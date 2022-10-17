Read full article on original website
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
floridaweekly.com
Hurricane Ian recovery information
2-1-1 The human needs national number connects you with the local United Way of Charlotte County for help with anything from housing to jobs to food to more (also see www.charlotte211.com). And the United Way’s Facebook pages has provided excellent updates for multiple resources: www.facebook.com/UWCCFL. United Way of Charlotte...
Stranded boats from downtown Fort Myers marina just can't be removed
After days of questions about what the process is to remove boats that are still scattered across downtown Fort Myers, the city gives a clearer answer.
usf.edu
Charlotte County faces a long road to recovery after Hurricane Ian
The long road to recovery continues after Hurricane Ian in Charlotte County. Three weeks after the storm hit, power's on, most schools are back, and parks are reopening. But getting the internet and cell phone service fully restored has been a challenge, and 70 residents continue to live in an emergency shelter.
Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: […] The post Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Ian killed more Floridians than most recent major hurricanes. Its indirect death count could reach the thousands.
A heart attack after cleaning up debris. A missed dialysis appointment. An oxygen machine that blinked off when the power went out. The death toll from Hurricane Ian is currently at 112 and still rising, making it the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida since 1935. Even as rescue teams pack up and return home, the number of those missing dwindling to single digits, the toll continues to climb. ...
'Miraculous': Sanibel Causeway reopens to island residents for first time since Hurricane Ian
The only road to a popular Southwest Florida barrier island has reopened to residents for the first time since Hurricane Ian.
Warm Mineral Springs Park condemned due to ‘significant damage’ from Hurricane Ian
Warm Mineral Springs Park will remain closed after damage from Hurricane Ian rendered the park unsafe for guests.
bobcatmultimedia.com
Hurricane’s Ian’s impact on GC
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida around 3 p.m on Wednesday, Sept.28, carrying high winds across Cayo Costa, Fort Myers and Cape Coral. Hurricane Ian left a wake of destruction in Florida, including mass flooding and power outages as sea levels rose, leaving thousands of people to brace for the storm. Many in our GC community have family members in Florida that were in the storm’s path.
sarasotamagazine.com
A New Assisted Living Facility Breaks Ground in East Sarasota
On a large parcel of land east of I-75, toward south county, Sarasota Suncoast Community Church owns a church of the same name, the Suncoast Academy charter school and an auditorium. Now, it’s breaking ground on its first foray into assisted living. Located at 7850 Hawkins Road, the new,...
High rises after Hurricane Ian
Several weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, residents of high-rise buildings are now getting a better sense of the next steps in determining if their buildings are safe.
‘We are not alone’: Thousands of Samaritan’s Purse volunteers work to help people impacted by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After nearly three weeks, families and various construction crews are still cleaning up after Hurricane Ian swept through southwest Florida last month. Several charity groups have been on the ground helping out homeowners, including Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian Evangelical and Aid organization based out of...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral, Naples home sales decrease by more than half following Hurricane Ian
Pending home sales plunged 58% year over year in the Cape Coral metro area during the four weeks ending Oct. 16 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to a new report from Redfin. That’s nearly twice the nationwide decline of 32%. Pending sales also slumped in Naples by 52%. Southwest Florida saw outsized decreases in pending sales as the storm quashed home listings. In Cape Coral, new listings sank 59% year over year during the four weeks ending Oct. 16, more than triple the national decline of 19%. They fell 53% in Naples.
Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.
A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
Fort Myers Beach access
Fort Myers Beach residents, business owners, and hired contractors are allowed to return to the island on Wednesday.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port dispels rumors of damaged water structure
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, the City of North Port corrected rumors being circulated by residents about a dam breaking during Hurricane Ian. The city held a press conference to provide information about what actually happened and the efforts they’re making to repair it. North Port Public Works...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee County moving evacuees to North Fort Myers shelter
Lee County is working with the Florida Department of Emergency Management on a longer-term solution to Hurricane Ian sheltering operations. The county will transition displaced residents from the Hertz Arena and Estero Recreation shelters in a phased approach this week. Evacuees will be relocated to a newly opened shelter. Evacuees at Hertz Arena will depart today between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. These transitions will continue until all evacuees are moved. The Estero Recreation shelter will transition later in the week. LeeTran will provide transportation to the shelter. These residents will be combined into one shelter in the Del Tura Plaza, a former Publix location at 18900 N. Tamiami Trail in North Fort Myers. Lee County will continue to work with nonprofits, local, state and federal partners to provide services to the evacuees. The state will manage this shelter with its contractor, CDR Maguire.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian claims in Florida highest out of Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota counties
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Hard-hit Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties accounted for nearly 62 percent of insurance claims reported as of Monday from Hurricane Ian, according to data posted online by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. The data showed that 535,445 claims had been reported, with 191,640 from Lee County,...
3 still missing, 61 dead in Lee County after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
Deputies in Lee County are still looking for victims of Hurricane Ian nearly three weeks after it made landfall in Florida
Longboat Observer
Rezone vote due for section of Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch
Colleen Blumenthal walked through Blumenberry Farms, surveying the damage done by Hurricane Ian. Ian flooded most of their crops, killing everything. The greenhouse was ripped apart. Trees were down everywhere on the property. But in no way does she consider Hurricane Ian as the farm's biggest threat. On Oct. 25...
WINKNEWS.com
City workers fed up: What they found out after Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers city employees are furious after finding out they stopped getting disaster pay at the beginning of October. Emergency pay is typically given out after disasters because of strenuous work hours. However, a memo was sent out and said that pay ended on Oct. 3. Police officers are planning...
