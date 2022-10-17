Read full article on original website
BREAKING: U-M Football Announces 2023 Schedule
Michigan Football's full schedule for the 2023 season was announced on Wednesday.
Six Memphis girls soccer teams compete for state titles
Crosstown, Lakeland Prep, Houston, Collierville, Briarcrest and Hutchison compete in this week’s state soccer tournaments in Chattanooga.
Ole Miss Week 9 Opponent Preview: Texas A&M Aggies Offense
Our college football preview series continues this week with Ole Miss' Week 9 opponent.
Grizzlies podcast: Running out of words to describe Ja Morant
Drew Hill and Chris Herrington discuss Ja Morant’s historic start for the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 35.3 points through the first four games of the season.
