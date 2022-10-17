ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Roddy Ricch Shares New Song and Video “Aston Martin Truck”

Roddy Ricch kicked off his birthday weekend with the release of new music. A day before turning 24, the Compton artist came through with “Aston Martin Truck” and its official video. Fans got their first taste of the cut over the summer, but Roddy didn’t confirm its release until Thursday afternoon, when he provided a sneak peek at the visual.
Lil Baby Responds to Speculation That He Has Issues With Migos

Lil Baby stopped by 97.9 Jamz on Tuesday to promote his third studio album It’s Only Me. During his appearance on the station’s Posted on the Corner show, the Quality Control rapper was asked if there was any “underlying issue” between him and Migos following speculation that he sent shots on new track “Stand On It.”
Premiere: Boldy James Shares Video for the Futurewave-Produced Track “Flag on the Play”

Boldy James has a new album out next month, and he’s just given fans a taste of what to expect with the Futurewave-produced single “Flag on the Play.”. To coincide with the announcement of the project and the arrival of its first song “Flag on the Play,” Boldy James has shared the video for the track, which is being premiered by Complex. The Detroit rapper effortlessly delivers his bars over the Futurewave production, which pairs well with his laidback delivery.
Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Speculation She and Pardison Fontaine Got Engaged Amid Anniversary Celebrations

Megan Thee Stallion has denied speculation she got engaged to her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. “Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged,” she tweeted on Wednesday. In a comment shared on The Neighborhood Talk’s post on the matter, Megan’s hairstylist Kellon also suggested that the ring in the photos wasn’t on the right hand for it to be an engagement ring.
Jeezy Asked About ‘The Shop’ Episode He Was Featured on Being Pulled Due to Kanye’s ‘Hate Speech’

Jeezy has finally addressed the unaired episode of The Shop featuring Kanye West. The Atlanta rapper was tapped to appear on the series alongside footwear designer Salehe Bembury and Ye. The episode was filmed amid mounting controversy over Ye’s antisemitic comments, his “white lives matter” T-shirt unveiled during Paris Fashion Week, and other social media antics.
Stream Jeezy and DJ Drama’s New Project ‘Snofall’ f/ Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee

Jeezy reconnects with foe-turned-friend DJ Drama. At midnight the frequent collaborators came through with Snofall, the latest installment in Drama’s Gangsta Grillz series. The hip-hop veterans announced the effort on social media this month, shortly after unleashing their joint record “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya.”. Jeezy discussed...
Cole Bennett Recalls Mike Tyson Offering Him Shrooms During Eminem’s “Godzilla” Shoot on ‘Hot Ones’

Cole Bennett is the latest creative voice to be tasked with facing off against hot questions, and even hotter wings, on Hot Ones with host Sean Evans. The Lyrical Lemonade founder is currently fresh off the release of new videos he directed for Lil Yachty and blink-182, the latter of which marked the return of Tom DeLonge. Deep into the new Hot Ones, Bennett reflected on his directorial videography, including the competing bucket list moments that presented themselves on the set of the 2020 video for Eminem’s “Godzilla” track featuring the late Juice WRLD.
Drake Looks Back on Being Paid $100 to Open for Ice Cube Early in His Career

Drake has offered some succinct but impactful words of encouragement for fellow artists who may be at the beginning of their journey with respect to live performances. Indeed, Drake shared an Instagram Stories update on Tuesday focused on a show he did at the since-closed Kool Haus venue in Toronto back in 2006. For his opening slot on the Ice Cube-headlined date, Drake, as shown in paperwork at the time, had a guarantee of $100.
Denzel Curry Gets Called Out for Creasing His Sneakers | Full Size Run

Full Size Run is Sole Collector’s weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by Denzel Curry to talk about his thoughts on creased sneakers, his history with Stray Rats, his Vans collaboration, and why he regrets wearing Puma.
Taylor Swift Delivers New Album ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift’s long-awaited album Midnights is here. This time around, the singer worked with producer Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey, Zoë Kravitz, Sounwave, Sam Dew, Jahaan Sweet, Keanu Torres, William Bowery, and more. Telling fans to expect “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” Swift...
Live From Vegas: Usher Is Still Doing It His Way

Usher is just a few weeks away from ending the first leg of My Way – The Vegas Residency, and he’s going out on top. Thousands of people have traveled from all over the world to Las Vegas to watch the R&B singer perform at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM. The trip may seem excessive to some but it’s worth making for the man who made Confessions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Getting To Know Rimzee: Road Rap Royalty, Mogul-In-Waiting

Rimzee is on a full-on promo tour when I call him up for this interview. He has just hit Bristol, with his team, and is parking up for our talk. The road rap legend is out spreading the gospel of Cold Feet, his third ever project, which he’s hoping will take his career to the next level—a level that he’s been aiming for since he got released from prison three years ago.
Kid Cudi Says Netflix Animated Special ‘Entergalactic’ Is Not ‘for Kids’

Kid Cudi has issued a PSA about his new animated Netflix special, Entergalactic. The rapper took to Twitter on Thursday morning, telling fans, “Entergalactic is not for kids!”. He followed the note with another tweet, writing, “I dont have any plans to do anything for kids like movies or...
Canadian Hip-Hop Landmark Play De Record Gets Its Due in ‘Drop The Needle’ Doc

If you’ve ever walked to the back of a convenience store selling eye-raising inventory to jostle for elbow room amidst a rabid crowd of DJs and other music lovers for the latest vinyl on a Thursday afternoon, chances are you’ve stepped into legendary Toronto vinyl record store Play De Record.
Video Shows Fivio Foreign Experiencing Technical Difficulties During Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance

Fivio Foreign’s performance at the Brooklyn Nets’ home opener on Tuesday left something to be desired. The Brooklyn native took to center court during halftime to perform a medley of his songs “Say My Name,” “City of Gods,” and “Big Drip.” But thanks to some obvious technical difficulties, his delivery was delayed and he was rapping off-cue.
BROOKLYN, NY

