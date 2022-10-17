ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPA civil rights case targets Mississippi over Jackson water

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state’s majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said...
Audit hits N. Dakota on vaccine handling; agency disputes it

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Health Department stored thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses at incorrect temperatures or without temperature data over the past two years, according to a state audit Tuesday that said some of the vaccine was administered to patients. The health department disputed the findings....
