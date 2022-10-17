West Virginia Supreme Court upholds conviction of man for allowing child abuse homicide of 5-year-old

Read full article on original website
Clarksburg City Council votes to form youth sports engagement, development committee
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg City Council on Thursday voted to form a committee dedicated to improving youth sports engagement and development in the city, and it will redirect small business assistance funds from one city business to another. City Council unanimously approved a resolution creating the...
Two ribbon cuttings planned for outdoor recreation locations in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Bridgeport will be holding two ribbon cutting events on Oct. 26. The first ribbon cutting will be to dedicate the Virginia Avenue Walking Trail at 4 p.m.
Judge postpones trial of former chief of staff to governor
BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge has postponed the trial of Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff. The Baltimore Sun reports that Roy McGrath asked the judge through his lawyer to postpone the trial because federal prosecutors had handed over more than 8,800 pages of evidence in recent weeks.
Clarksburg, West Virginia, native inducted into Glenville State University Athletic Hall of Fame
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Six individuals were inducted into the Glenville State University Curtis Elam Athletic Hall of Fame during a banquet and induction ceremony held Oct. 1. Among those inductees was Brian Hill. Hill, who is originally from Clarksburg, was a defensive lineman for the Pioneer Football...
Buckhannon-Upshur girls, both Doddridge County teams qualify for state cross country meet
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers qualified for the Class AAA girls cross country meet, finishing third in the gauntlet that is Region I on Thursday at Brooke. The Bucs tallied 79 points to finish behind Morgantown (23) and University (65) and ahead of Preston (87), John...
Kingwood Sewer Board considering rate hike
KINGWOOD – Sewer rates could be going up 5% for Kingwood residents in the near future. The rate hike was discussed at the Monday afternoon meeting of the Kingwood Sewer Board. Board members also discussed the cost to customers if they request a 7% or 10% rate hike.
Four taken to hospital with serious injuries after wreck on I-79 near Lost Creek
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Interstate 79 northbound was closed, and four patients with serious injuries were transported for medical care following a wreck Tuesday evening, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The one-vehicle rollover was reported to Harrison-Taylor E911 at 7:50 p.m., according to media...
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Philip Barbour’s Layna “Turkey” Grassi did more than qualify for…
Sparks, Grassi help Colts advance to sectional finals
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Philip Barbour’s Layna “Turkey” Grassi did more than qualify for state in cross country on Thursday. She also scored a goal and assisted another in the Philip Barbour girls soccer team’s 5-0 win over Grafton in the Class AA/A Region II Section 1 semifinals on Thursday at Philip Barbour.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport got a big first half lead to record its sixth strai…
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty High School will be well-represented at the state cross co…
Five local AA cross country teams qualify out of Region I
MEADLAND, W.Va. (WV News) — At the start of the fall, East Fairmont freshman Kailee Haymond was still trying to adjust to the length of a high school cross country race. Now, she is headed to the state meet as a region champion. Haymond topped the girls Class AA...
Grafton blanks Lincoln, 7-0, to set up rematch with Robert C. Byrd
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In a four-minute, four-goal flurry, the Grafton Bearcats sealed their Class AA/A Region II, Section 1 semifinal against the Lincoln Cougars at McKinney Field, winning 7-0 on Thursday evening. After Lincoln had bent but not broken for the first 14 minutes, a great combination...
Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A first-half goal by Braden Bell and a second-half score by Dr…
Thomason's hat trick propels Robert C. Byrd into sectional final
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Brayden Thomason’s three goals helped the top-seeded Robert C. Byrd High School boys’ soccer team overcome a sluggish start Thursday and vaulted them past Philip Barbour 4-0 and into the Class AA/A Region II, Section 1 final this weekend. Judging by the...
Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Baylor Bears
The biggest difference in West Virginia's 43-40 win over Baylor from the loss to Texas? The Mountaineers were able to match big plays by producing some of their own, and although execution was by no means perfect, WVU kept counter-punching until it was able to land the final decisive blows.
On the Mark: Down to the final three
The high school football season in West Virginia is down to its final three weekends, which start Friday night. Here’s a look at the latest ratings in the Mountain State as the playoffs draw closer:
