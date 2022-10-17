Cole Bennett is the latest creative voice to be tasked with facing off against hot questions, and even hotter wings, on Hot Ones with host Sean Evans. The Lyrical Lemonade founder is currently fresh off the release of new videos he directed for Lil Yachty and blink-182, the latter of which marked the return of Tom DeLonge. Deep into the new Hot Ones, Bennett reflected on his directorial videography, including the competing bucket list moments that presented themselves on the set of the 2020 video for Eminem’s “Godzilla” track featuring the late Juice WRLD.

17 HOURS AGO