Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Roddy Ricch Shares New Song and Video “Aston Martin Truck”
Roddy Ricch kicked off his birthday weekend with the release of new music. A day before turning 24, the Compton artist came through with “Aston Martin Truck” and its official video. Fans got their first taste of the cut over the summer, but Roddy didn’t confirm its release until Thursday afternoon, when he provided a sneak peek at the visual.
Complex
Lil Baby Responds to Speculation That He Has Issues With Migos
Lil Baby stopped by 97.9 Jamz on Tuesday to promote his third studio album It’s Only Me. During his appearance on the station’s Posted on the Corner show, the Quality Control rapper was asked if there was any “underlying issue” between him and Migos following speculation that he sent shots on new track “Stand On It.”
Complex
Premiere: Boldy James Shares Video for the Futurewave-Produced Track “Flag on the Play”
Boldy James has a new album out next month, and he’s just given fans a taste of what to expect with the Futurewave-produced single “Flag on the Play.”. To coincide with the announcement of the project and the arrival of its first song “Flag on the Play,” Boldy James has shared the video for the track, which is being premiered by Complex. The Detroit rapper effortlessly delivers his bars over the Futurewave production, which pairs well with his laidback delivery.
Complex
Video Shows Post Malone Twisting Ankle On Stage Weeks After Falling Through Trap Door During Show
Post Malone sustained another injury while on the road for his Twelve Carat Tour. The rapper was performing on Tuesday night in Atlanta, when he twisted his ankle on stage, about a month after he severely injured himself during his show in St. Louis. In a video shared on Twitter,...
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Speculation She and Pardison Fontaine Got Engaged Amid Anniversary Celebrations
Megan Thee Stallion has denied speculation she got engaged to her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. “Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged,” she tweeted on Wednesday. In a comment shared on The Neighborhood Talk’s post on the matter, Megan’s hairstylist Kellon also suggested that the ring in the photos wasn’t on the right hand for it to be an engagement ring.
Complex
Boosie Badazz Says He’s Never Had Beef With Kevin Gates: ‘If I Had Issues It Would Have Been Known’
Boosie Badazz cleared up any rumored beef he allegedly had with Kevin Gates, saying he’s “never” had an issue with his fellow Louisiana rapper. In a sit-down with VLADTV, Boosie shrugged off the idea of a rumored rift between the two rappers and said if there were any issues, the public would have known about it.
Complex
Jeezy Asked About ‘The Shop’ Episode He Was Featured on Being Pulled Due to Kanye’s ‘Hate Speech’
Jeezy has finally addressed the unaired episode of The Shop featuring Kanye West. The Atlanta rapper was tapped to appear on the series alongside footwear designer Salehe Bembury and Ye. The episode was filmed amid mounting controversy over Ye’s antisemitic comments, his “white lives matter” T-shirt unveiled during Paris Fashion Week, and other social media antics.
Complex
Stream Jeezy and DJ Drama’s New Project ‘Snofall’ f/ Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee
Jeezy reconnects with foe-turned-friend DJ Drama. At midnight the frequent collaborators came through with Snofall, the latest installment in Drama’s Gangsta Grillz series. The hip-hop veterans announced the effort on social media this month, shortly after unleashing their joint record “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya.”. Jeezy discussed...
Complex
Cole Bennett Recalls Mike Tyson Offering Him Shrooms During Eminem’s “Godzilla” Shoot on ‘Hot Ones’
Cole Bennett is the latest creative voice to be tasked with facing off against hot questions, and even hotter wings, on Hot Ones with host Sean Evans. The Lyrical Lemonade founder is currently fresh off the release of new videos he directed for Lil Yachty and blink-182, the latter of which marked the return of Tom DeLonge. Deep into the new Hot Ones, Bennett reflected on his directorial videography, including the competing bucket list moments that presented themselves on the set of the 2020 video for Eminem’s “Godzilla” track featuring the late Juice WRLD.
