Orlando, FL

WESH

New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Rocky Water Brew Fest returns to Brevard County. Here’s what to expect

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Rocky Water Brew Fest is coming to Melbourne for its 8th year and will be partnering with Intercoastal Brewing Company and the Eau Gallie Rotary Club. This event will take place on Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Eau Gallie Art District and will feature beer tasting and a variety of food trucks available throughout the square.
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

2-vehicle collision shuts down Gore Street in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon near downtown Orlando forced the closure of a section of Gore Street, according to Orlando police. In a statement, police said three people were hurt, two of whom suffered minor injuries while one was taken to a hospital as a trauma patient.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando flight instructor ID’d in fatal small plane crash in South Florida

MIRAMAR, Fla. – An Orlando flight instructor is one of two people who died in a plane crash in South Florida earlier this week, according to federal investigators. Investigators identified the flight instructor as Antony Yen and the passenger, a student pilot named Jordan Hall, as the two who died on Monday when their small plane crashed in Miramar.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – It was a beach day for this large alligator. Kyle Hussey was on Melbourne Beach the morning of Oct. 14 when he spotted an animal that isn’t usually found on the beach, an alligator. [TRENDING: Batter up: Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens in...
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
click orlando

Damage estimates top $325M in Volusia County after Hurricane Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The full scope of the damage wrought by Hurricane Ian is still coming into focus across Central Florida, as the estimated costs continue to climb in several counties. The latest numbers from the Volusia County Property Appraiser show the damage costs there have now climbed...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Updating Breaking News: Apopka man involved in fatal crash on I-4 in Seminole County

Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a multiple-vehicle collision on Interstate 4 in Seminole County yesterday that resulted in the death of a driver. According to the FHP report, at approximately 3 pm on October 19th, a sedan driven by a 48-year-old Apopka man, a second sedan driven by a 52-year-old Longwood woman, and a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old North Carolina man was stopped on the eastbound Interstate 4 exit ramp at State Road 436.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Free trees are back for Orlando residents

ORLANDO, Fla. – In an effort to create a more sustainable community, the City of Orlando is giving free trees to residents. This initiative is part of “Energy-Saving Trees,” a program supported by The City of Orlando Arbor Day Foundation, the Orlando Utilities Commission and the Florida Forest Service.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

The Central Florida Witches Ball returns to Orlando for a second time this weekend

Happening contiguously to Spooky Empire is the second edition of the wondrously witchy convocation. On offer will be three days of cabaret, musical performances, drink specials, vendors and a gothic dance party with all the horror you can handle conveniently next door. Presented by Tea & Tarot Emporium and Story Tailors, this spellbinding event features two highlight performances. "Saturday’s Song" promises to be a look into the “gothic world of witches,” with new initiates vying for inclusion into the grand Conclave.
ORLANDO, FL
thecurrent-online.com

How Much Is Val Demings Worth? How Rich Is This Person In 2022!

Val Demings Net Worth, Birthday, Age, Height, Weight, Wiki, Facts! We will find out how old Val Demings is in this article. Who is Val Demings dating now and how much money does Val Demings have?. Who is Val Demings?. Val Demings, also known as Val Demings, is a prominent...
ORLANDO, FL

