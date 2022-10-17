Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOsRoger MarshWilmington, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hair Raising Haunts In The Miami Valley This Halloween!DONNA STERLINGPiqua, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
daytonlocal.com
Remembering Dr. Creep
Though he passed away back in 2011, the presence of Barry Lee Hobart, better known as Dr. Creep, is still felt by many, especially around Halloween. With his long beard, painted face and top hat; Dr. Creep became a Dayton icon as the host of ‘Shock Theatre’ and co-host of ‘Clubhouse 22,’ both of which aired on WKEF-TV Channel 22.
WDTN
Dayton Music Fest Returns This Weekend!
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – The Dayton Music Fest is back! The 18th annual event is happening on October 21 and 22 at Blind Bob’s and Yellow Cab Tavern. The Dayton Music Fest will showcase 20 local bands, 10 local singer-songwriters, Local MCs, DJs, and so much more! Combining Dayton Legends and classics with up and coming local favorites, the lineup features a variety of Dayton musicians!
Air Force Museum hosts trick-or-treat event for kids
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is inviting kids of all ages to come to “Troops & Treats,” a day of trick-or-treating, games, music and fun activities. The free event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All visitors are encouraged to come to […]
dayton.com
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway
Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new dining option known for its famous burgers and housemade shakes. “We are constantly searching for ways to expand our offerings for our guests,” said Jennifer Woffindale, director of marketing at Hollywood Gaming. “This summer our sister property in Columbus, OH opened a Wahlburgers. Because of the positive feedback from that location we want to bring that venue to Dayton.”
wyso.org
Airwaves - A Band Named…DAYTON
The older I get, the more I’m not ashamed to admit that I don’t know everything. My knowledge of pop culture is vast, but not infinite. There are things, events, and people that I don’t know about. One of them is a lost funk band called…Dayton.
dayton.com
Downtown Dayton restaurant to celebrate Day of the Dead with five-course dinner
Sueño, an upscale Mexican restaurant in downtown Dayton, is hosting a five-course dinner with wine pairings next week in celebration of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). “We will create a Día de los Muertos altar in the restaurant, and guests are encouraged to bring items to decorate such as flowers, candles, pictures of loved ones that have passed, incense, etc.,” said Lauren Gay, general manager and wine director at Sueño.
dayton.com
Masquerage returns this weekend geared toward ‘providing Dayton the party it deserves’
Masquerage, Dayton’s “Party of Parties for a Cause” presented by Equitas Health, returns to The 804 Landing Event Building at 804 E. Monument Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 22. “While it is a giant party, it is also a really important fundraiser for our prevention and education programs...
earnthenecklace.com
Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
City of Springfield to hold halloween costume contest; How to enter your child
The City of Springfield is holding a kids halloween costume contest this spooky season, according to the City of Springfield, Ohio- Governments’ social media page. The winner of the contest will be announced on Monday, Oct. 31., the city spokesperson said. To enter the contest, participants must like the...
The Foodbank holding Trotwood distribution event
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank is hosting an additional distribution event for those in need of food on Thursday. According to a release, the drive-thru event will be for Trotwood and surrounding area residents and will be held Thursday, October 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the former Salem Mall at 2275 […]
dayton.com
Table 33 moving to Dayton Arcade
A Dayton restaurant located near the Schuster Center is moving its current operation to the Dayton Arcade. According to a press release from Cross Street Partners, Table 33 is relocating to the first floor of the Arcade’s Kuhns Building, located at the corner of Fourth and Main Streets. Construction...
Kings Island announces Adventure Port for 2023
MASON, Ohio (WCMH) — Kings Island has announced some new additions and updates for its 2023 season. The amusement park is adding a new themed area called Adventure Port. According to the park’s website, the area will be located between Coney Mall and Action Zone and include two new family rides. The new area’s overall vibe […]
Cute siblings: Baby hippo Fritz teases Fiona at Cincinnati Zoo
The siblings first met on Aug. 24 in the outdoor habitat, and the two almost got close enough for a nose boop.
Vance, Ryan stop in Miami Valley: The role our region plays in the election
"I just want to continue the conversation on how we build up Dayton," Ryan said. "I come from outside of Youngstown, which is very, very similar to Dayton."
Lightning, a Cincinnati Zoo sloth, has a baby coming in July
CINCINNATI (WCMH) — On International Sloth Day the Cincinnati Zoo is sharing some big news about a two-toed sloth named Lightning. On Thursday, the zoo revealed that 10-year-old Lightning and her 23-year-old beau, Moe, are expecting a baby sloth, which is due early this summer, according to a news release. The news comes after a […]
dayton.com
Belmont Billiards has new set of operators: ‘We’re trying to just breathe some life back into it’
Belmont Billiards, an iconic bar on Watervliet Avenue in Dayton with nearly 100 years of history, has a new set of operators committed to honoring and building upon its legacy. Jacqui Creepingbear and Isaac DeLamatre, a couple with extensive experience working in area bars and restaurants, are ready to rebrand...
Fox 19
Kings Island teases ‘big’ announcement about 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island has something big to announce, according to a park spokesperson. The announcement will come Wednesday morning. It relates to “new additions to the park for its 2023 season.”. The Warren County amusement park celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. The year saw the Kings...
Police called to brawl in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to break up a large fight in Dayton Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Police were dispatched to Dayton’s Wright Stop Plaza on reports of a large fight. Reports said up to 10 people could be involved. It is unclear what events may have led up […]
100 quail killed in Dayton house fire
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A house fire led to the death of over 100 pets in Dayton Wednesday evening. According to the Dayton Fire Department, two dogs, seven cats and approximately 100 quail died when a house caught fire on the 900 block of Hillcrest Avenue in Dayton. Crews arrived at 7:20 p.m. to find heavy […]
