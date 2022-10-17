Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Route 22
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash tied up traffic on Route 22 in Lehigh County on Thursday. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck around 6:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes near MacArthur Road (Route 145), authorities said. Multiple people were hurt, but police were not sure how many or...
Mercury
Truck driver found not guilty of leaving scene of pedestrian’s death in western Berks
A Berks County jury Thursday acquitted the driver of a box truck who continued along his route after striking and killing a Robesonia man who was crossing Route 422 while walking his dog in 2021. Todd L. Frey, 56, of Manchester, York County, faced a felony charge of accidents involving...
WFMZ-TV Online
Gunshots fired in area of 8th Street Bridge in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating gunfire overnight. Shots rang out around 2 a.m. Thursday on the Eighth Street Bridge, in the area of Harrison Street, police said. Investigators found evidence of gunfire, but no victims. Police will continue to investigate who fired the shots and if anyone or...
Divers Recover Body After Neshaminy Creek Crash: Report
A driver died after crashing their Jeep into Neshaminy Creek in Bucks County on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to a report by LevittownNow.com. The accident occurred just before 8:40 a.m. and involved a Jeep, the outlet wrote. A dive rescue team from the Philadelphia Police Department was on-scene assisting, the report added.
Monroe County mailboxes damaged by vandals
CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police said they are looking for the vandal, or vandals, that damaged several mailboxes in Monroe County. According to state police, an unknown number of people damaged three separate mailboxes with a blunt object on Palisades Drive, Chestnut Hill Township, sometime between midnight and 7:00 a.m. on […]
sauconsource.com
Police Say First Responder’s Truck Was Struck By Motorcyclist
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin announced last week that they are investigating a crash in which a motorcyclist who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol allegedly struck a first responder’s vehicle that was parked at an upper Bucks County accident scene. Police said the earlier crash involved...
californiaexaminer.net
Bethlehem Township Police Arrest Guy For Attempted Kidnapping
A guy suspected of abducting a kid and making illicit contact with a youngster on Saturday at a Walmart in Bethlehem Township was arrested by police on Monday. No conclusions have been drawn from the ongoing inquiry. According to the Bethlehem Township Police Department, a guy attempted to touch a...
WFMZ-TV Online
New details on investigation into reported attempted kidnapping at Bethlehem Twp. Walmart
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Families are shaken up after a Megan's Law offender reportedly tried to kidnap a toddler at a Walmart, then went back and followed other children the next day. That man is now off the streets, shifting Bethlehem Township Police's main mission to getting in touch with that toddler's family and anyone who may have seen the suspect.
2 Pa. teens found dead after shooting: police
An 18-year-old and 17-year-old died late Monday night after a shooting in Pottstown, the Montgomery County District attorney and borough police chief reported Tuesday morning on Facebook. After numerous 911 calls just after 11:30 p.m. reporting shots fired, the bodies of the two males were found at Fourth and Johnson...
Baby dies after being shot in the face in Pa. home, police say
A baby was pronounced dead in a Lancaster home Tuesday evening after getting shot in the face, police said. City police responded to reports of shots fired around 7:05 p.m. inside a home on the 500 block of Woodward Street. Police said the baby was found lying on the floor, suffering from the gunshot wound.
Woman killed in Pittston Township crash
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner’s office has released information on a deadly crash Tuesday in Pittston Township. According to the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office, Carol Wolfe, 49 from Trucksville, was killed in a car crash in the 1100 block of Suscon Road Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. Investigators say Wolfe was driving her […]
Four-Vehicle Crash Causes Delays On Route 22 In Lehigh County: Report
A four-vehicle crash caused delays on Route 22 in Lehigh County on Thursday, Oct. 20, WFMZ reports. The wreck caused the westbound lanes near MacArthur Road to shut down for about an hour just before 7 a.m., the outlet says. It was not immediately known how many people were injured...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. Police investigating possible attempted child abduction at Walmart
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are investigating a possible attempted child abduction and unlawful contact with a child at a Walmart last weekend. A man was allegedly seen tugging and pulling on a toddler in attempt to remove the child from a shopping cart while the parents were shopping close by at the store at Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Square Mall on Saturday, according to a news release from Bethlehem Township Police.
Elderly Man Suffers Traumatic Brain Injury After Being Struck By Car In Bucks County: Police
An elderly man suffered a traumatic brain injury after being struck by a car in Bucks County, authorities said. The 66-year-old pedestrian was hit by the vehicle not far from where he lived on Street Road just east of Taylor Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Warrington Township police said.
Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
Driver to face charges after 2 crashes damage 6 vehicles and shut Route 22, police say
The crash that shut down Route 22 East on Monday morning in Bethlehem Township was actually two wrecks — the first of which was caused by an impaired driver and led to the other mayhem, Pennsylvania State Police report. A 41-year-old Phillipsburg man was driving a black Camaro about...
Times News
Schuylkill Co. EMA recognized for I-81 fatal crash response
Schuylkill County’s emergency management team did such an outstanding job responding to a massive 80-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in March that word of its great work reached Texas. On Wednesday, county commissioners lauded Emergency Management Agency Coordinator John M. Matz for his role in leading that team, and...
Fire Breaks Out At Chesco Construction Site
A small fire slowed down construction at a housing development site in Chester County on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials said on social media. Flames were spotted at the Steelpointe townhome community on Smithworks Boulevard in Phoenixville just before 1:30 p.m., the borough fire department said in a Facebook post. Authorities...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead after fire in Reading apartment
READING, Pa. - A man is dead after a fire in Reading over the weekend. Adam Weis, 33, died at the hospital late Saturday night, shortly after the fire was reported, said the Berks County Coroner's Office. He had thermal burns over 95% of his body and suffered from smoke...
fox29.com
Bucks County Wawa locations to close early due to recent armed robberies
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Several Bucks County Wawas are closing early amid recent armed robberies in Lower Southampton and Northhampton townships. Two locations in Featerville, the Wawa on Rosewood Avenue and on Philmont and Street Roads, will be closed between midnight and 5 a.m. The Wawa on Bustleton Pike, a...
