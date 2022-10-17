Vote for the Treasure Valley volleyball player of the week (Oct. 10 to 16)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman volleyball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes, not scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

VOLLEYBALL

Cora Young, Columbia: Posted a combined 20 kills, seven blocks and three aces in sweeps of Bishop Kelly and Emmett.

Avery Hassman, Eagle: Had 16 digs as the Mustangs swept Mountain View to secure the 5A SIC regular-season title.

Shaynee McWilliams, Owyhee: Racked up 52 assists, 19 digs, four kills, four aces and two blocks in sweeps of Capital and Centennial.

Jasi Yraguen, Weiser: Finished the week with 25 kills and a .327 hitting percentage in three sweeps as the Wolverines clinched a state tournament berth.

Lani Ogden, Meridian: Had 17 kills, two aces, 10 digs and four blocks in a sweep of Middleton in a 5A district play-in match.

Aly Cox, Timberline: Combined for 22 kills, four blocks and 28 digs in wins over Borah and Boise.

Annelie Wilson, Horseshoe Bend: Had 15 kills in a sweep of Cascade, then added 11 more and 15 digs to sweep Tri-Valley.

Kendall Clark, Melba: Tallied 16 kills, two aces and a block in a sweep of New Plymouth.