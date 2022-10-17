ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin’s Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center to launch support hotline

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gwOmU_0iccVeGu00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center will officially launch a hotline on Tuesday to connect people experiencing homelessness with housing assessments and other resources.

The new hotline is a build off of a call center pilot project that launched in June as a “community-wide solution for unsheltered residents to access safe, affordable housing resources,” Sunrise officials said in a Monday news release.

During its pilot program, the hotline grew in volume from a few hundred calls to more than 2,000 calls each month in August and September, officials added in the release.

“We are finding ways to make coordinated entry more convenient and accessible to Austinites by offering same-day housing assessments and referrals from anywhere in Austin,” said Allie Roberts, Sunrise’s hotline lead, in the release. “This approach treats homelessness like the urgent crisis it is and removes barriers for people who could not otherwise access support.”

TRENDING: Operation Lone Star soldiers owe federal taxes after internal error

Those looking for assistance can call the Sunrise Hotline at 512-522-1097 where live assessors will be on the line between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on weekdays. Expanded hours are expected to come.

Located in south Austin, Sunrise’s day center hub assists those experiencing homelessness by providing food, hygiene packs, medicinal resources and post-referral housing services. The center, located at 4430 Menchaca Road, has served members of Travis County’s unhoused population since 2015.

The resource center serves approximately 5,500 individuals annually. In addition to its hub and hotline, Sunrise also offers street outreach teams and a permanent supportive housing team.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Local non-profit announces affordable housing development in NE Austin

Local non-profit BiGAUSTIN announced the development of a $65 million resource center and affordable housing neighborhood in Northeast Austin. It will be an equity joint venture with Banc of America Community Development Company, LLC. The ASPIRE development will be located on the northeast corner of East Braker Lane and Wedgewood...
AUSTIN, TX
The Austin Bulldog

Candidates offer competing visions on homelessness

The current Austin City Council has made it a priority to boost funding for homeless services, but some mayoral and council candidates think the city hasn’t done enough, while others see the current efforts as misguided and ineffective. Among the six candidates running for mayor and the 28 running...
KXAN

Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore Item Of The Week: Hoodie Blanket

Cooler weather has arrived in the Austin area, so it’s time to get your home and wardrobe ready for winter. Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s Item of the Week is a new oversized hoodie blanket. ShopAustinReStore.com has you – and everyone in your family – covered on clothing...
AUSTIN, TX
akinseagleseye.com

Austin’s rising living costs turns frustratingly high

It’s the word that comes to most people’s minds whenever the topic of economics comes up these days. It’s a heated debate at times, a genuine economic concern at others. To some, it’s simply the general increase in prices of goods and services as time passes. To others, it’s the difference between eating today or going hungry, affording proper clothing or using whatever they have, achieving their dreams or foregoing them. According to the Living Wage Calculator, created by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the living wage for the United States in 2021 would be $24.16 per hour for a family of four with both working parents, or $100,498.60 per year before taxes. In 2020, the living yearly salary was $89,605.51 before taxes.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin’s growing pains impacting housing, jobs east of 130

The push of economic development flowing from Austin has officially hit the SH-130 corridor, and is bringing the same pressure on infrastructure, housing and workforce development that have become regular talking points in Austin political circles for years. At a recent Urban Land Institute Austin luncheon hosted by Huston-Tillotson University,...
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
KXAN

KXAN

59K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy