New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
click orlando
‘He was a tremendous pilot:’ Friends shocked by death of Lake County pilot in South Florida plane crash
EUSTIS, Fla. – Friends are remembering a Lake County pilot who has been identified as one of two victims in this week’s plane crash in South Florida. “He wanted to make a change in the seaplane world, he thought that there were not enough people getting their seaplane rating,” said Juan Londoño.
Central Florida sees coolest night of the season so far
ORLANDO, Fla. — After the coolest afternoon in Orlando since March 13, or 220 days, Central Florida is setup for the coolest night of the season so far, Channel 9 Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A frost advisory is in...
click orlando
Rocky Water Brew Fest returns to Brevard County. Here’s what to expect
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Rocky Water Brew Fest is coming to Melbourne for its 8th year and will be partnering with Intercoastal Brewing Company and the Eau Gallie Rotary Club. This event will take place on Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Eau Gallie Art District and will feature beer tasting and a variety of food trucks available throughout the square.
A haunted car wash is coming to Florida for 1 weekend
You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash.
click orlando
2-vehicle collision shuts down Gore Street in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon near downtown Orlando forced the closure of a section of Gore Street, according to Orlando police. In a statement, police said three people were hurt, two of whom suffered minor injuries while one was taken to a hospital as a trauma patient.
click orlando
Orlando flight instructor ID’d in fatal small plane crash in South Florida
MIRAMAR, Fla. – An Orlando flight instructor is one of two people who died in a plane crash in South Florida earlier this week, according to federal investigators. Investigators identified the flight instructor as Antony Yen and the passenger, a student pilot named Jordan Hall, as the two who died on Monday when their small plane crashed in Miramar.
click orlando
A wishing star: Orlando teen’s acting dreams come true on set of Central Florida film
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hollywood isn’t the only place where dreams come true for aspiring actors — a dream is also a wish Hoffy’s Heart makes. For Make-A-Wish teen and Orlando resident Grace Harkins, her dream of becoming an actress was realized with the help of Central Florida production companies Hoffy’s Heart and Mute Majesty.
Colombian Nightclub and Restaurant to Debut in Kissimmee
“Chief, this place will be the best of the best. This is going to be an incredible experience, with lights, special effects, with key details in place to make this a true Colombian experience.”
Kirkman Road reopens after deadly crash in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — At least one person died in a crash late Monday along Kirkman Road, Orlando police said. Officers responded to the area of Conroy Road shortly before 11:30 p.m. They shut down a stretch of Kirkman Road during their investigation but reopened it early Tuesday morning. Police...
New ramp connects drivers on westbound I-4 to SR-429 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A new ramp from westbound Interstate 4 to State Road 429 is a critical connection for drivers to get to the theme parks or even Tampa. The Florida Department of Transportation said the new ramp will relieve congestion and reduce commute times. FDOT officials are...
click orlando
JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – It was a beach day for this large alligator. Kyle Hussey was on Melbourne Beach the morning of Oct. 14 when he spotted an animal that isn’t usually found on the beach, an alligator. [TRENDING: Batter up: Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens in...
click orlando
Damage estimates top $325M in Volusia County after Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The full scope of the damage wrought by Hurricane Ian is still coming into focus across Central Florida, as the estimated costs continue to climb in several counties. The latest numbers from the Volusia County Property Appraiser show the damage costs there have now climbed...
Kid-Friendly Orlando Restaurants with Playgrounds + Play Spaces
It’s extremely challenging to enjoy a date night dinner when venturing out with the kids in tow! Am I right??? The kids are sure to bounce off the walls, crawl under the table, and offer up sourpuss faces more tart... The post Kid-Friendly Orlando Restaurants with Playgrounds + Play Spaces appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
theapopkavoice.com
Updating Breaking News: Apopka man involved in fatal crash on I-4 in Seminole County
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a multiple-vehicle collision on Interstate 4 in Seminole County yesterday that resulted in the death of a driver. According to the FHP report, at approximately 3 pm on October 19th, a sedan driven by a 48-year-old Apopka man, a second sedan driven by a 52-year-old Longwood woman, and a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old North Carolina man was stopped on the eastbound Interstate 4 exit ramp at State Road 436.
click orlando
Free trees are back for Orlando residents
ORLANDO, Fla. – In an effort to create a more sustainable community, the City of Orlando is giving free trees to residents. This initiative is part of “Energy-Saving Trees,” a program supported by The City of Orlando Arbor Day Foundation, the Orlando Utilities Commission and the Florida Forest Service.
The Central Florida Witches Ball returns to Orlando for a second time this weekend
Happening contiguously to Spooky Empire is the second edition of the wondrously witchy convocation. On offer will be three days of cabaret, musical performances, drink specials, vendors and a gothic dance party with all the horror you can handle conveniently next door. Presented by Tea & Tarot Emporium and Story Tailors, this spellbinding event features two highlight performances. "Saturday’s Song" promises to be a look into the “gothic world of witches,” with new initiates vying for inclusion into the grand Conclave.
Vehicles covered by chemicals at Seminole Co. BJ’s Wholesale Club
A possible explosion was reported Tuesday afternoon at a BJ's Wholesale Club in Sanford.
thecurrent-online.com
How Much Is Val Demings Worth? How Rich Is This Person In 2022!
Val Demings Net Worth, Birthday, Age, Height, Weight, Wiki, Facts! We will find out how old Val Demings is in this article. Who is Val Demings dating now and how much money does Val Demings have?. Who is Val Demings?. Val Demings, also known as Val Demings, is a prominent...
click orlando
2nd woman dies after crash that killed West Melbourne teacher, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A second woman is now dead following a crash Tuesday that killed a West Melbourne school teacher when a pickup jumped the curb hitting the two women on the sidewalk, according to Melbourne police. Police identified the second victim Thursday as Megan Grace, 26, of Palm...
