect data in schools. “We need to protect that data,” said Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill, (R) York County. An extensive panel testified before the Senate Communications and Technology and Education Committees....
PA House Debate at University of Scranton
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Election day is just three weeks away - so the League of Women Voters of Lackawanna County - is hosting a series of debates for house and senate candidates. Tuesday's event featured House seat candidates Kyle Mullins and William Torbeck. The debate took...
Doctor: Fetterman in good health, recovering well from stroke
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — John Fetterman is recovering well from his stroke suffered earlier this year, according to his primary care physician. Dr. Clifford Chen of UPMC in Duquesne released a detailed medical report based on his examination. The report is the latest medical information released to the public to confirm that the candidate for U.S. Senator is in good health.
Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame Coming to Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Downtown Wilkes-Barre will soon be home to a Hall of Fame. During a news conference today in the lobby of the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, members of the community announced the creation of the Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame.
Wilkes-Barre Post Office to hold job fair Friday
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The United States Postal Service is continuing to ramp up job fairs throughout the state as it preps for the holiday season. One onsite job fair will be held in Wilkes-Barre on Friday. From 11 AM-3 PM Friday, October 21st, The Wilkes-Barre Post Office...
Police search for suspect involved in fraud, theft of two iPhones from Verizon store
WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man is wanted by the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department after investigators say he used a fake ID and stole two iPhones from a Verizon store on Monday. According to police, the suspect used fraudulent identification in an attempt to buy two iPhone...
Inflation is high, but so is the current Powerball lottery ticket
WILKES-BARRE,LUZERNE CO.(WOLF) — Do you feel lucky enough to win the big Powerball jackpot tonight?. The Powerball has crossed the half-billion-dollar mark and has grown to $508 million, with a cash option of $256.3 million, according to powerball.com. A downtown Wilkes-Barre local newsstand has had several people hit big...
