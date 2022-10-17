ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost Creek, WV

West Virginia Supreme Court upholds conviction of man for allowing child abuse homicide of 5-year-old

By Matt Harvey MANAGING EDITOR
WVNews
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Judge postpones trial of former chief of staff to governor

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge has postponed the trial of Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff. The Baltimore Sun reports that Roy McGrath asked the judge through his lawyer to postpone the trial because federal prosecutors had handed over more than 8,800 pages of evidence in recent weeks.
MARYLAND STATE
WVNews

Kingwood Sewer Board considering rate hike

KINGWOOD – Sewer rates could be going up 5% for Kingwood residents in the near future. The rate hike was discussed at the Monday afternoon meeting of the Kingwood Sewer Board. Board members also discussed the cost to customers if they request a 7% or 10% rate hike.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Sparks, Grassi help Colts advance to sectional finals

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Philip Barbour’s Layna “Turkey” Grassi did more than qualify for state in cross country on Thursday. She also scored a goal and assisted another in the Philip Barbour girls soccer team’s 5-0 win over Grafton in the Class AA/A Region II Section 1 semifinals on Thursday at Philip Barbour.
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

BHS #21_2.jpg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport got a big first half lead to record its sixth strai…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

IMG_2140.JPG

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty High School will be well-represented at the state cross co…
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Five local AA cross country teams qualify out of Region I

MEADLAND, W.Va. (WV News) — At the start of the fall, East Fairmont freshman Kailee Haymond was still trying to adjust to the length of a high school cross country race. Now, she is headed to the state meet as a region champion. Haymond topped the girls Class AA...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Grafton blanks Lincoln, 7-0, to set up rematch with Robert C. Byrd

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In a four-minute, four-goal flurry, the Grafton Bearcats sealed their Class AA/A Region II, Section 1 semifinal against the Lincoln Cougars at McKinney Field, winning 7-0 on Thursday evening. After Lincoln had bent but not broken for the first 14 minutes, a great combination...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

UHS 13 BU 3.jpg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A first-half goal by Braden Bell and a second-half score by Dr…
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Thomason's hat trick propels Robert C. Byrd into sectional final

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Brayden Thomason’s three goals helped the top-seeded Robert C. Byrd High School boys’ soccer team overcome a sluggish start Thursday and vaulted them past Philip Barbour 4-0 and into the Class AA/A Region II, Section 1 final this weekend. Judging by the...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Baylor Bears

The biggest difference in West Virginia's 43-40 win over Baylor from the loss to Texas? The Mountaineers were able to match big plays by producing some of their own, and although execution was by no means perfect, WVU kept counter-punching until it was able to land the final decisive blows.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

On the Mark: Down to the final three

The high school football season in West Virginia is down to its final three weekends, which start Friday night. Here’s a look at the latest ratings in the Mountain State as the playoffs draw closer:
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy