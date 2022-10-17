ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Behati Prinsloo Shares More Pregnancy Updates in the Wake of Adam Levine Cheating Scandal

Behati Prinsloo is bumpin' around town! The pregnant model is showing off her growing belly in a bathroom mirror selfie shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In the pic, Prinsloo wears a black, skintight jumpsuit and oversized animal-print jacket. She accessorizes the moody fall look with black combat boots, a black crossbody bag and tortoise shell sunnies atop her head. The 34-year-old playfully added an animated alien to the background of the image.
'RHOC's Heather and Terry Dubrow Sell Reality-TV Famous Home in Historic Deal (Exclusive)

Multiple sources confirm to ET, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Heather and Terry Dubrow are saying "goodbye" to their reality-TV famous home. The couple just closed on the sale of their 22,000 square foot Newport Beach mansion for $55 million, the largest sale of the year in Orange County, California -- and the third highest sale in Orange County history.
'The Bachelorette': Tino Discusses Cheating on Rachel, Calls the Show a 'Traumatic Experience'

Tino Franco is discussing his dramatic breakup with Rachel Recchia. One month after the season finale of The Bachelorette aired -- when fans found out that the general contractor and the pilot split after he cheated on her -- Tino sat down for a wide-ranging interview on Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast and reflected on the "traumatic experience" of the show, his mistake, and how he's feeling today. ET has reached out to ABC for comment.
See Selma Blair's Beautiful, Heartbreaking Final 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance

Selma Blair's time in the ballroom came to an end on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, but not before the 50-year-old actress gave one final heartbreaking performance. Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, had "one last gentle dance" per her request -- a waltz set to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" by Andra Day.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony

It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
Jennifer Garner's 'Ghostesses' Costumes and Goofy Poem Will Get You Into the Halloween Spirit

Jennifer Garner is getting into the spooky spirit! The actress shared an adorably clever video on Instagram, dressed in ghostly garb while delivering a Halloween poem. Garner appears as two different "ghostesses" in the clip, along with her dog, Birdie, who is also dressed as a ghost in a hilariously shredded pillowcase. The actress' first look is positively witchy -- a purple and black outfit with a jet black wig -- and the second, a classically ghostly tattered white ensemble.
Taylor Swift Attends Her Own Hilariously Dramatic Funeral in 'Anti-Hero' Music Video

Taylor Swift is poking fun at herself and addressing her biggest insecurities in the new music video for "Anti-Hero," off her newly-released album, Midnights. Written and directed by Swift, the entertaining video begins with the singer-songwriter seated at a kitchen table as the clock strikes midnight. From there, she runs from "all of the people that I've ghosted" through her own version of a haunted house before being confronted with the true "anti-hero," herself. "I'm the problem, it's me!" a party girl version of Swift declares, eventually schooling herself on taking shots, smashing guitars and a hard life lesson: "Everyone will betray you."
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Flaunts Bare Baby Bump on One-Year Anniversary and Babymoon Getaway

Celebrations are underway for Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa! The couple are marking the occasion of their first anniversary and babymoon with a romantic getaway trip. "We are both done with work for the day -- yay! -- and we are heading to our one-year anniversary weekend-slash-babymoon," Heather shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday. "We are combining them both, since we don't have a lot of time!"
Why Emily Ratajkowski Believes She'll Be OK After Sebastian Bear-McClard Split

Emily Ratajkowski is healing following her divorce. In September, the model filed to end her marriage to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard following months of separation rumors. Today, the 31-year-old actress says that she is navigating the world as a single woman for the first time. "I can tell you that I...
First Look at Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's 'Barmageddon' Show

Blake Shelton is giving fans a first look at the new celebrity competition show Barmageddon, which will be the country singer's first onscreen project after announcing his exit from The Voice last week. Shelton will star and executive produce the new show alongside his friend and Voice co-star, Carson Daly....
Taylor Swift Fights Herself in Fever Dream Teaser for 'Midnights' Music Videos

Taylor Swift gave fans a visual sneak peek of what to expect from her Midnights music videos, unveiling a shiny new teaser-trailer during Thursday's NFL broadcast -- just hours before dropping her album in full. Swift moves through something of a fever dream in the lyric-less clip -- dancing, fighting,...

