ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
daytonlocal.com

Remembering Dr. Creep

Though he passed away back in 2011, the presence of Barry Lee Hobart, better known as Dr. Creep, is still felt by many, especially around Halloween. With his long beard, painted face and top hat; Dr. Creep became a Dayton icon as the host of ‘Shock Theatre’ and co-host of ‘Clubhouse 22,’ both of which aired on WKEF-TV Channel 22.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton Music Fest Returns This Weekend!

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – The Dayton Music Fest is back! The 18th annual event is happening on October 21 and 22 at Blind Bob’s and Yellow Cab Tavern. The Dayton Music Fest will showcase 20 local bands, 10 local singer-songwriters, Local MCs, DJs, and so much more! Combining Dayton Legends and classics with up and coming local favorites, the lineup features a variety of Dayton musicians!
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Air Force Museum hosts trick-or-treat event for kids

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is inviting kids of all ages to come to “Troops & Treats,” a day of trick-or-treating, games, music and fun activities. The free event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All visitors are encouraged to come to […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway

Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new dining option known for its famous burgers and housemade shakes. “We are constantly searching for ways to expand our offerings for our guests,” said Jennifer Woffindale, director of marketing at Hollywood Gaming. “This summer our sister property in Columbus, OH opened a Wahlburgers. Because of the positive feedback from that location we want to bring that venue to Dayton.”
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Airwaves - A Band Named…DAYTON

The older I get, the more I’m not ashamed to admit that I don’t know everything. My knowledge of pop culture is vast, but not infinite. There are things, events, and people that I don’t know about. One of them is a lost funk band called…Dayton.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Downtown Dayton restaurant to celebrate Day of the Dead with five-course dinner

Sueño, an upscale Mexican restaurant in downtown Dayton, is hosting a five-course dinner with wine pairings next week in celebration of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). “We will create a Día de los Muertos altar in the restaurant, and guests are encouraged to bring items to decorate such as flowers, candles, pictures of loved ones that have passed, incense, etc.,” said Lauren Gay, general manager and wine director at Sueño.
DAYTON, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

The Foodbank holding Trotwood distribution event

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank is hosting an additional distribution event for those in need of food on Thursday. According to a release, the drive-thru event will be for Trotwood and surrounding area residents and will be held Thursday, October 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the former Salem Mall at 2275 […]
TROTWOOD, OH
dayton.com

Table 33 moving to Dayton Arcade

A Dayton restaurant located near the Schuster Center is moving its current operation to the Dayton Arcade. According to a press release from Cross Street Partners, Table 33 is relocating to the first floor of the Arcade’s Kuhns Building, located at the corner of Fourth and Main Streets. Construction...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Kings Island announces Adventure Port for 2023

MASON, Ohio (WCMH) — Kings Island has announced some new additions and updates for its 2023 season. The amusement park is adding a new themed area called Adventure Port. According to the park’s website, the area will be located between Coney Mall and Action Zone and include two new family rides. The new area’s overall vibe […]
MASON, OH
WDTN

Lightning, a Cincinnati Zoo sloth, has a baby coming in July

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — On International Sloth Day the Cincinnati Zoo is sharing some big news about a two-toed sloth named Lightning. On Thursday, the zoo revealed that 10-year-old Lightning and her 23-year-old beau, Moe, are expecting a baby sloth, which is due early this summer, according to a news release. The news comes after a […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Kings Island teases ‘big’ announcement about 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island has something big to announce, according to a park spokesperson. The announcement will come Wednesday morning. It relates to “new additions to the park for its 2023 season.”. The Warren County amusement park celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. The year saw the Kings...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Police called to brawl in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to break up a large fight in Dayton Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Police were dispatched to Dayton’s Wright Stop Plaza on reports of a large fight. Reports said up to 10 people could be involved. It is unclear what events may have led up […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

100 quail killed in Dayton house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A house fire led to the death of over 100 pets in Dayton Wednesday evening. According to the Dayton Fire Department, two dogs, seven cats and approximately 100 quail died when a house caught fire on the 900 block of Hillcrest Avenue in Dayton. Crews arrived at 7:20 p.m. to find heavy […]
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy