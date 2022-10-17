ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, IL

NBC Chicago

Good Samaritan Recounts Stunning Tri-State Carjacking

A frightening encounter on the Tri-State Tollway Thursday morning unfolded after a woman was carjacked by a group of suspects being pursued by police, and a Good Samaritan is sharing her story. “All I saw was a maroon sedan with all four doors opened in the left lane, and a...
HINSDALE, IL
WGN News

Joliet man arrested after allegedly dragging, killing his dog

JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet man was arrested after allegedly dragging his dog across the floor of his apartment, killing her. Sebastian Trujillo, 22, was taken into custody after officers responded Monday at around 2:50 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Clement Street. Police said Trujillo appeared to drag his husky “Jillo” […]
JOLIET, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois man arrested after shooting, escaping on lawn mower, police standoff

SHERIDAN, Ill. (WMBD) — 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique has been formally charged for a shooting and police standoff that occurred early Saturday morning in LaSalle County. In a press release, LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss reports that deputies were called to the area of E. Si Johnson and N. Robinson Street in Sheridan just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a man shot in the leg. Reports came in at the same time that a suspect had shot at other individuals in the area as well.
SHERIDAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man armed with gun robs mail carrier in Matteson: officials

MATTESON, Ill. - The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint in suburban Chicago earlier this month. On October 13, around 2:45 p.m., officials say a USPS letter carrier was robbed...
MATTESON, IL
wjol.com

One Killed in Stabbing Outside Joliet Club

An early Monday morning stabbing in Joliet has left one man dead and one man injured. It was just after 1:00 am that Joliet Police were called to the Spanish American Club (413 Meeker Avenue) after receiving an emergency call involving a reported stabbing. Shortly after arriving, Officers located two 40-year-old males on the ground outside of the bar that had suffered stabbing injuries.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Man accused in Sheridan shooting and standoff with police facing more charges

The man accused of shooting someone in front of a store in Sheridan leading to a village-wide lockdown is facing additional charges. 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique, of Sheridan, was arrested Saturday evening after a standoff with police that lasted around ten hours on two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He's now being charged with additional counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. A news release from the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says that Plique is being held in the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa on $3 million bond.
SHERIDAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in Waukegan crash after having mechanical issue

WAUKGEGAN, Ill. - A North Chicago man is dead following a vehicle crash in Waukegan Sunday morning. At about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Waukegan police officers responded to the area of Green Bay Road and Suddard Street for a vehicle crash, authorities said. When officers arrived, they located a crash involving...
WAUKEGAN, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Fatally Shot During Argument at Greyhound Bus Station on Near West Side

Police are searching for whoever fatally shot one person during an argument Monday morning at a Greyhound bus station on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 a.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal, 608 W. Harrison St. According to authorities, the victim, who is believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited and was confronted by an unknown offender.
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

8-Year-Old Accidentally Shot and Killed by Relative in Chicago

An 8-year-old was accidentally shot and killed by his 17-year-old relative on the South Side of Chicago Monday, according to police. The teenager was handling the gun inside their home when he shot 8-year-old Jaiden Hines, not knowing the gun was loaded, police said. The 17-year-old reportedly ran off but later surrendered to police, who said they didn’t charge him since there wasn’t evidence the shooting was intentional. A community activist, Andrew Holmes, said the family is “very close-knit” and Hines was a “fun little guy.” “I wish his mother would have her son to wake up in the morning and just laugh with her son,” Holmes said.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man charged in stabbing death

An Aurora man is charged with murder in a stabbing death from July. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that twenty-year-old Abel Quiñones-Herstad stabbed a woman multiple times in the torso, killing her. The victim was identified as 55-year-old Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon, of Aurora. It happened in a home 1-99 block of Jackson Place in Aurora where the two lived together.
AURORA, IL
NBC Chicago

