Punta Gorda, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

floridaweekly.com

Hurricane Ian recovery information

2-1-1 The human needs national number connects you with the local United Way of Charlotte County for help with anything from housing to jobs to food to more (also see www.charlotte211.com). And the United Way’s Facebook pages has provided excellent updates for multiple resources: www.facebook.com/UWCCFL. United Way of Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: […] The post Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ian killed more Floridians than most recent major hurricanes. Its indirect death count could reach the thousands.

A heart attack after cleaning up debris. A missed dialysis appointment. An oxygen machine that blinked off when the power went out. The death toll from Hurricane Ian is currently at 112 and still rising, making it the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida since 1935. Even as rescue teams pack up and return home, the number of those missing dwindling to single digits, the toll continues to climb. ...
FLORIDA STATE
bobcatmultimedia.com

Hurricane’s Ian’s impact on GC

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida around 3 p.m on Wednesday, Sept.28, carrying high winds across Cayo Costa, Fort Myers and Cape Coral. Hurricane Ian left a wake of destruction in Florida, including mass flooding and power outages as sea levels rose, leaving thousands of people to brace for the storm. Many in our GC community have family members in Florida that were in the storm’s path.
FORT MYERS, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

A New Assisted Living Facility Breaks Ground in East Sarasota

On a large parcel of land east of I-75, toward south county, Sarasota Suncoast Community Church owns a church of the same name, the Suncoast Academy charter school and an auditorium. Now, it’s breaking ground on its first foray into assisted living. Located at 7850 Hawkins Road, the new,...
SARASOTA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral, Naples home sales decrease by more than half following Hurricane Ian

Pending home sales plunged 58% year over year in the Cape Coral metro area during the four weeks ending Oct. 16 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to a new report from Redfin. That’s nearly twice the nationwide decline of 32%. Pending sales also slumped in Naples by 52%. Southwest Florida saw outsized decreases in pending sales as the storm quashed home listings. In Cape Coral, new listings sank 59% year over year during the four weeks ending Oct. 16, more than triple the national decline of 19%. They fell 53% in Naples.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Orlando Weekly

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port dispels rumors of damaged water structure

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, the City of North Port corrected rumors being circulated by residents about a dam breaking during Hurricane Ian. The city held a press conference to provide information about what actually happened and the efforts they’re making to repair it. North Port Public Works...
NORTH PORT, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lee County moving evacuees to North Fort Myers shelter

Lee County is working with the Florida Department of Emergency Management on a longer-term solution to Hurricane Ian sheltering operations. The county will transition displaced residents from the Hertz Arena and Estero Recreation shelters in a phased approach this week. Evacuees will be relocated to a newly opened shelter. Evacuees at Hertz Arena will depart today between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. These transitions will continue until all evacuees are moved. The Estero Recreation shelter will transition later in the week. LeeTran will provide transportation to the shelter. These residents will be combined into one shelter in the Del Tura Plaza, a former Publix location at 18900 N. Tamiami Trail in North Fort Myers. Lee County will continue to work with nonprofits, local, state and federal partners to provide services to the evacuees. The state will manage this shelter with its contractor, CDR Maguire.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Rezone vote due for section of Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch

Colleen Blumenthal walked through Blumenberry Farms, surveying the damage done by Hurricane Ian. Ian flooded most of their crops, killing everything. The greenhouse was ripped apart. Trees were down everywhere on the property. But in no way does she consider Hurricane Ian as the farm's biggest threat. On Oct. 25...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City workers fed up: What they found out after Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers city employees are furious after finding out they stopped getting disaster pay at the beginning of October. Emergency pay is typically given out after disasters because of strenuous work hours. However, a memo was sent out and said that pay ended on Oct. 3. Police officers are planning...
FORT MYERS, FL

