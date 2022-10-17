Nearly a decade after a tumultuous breakup, Fox and News Corp. are considering a merger that could see the combined entity tap into the competitive sports betting market. Owned by Rupert Murdoch, the two entities split in 2013 following a phone-hacking scandal in the U.K. which exposed Fox and News Corp. to legal and financial risks. A restructure was also put in place as News Corp.’s extensive portfolio of newspapers struggled to remain profitable in the embattled print industry.

2 DAYS AGO