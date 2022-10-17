Read full article on original website
N.H. Executive Council approves new outreach on food and fuel assistance
The Executive Council approved a request Wednesday from the Department of Health and Human Services to share information with the state’s five Community Action Program agencies so they can contact households about food and fuel assistance ahead of an expensive heating season. The department is now authorized to share...
N.H. is closer to its first EV charging station funded by VW settlement money
The Errol General Store on Route 16, which has been in the process of recovering from a 2021 fire, will host the first electric vehicle charging station funded by New Hampshire’s share of a 2017 Volkswagen emissions settlement. New Hampshire’s Executive Council approved $132,000 toward the chargers at its...
Seeking to protect groundwater, N.H. looks to regulate PFAS contamination in soil
On a normal morning for Anthony Drouin, he’s knee-deep in soft, thick muck, reaching a long metal pole into a pile of sludge and shoveling it into a bucket. He stuffs the inky black material, the consistency of cake batter, into little bottles he’ll send to a lab to test for a particular set of chemicals: PFAS.
Connecticut child care providers say their poll shows support for increasing worker pay
Daycare providers in Connecticut say a new poll they commissioned shows support for increasing the pay for childcare workers. The Child Care for Connecticut's Future coalition says there is also support for the state paying more of the cost of caring for and educating young children. In slides shared during...
A political pollster helps make sense of Connecticut elections
Demystifying polling: a political pollster helps make sense of Connecticut elections. This is part 1 of a 2 part series. We're not just in the middle of campaign season. We're also in the middle of polling season. With so many political polls released in the months leading up to the November midterm election, it can be hard to square the various results.
Connecticut Children’s says RSV has become dominant virus, 'far more than COVID,' and is surging
The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) typically is common in children two and under, but it’s not common to see a surge like Connecticut is this time of year. “What has changed now, is from those seasonal normal patterns of distribution, it's all shifted into late summer, early fall in a way that I've never seen before,” said Dr. Juan Salazar, physician-in-chief, Connecticut Children’s. “And I think that's the effect of COVID 19.”
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Pumpkin Smash, Harvest Happenings and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. State of the Art 2020: Locate Exhibition Opening on Thursday, Oct. 20...
Voter ID, voter fraud take center stage in Connecticut Secretary of the State debate
False claims of fraud following the 2020 U.S. presidential election have eroded the confidence some voters have in America’s electoral process. The claims also put the spotlight on the statewide office charged with running elections: Secretary of the State. In June, Connecticut’s Secretary of the State, Democrat Denise Merrill,...
How political pollsters try to get you to cooperate
With Election day less than three weeks away, there's a chance you may get a call from a political pollster. While some of those calls could be from non-partisan operations, the director of the Western New England University Polling Institute says other calls could come from political campaigns. Speaking on "All Things Considered," Tim Vercellotti said that's only problematic when the voice on the line won't promise to tell you who they are working for.
Officials say bear that attacked 10-year-old in Connecticut did not have rabies
State officials say a black bear that attacked a 10-year-old boy in western Connecticut over the weekend did not have rabies. But a preliminary necropsy report says the animal may have been feeding on trash cans. The report found “rare pieces of macaroni” in the bear’s stomach, which officials said...
