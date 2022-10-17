ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees fans take the streets and aim f-bombs at Jose Altuve (Video)

Yankees fans took to the streets after beating the Guardians in Game 5, and had some fun at Jose Altuve’s expense before the Astros series. The sign-stealing scandal continues to cast a shadow on the Astros success, even five years later. While several members of that 2017 team have since come out and defended Jose Altuve, stating that the All-Star second baseman was vehemently against their cheating system, he will always be associated with that tainted World Series trophy.
Meet Houston Astros Jeremy Peña’s Rumored Girlfriend, Vasiliqi Turlla

Jeremy Peña recently revealed for whom he makes the heart sign gestures after big plays. While Houston Astros fans found out they’re directed at his mom, they’re also curious about Jeremy Peña’s girlfriend. He went public with his relationship with Vasiliqi Turlla in 2019, but both are extremely private. Fans are eager to know more about Jeremy Peña’s girlfriend, Vasiliqi Turlla, and hoping for confirmation that they are still together. So we reveal more about her background in this Vasiliqi Turlla wiki.
All things Astros: How well do you know your hometown team?

Our Houston Astros have once again made it to the post-season. But how well do you really know the ‘Stros? Test your knowledge with the ultimate trivia for tried and true fans. Scroll down and see how much you really know about Houston’s home team. Want more Astros...