Complex
Drake Looks Back on Being Paid $100 to Open for Ice Cube Early in His Career
Drake has offered some succinct but impactful words of encouragement for fellow artists who may be at the beginning of their journey with respect to live performances. Indeed, Drake shared an Instagram Stories update on Tuesday focused on a show he did at the since-closed Kool Haus venue in Toronto back in 2006. For his opening slot on the Ice Cube-headlined date, Drake, as shown in paperwork at the time, had a guarantee of $100.
Complex
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops ‘Ma I Got a Family’ Project f/ Nicki Minaj and Yeat
It’s been a busy year for YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The Baton Rouge rapper returned Thursday night with Ma I Got a Family, hosted by DJ Drama. The effort marks YoungBoy’s sixth full-length release of 2022, following Colors, The Last Slimeto, Better Than You, Realer 2, and 3800 Degrees, which arrived just two weeks ago.
Complex
Denzel Curry Gets Called Out for Creasing His Sneakers | Full Size Run
Full Size Run is Sole Collector’s weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by Denzel Curry to talk about his thoughts on creased sneakers, his history with Stray Rats, his Vans collaboration, and why he regrets wearing Puma.
Complex
Taylor Swift Delivers New Album ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift’s long-awaited album Midnights is here. This time around, the singer worked with producer Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey, Zoë Kravitz, Sounwave, Sam Dew, Jahaan Sweet, Keanu Torres, William Bowery, and more. Telling fans to expect “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” Swift...
Complex
Live From Vegas: Usher Is Still Doing It His Way
Usher is just a few weeks away from ending the first leg of My Way – The Vegas Residency, and he’s going out on top. Thousands of people have traveled from all over the world to Las Vegas to watch the R&B singer perform at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM. The trip may seem excessive to some but it’s worth making for the man who made Confessions.
Complex
Kid Cudi on Not Retweeting Fans Who Call Him a Genius: ‘Agreeing With It Comes Off a Lil Arrogant to Me’
On Tuesday the Entergalactic multi-hyphenate hit Twitter to let his 2.7 million followers know that while he appreciates their kind words, he’s not comfortable retweeting anyone calling him a genius. “Hey guys!! I wont RT if u call me a genius im sorry. I dont think im worthy of...
Complex
Getting To Know Rimzee: Road Rap Royalty, Mogul-In-Waiting
Rimzee is on a full-on promo tour when I call him up for this interview. He has just hit Bristol, with his team, and is parking up for our talk. The road rap legend is out spreading the gospel of Cold Feet, his third ever project, which he’s hoping will take his career to the next level—a level that he’s been aiming for since he got released from prison three years ago.
Complex
Kid Cudi Says Netflix Animated Special ‘Entergalactic’ Is Not ‘for Kids’
Kid Cudi has issued a PSA about his new animated Netflix special, Entergalactic. The rapper took to Twitter on Thursday morning, telling fans, “Entergalactic is not for kids!”. He followed the note with another tweet, writing, “I dont have any plans to do anything for kids like movies or...
Complex
Brampton Punjabi and Rap Scenes Unite on Varinder Brar and Gustavo Guaapo’s “Mashook”
The Punjabi hip-hop scene in Brampton is getting louder every day. Rapper Varinder Brar teamed up with fellow Brampton native Gustavo Guaapo on their celebratory new single “Mashook.”. The single, in which the title translates to “beloved,” sees Brar and Guaapo rapping their respective verses in Punjabi and English...
Complex
Canadian Hip-Hop Landmark Play De Record Gets Its Due in ‘Drop The Needle’ Doc
If you’ve ever walked to the back of a convenience store selling eye-raising inventory to jostle for elbow room amidst a rabid crowd of DJs and other music lovers for the latest vinyl on a Thursday afternoon, chances are you’ve stepped into legendary Toronto vinyl record store Play De Record.
Complex
Video Shows Fivio Foreign Experiencing Technical Difficulties During Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance
Fivio Foreign’s performance at the Brooklyn Nets’ home opener on Tuesday left something to be desired. The Brooklyn native took to center court during halftime to perform a medley of his songs “Say My Name,” “City of Gods,” and “Big Drip.” But thanks to some obvious technical difficulties, his delivery was delayed and he was rapping off-cue.
Comments / 0