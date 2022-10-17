ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

A political pollster helps make sense of Connecticut elections

Demystifying polling: a political pollster helps make sense of Connecticut elections. This is part 1 of a 2 part series. We're not just in the middle of campaign season. We're also in the middle of polling season. With so many political polls released in the months leading up to the November midterm election, it can be hard to square the various results.
Connecticut Children’s says RSV has become dominant virus, 'far more than COVID,' and is surging

The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) typically is common in children two and under, but it’s not common to see a surge like Connecticut is this time of year. “What has changed now, is from those seasonal normal patterns of distribution, it's all shifted into late summer, early fall in a way that I've never seen before,” said Dr. Juan Salazar, physician-in-chief, Connecticut Children’s. “And I think that's the effect of COVID 19.”
How political pollsters try to get you to cooperate

With Election day less than three weeks away, there's a chance you may get a call from a political pollster. While some of those calls could be from non-partisan operations, the director of the Western New England University Polling Institute says other calls could come from political campaigns. Speaking on "All Things Considered," Tim Vercellotti said that's only problematic when the voice on the line won't promise to tell you who they are working for.
