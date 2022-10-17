Read full article on original website
Skydance Media Raises $400M to Build Sports Content
Skydance Media has completed a $400 million strategic investment round led by private equity firm KKR & Co. to accelerate the growth of its sports and entertainment divisions. The round, which values Skydance at more than $4 billion, included existing investors RedBird Capital Partners, Tencent, and the company’s majority shareholders, the Ellison family.
Fox and News Corp. Explore Merger, Eye Sports Betting
Nearly a decade after a tumultuous breakup, Fox and News Corp. are considering a merger that could see the combined entity tap into the competitive sports betting market. Owned by Rupert Murdoch, the two entities split in 2013 following a phone-hacking scandal in the U.K. which exposed Fox and News Corp. to legal and financial risks. A restructure was also put in place as News Corp.’s extensive portfolio of newspapers struggled to remain profitable in the embattled print industry.
SiriusXM Seeks More Subscribers By Investing in Live Sports
SiriusXM is looking to bump up its investment in live sports rights to attract and retain premium subscribers. “Trial subscribers that listen to sports channels convert to a paid tier at a higher rate than those who don’t,” SiriusXM president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein told Axios.
Roblox Shares Surge As Daily Active Users Increase 23%
Shares of online game creation platform Roblox surged 20% on Monday behind a monthly metrics report that detailed favorable user growth. Roblox — which has seen its shares fall roughly 65% from their all-time high of $137.72 — reported 57.8 million daily active users in September 2022, a 23% increase year-over-year.
