Good Samaritan Recounts Stunning Tri-State Carjacking
A frightening encounter on the Tri-State Tollway Thursday morning unfolded after a woman was carjacked by a group of suspects being pursued by police, and a Good Samaritan is sharing her story. “All I saw was a maroon sedan with all four doors opened in the left lane, and a...
Joliet man arrested after allegedly dragging, killing his dog
JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet man was arrested after allegedly dragging his dog across the floor of his apartment, killing her. Sebastian Trujillo, 22, was taken into custody after officers responded Monday at around 2:50 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Clement Street. Police said Trujillo appeared to drag his husky “Jillo” […]
Woman Killed, Man Critically Injured in Shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
A 26-year-old woman was killed and a 31-year-old man was critically wounded after a shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the city's South Side, according to police. Police said the individuals were in a car just before 1:20 p.m. in the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when they were both struck by gunfire.
Hazel Crest police looking for men seen on video at playground with guns
Hazel Crest police department issued a community alert after a social media video showed two men in a playground with guns.
fox32chicago.com
East Chicago man out on bond for attempted murder charged again with same crime
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - An East Chicago man was arrested and charged Tuesday two days after allegedly shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 80 and wounding an occupant inside. In the early morning hours of Sunday, Indiana State Police troopers responded to the Interstate 94 exit ramp to SR 49...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man arrested after shooting, escaping on lawn mower, police standoff
SHERIDAN, Ill. (WMBD) — 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique has been formally charged for a shooting and police standoff that occurred early Saturday morning in LaSalle County. In a press release, LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss reports that deputies were called to the area of E. Si Johnson and N. Robinson Street in Sheridan just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a man shot in the leg. Reports came in at the same time that a suspect had shot at other individuals in the area as well.
fox32chicago.com
Man armed with gun robs mail carrier in Matteson: officials
MATTESON, Ill. - The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint in suburban Chicago earlier this month. On October 13, around 2:45 p.m., officials say a USPS letter carrier was robbed...
wjol.com
One Killed in Stabbing Outside Joliet Club
An early Monday morning stabbing in Joliet has left one man dead and one man injured. It was just after 1:00 am that Joliet Police were called to the Spanish American Club (413 Meeker Avenue) after receiving an emergency call involving a reported stabbing. Shortly after arriving, Officers located two 40-year-old males on the ground outside of the bar that had suffered stabbing injuries.
WSPY NEWS
Man accused in Sheridan shooting and standoff with police facing more charges
The man accused of shooting someone in front of a store in Sheridan leading to a village-wide lockdown is facing additional charges. 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique, of Sheridan, was arrested Saturday evening after a standoff with police that lasted around ten hours on two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He's now being charged with additional counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. A news release from the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says that Plique is being held in the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa on $3 million bond.
Broadview man charged in fatal hit-and-run from June: sheriff
Derrick Young, 49, faces a felony charge of failing to report an accident causing death, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. Young allegedly hit and killed Raul Diaz, 60, in June.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in Waukegan crash after having mechanical issue
WAUKGEGAN, Ill. - A North Chicago man is dead following a vehicle crash in Waukegan Sunday morning. At about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Waukegan police officers responded to the area of Green Bay Road and Suddard Street for a vehicle crash, authorities said. When officers arrived, they located a crash involving...
1 Fatally Shot During Argument at Greyhound Bus Station on Near West Side
Police are searching for whoever fatally shot one person during an argument Monday morning at a Greyhound bus station on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 a.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal, 608 W. Harrison St. According to authorities, the victim, who is believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited and was confronted by an unknown offender.
Police: Grayslake schools undergo soft lockdown while searching for suspect
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Grayslake police advised residents to stay in their homes while they searched for an individual who may have engaged in criminal activity. Authorities now say activity in the area has ended. Grayslake North High School and Meadowview Elementary School were advised of the situation and underwent a soft lockdown. According to police, […]
8-Year-Old Accidentally Shot and Killed by Relative in Chicago
An 8-year-old was accidentally shot and killed by his 17-year-old relative on the South Side of Chicago Monday, according to police. The teenager was handling the gun inside their home when he shot 8-year-old Jaiden Hines, not knowing the gun was loaded, police said. The 17-year-old reportedly ran off but later surrendered to police, who said they didn’t charge him since there wasn’t evidence the shooting was intentional. A community activist, Andrew Holmes, said the family is “very close-knit” and Hines was a “fun little guy.” “I wish his mother would have her son to wake up in the morning and just laugh with her son,” Holmes said.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
Police ID person of interest after armed robbery in north suburb
Police in the far northern suburbs are looking for a suspect they say is armed and dangerous, after a stickup at a fast-food restaurant Monday afternoon.
Robber Hits 2 Men in Head With Gun, Both Seriously Injured: Lake County Sheriff
An investigation is underway after a robber struck two victims in the head with a gun early Sunday in unincorporated Round Lake, authorities said. At around 12:30 a.m., deputies were called to a home in the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue for a reported robbery, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man charged in stabbing death
An Aurora man is charged with murder in a stabbing death from July. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that twenty-year-old Abel Quiñones-Herstad stabbed a woman multiple times in the torso, killing her. The victim was identified as 55-year-old Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon, of Aurora. It happened in a home 1-99 block of Jackson Place in Aurora where the two lived together.
Police investigating incident involving physical altercation between teacher, student in Batavia
Police are investigating a physical altercation between a Batavia High School student and a staffer that occurred last Friday in the lunchroom and was caught on videotape.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman gave loaded pistol to 9-year-old as cops investigated ‘person with a gun’ call, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a woman gave her 9-year-old son a loaded pistol after Chicago police responded to a call about a person with a gun inside a West Side clothing store. Roslyn Price, 26, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and child endangerment. Around 2:45 p.m. Friday, Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man led police on high-speed chase, drove into oncoming traffic at 95 mph in stolen car: prosecutors
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Bond has been set for a Chicago man accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Jelani Pinkston, 22, was charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. At about 10:31 p.m. on Oct....
NBC Chicago
