ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Good-government group questions emergency powers for New York governor

A government watchdog organization in New York is questioning the power of the governor to use broad executive authority under declared emergencies and in a new report warned against the potential for abuse. Reinvent Albany's report pointed to the 10 separate states of emergency now in effect that can allow...
NEW YORK STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Schodack Amazon facility's union vote falls short

The union vote at the Amazon facility in Schodack has failed. The movement had been building up over the past few months as union advocates rallied, calling on the massive company to treat its workers better after making allegations of mistreatment. Labor union president Chris Smalls tells Spectrum News 1...
SCHODACK, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Oprah seeks to lend her appeal to Abrams in Georgia election

ATLANTA (AP) — Oprah Winfrey is again shining her star power on Democrat Stacey Abrams's bid for governor in Georgia, as Abrams pursues a rematch against incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, who she narrowly lost to in 2018. Winfrey appeared in a prerecorded chat with Abrams on a campaign website...
GEORGIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

EPA civil rights case targets Mississippi over Jackson water

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state's majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said they...
JACKSON, MS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Alarming new study released on chemicals in Western New York water

The Waterkeeper Alliance is sharing their findings of a new study on cancer causing substances in our water. In the study, Waterkeeper Association members from 34 states and the District of Columbia tested waterways for PFAS, often referred to as "forever chemicals," which do not naturally break down. The Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rice fields in California look more like dust fields thanks to drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This time of year, rice farmers like Elise Nelson get to see the results of many long hours spent tending to their crops. “We’re very excited to get it to where it is today. Where you can see the harvesters and all of the equipment working behind us,” Elise said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.
OKMULGEE, OK
spectrumlocalnews.com

Most foliage has now left the mountains

Many mountain and hill-town locations are now past peak, but there’s still vibrant color in the valleys. Much of the higher terrain across NYS is now past peak. Expect near peak-to-peak color along the Thruway corridor this weekend. We expect mainly dry weather for leaf peeping this weekend. After...

Comments / 0

Community Policy