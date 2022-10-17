Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
WUSA
Inside Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's 'Healthy' and 'Cordial' Co-Parenting Relationship
There's nothing but respect between Megan Fox and her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, even as both stars have moved on with new, committed relationships. A source tells ET that Fox and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, have "blended together" with Green and his love, Sharna Burgess. "Megan, MGK, Brian,...
WUSA
Behati Prinsloo Shares More Pregnancy Updates in the Wake of Adam Levine Cheating Scandal
Behati Prinsloo is bumpin' around town! The pregnant model is showing off her growing belly in a bathroom mirror selfie shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In the pic, Prinsloo wears a black, skintight jumpsuit and oversized animal-print jacket. She accessorizes the moody fall look with black combat boots, a black crossbody bag and tortoise shell sunnies atop her head. The 34-year-old playfully added an animated alien to the background of the image.
WUSA
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Talks Her Future on the Show After Splitting From Kody Brown (Exclusive)
Fans are wondering if Christine Brown will still appear on her family's TLC series, Sister Wives, now that she's no longer a sister wife. The 50-year-old reality star spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about her life since leaving her husband, Kody Brown, and her future on the show. Christine and...
WUSA
Matthew Perry Recalls Struggling With Addiction During 'Friends,' Getting Down to 128 Pounds
Matthew Perry is opening up about his struggles with addiction. Ahead of the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old actor tells People about how his struggles with alcohol and opioids impacted his time on Friends. Perry was 24 when he was cast as...
WUSA
'RHOC's Heather and Terry Dubrow Sell Reality-TV Famous Home in Historic Deal (Exclusive)
Multiple sources confirm to ET, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Heather and Terry Dubrow are saying "goodbye" to their reality-TV famous home. The couple just closed on the sale of their 22,000 square foot Newport Beach mansion for $55 million, the largest sale of the year in Orange County, California -- and the third highest sale in Orange County history.
WUSA
'The Bachelorette': Tino Discusses Cheating on Rachel, Calls the Show a 'Traumatic Experience'
Tino Franco is discussing his dramatic breakup with Rachel Recchia. One month after the season finale of The Bachelorette aired -- when fans found out that the general contractor and the pilot split after he cheated on her -- Tino sat down for a wide-ranging interview on Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast and reflected on the "traumatic experience" of the show, his mistake, and how he's feeling today. ET has reached out to ABC for comment.
WUSA
See Selma Blair's Beautiful, Heartbreaking Final 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance
Selma Blair's time in the ballroom came to an end on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, but not before the 50-year-old actress gave one final heartbreaking performance. Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, had "one last gentle dance" per her request -- a waltz set to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" by Andra Day.
WUSA
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony
It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
WUSA
Jennifer Garner's 'Ghostesses' Costumes and Goofy Poem Will Get You Into the Halloween Spirit
Jennifer Garner is getting into the spooky spirit! The actress shared an adorably clever video on Instagram, dressed in ghostly garb while delivering a Halloween poem. Garner appears as two different "ghostesses" in the clip, along with her dog, Birdie, who is also dressed as a ghost in a hilariously shredded pillowcase. The actress' first look is positively witchy -- a purple and black outfit with a jet black wig -- and the second, a classically ghostly tattered white ensemble.
WUSA
Taylor Swift Attends Her Own Hilariously Dramatic Funeral in 'Anti-Hero' Music Video
Taylor Swift is poking fun at herself and addressing her biggest insecurities in the new music video for "Anti-Hero," off her newly-released album, Midnights. Written and directed by Swift, the entertaining video begins with the singer-songwriter seated at a kitchen table as the clock strikes midnight. From there, she runs from "all of the people that I've ghosted" through her own version of a haunted house before being confronted with the true "anti-hero," herself. "I'm the problem, it's me!" a party girl version of Swift declares, eventually schooling herself on taking shots, smashing guitars and a hard life lesson: "Everyone will betray you."
WUSA
'The Bachelor': Tyler on Why He Never Wanted the Leading Role and How Zach Will Handle the Job (Exclusive)
Tyler Norris didn't want to be the Bachelor. Ahead of Tyler's debut on Bachelor in Paradise, ET spoke with the reality star about why he was glad to not land the season 27 role, which ultimately went to Zach Shallcross. "He's got, what, 32 women there? So geez," Tyler told...
WUSA
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Flaunts Bare Baby Bump on One-Year Anniversary and Babymoon Getaway
Celebrations are underway for Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa! The couple are marking the occasion of their first anniversary and babymoon with a romantic getaway trip. "We are both done with work for the day -- yay! -- and we are heading to our one-year anniversary weekend-slash-babymoon," Heather shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday. "We are combining them both, since we don't have a lot of time!"
WUSA
Watch 'Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans and ET's Kevin Frazier Investigate the Los Feliz Murder House (Exclusive)
Ghost Adventures star Zak Bagans has had plenty of paranormal encounters, but only ET's Kevin Frazier got to come along for a "level 10" adventure at an infamous Hollywood location!. The pair teamed up to enter the "Los Feliz Murder House" for a new two-part episode of Ghost Adventures, investigating...
WUSA
Megan Hilty Is Raising $50K to Recover Pregnant Sister and Nephew's Bodies After Plane Crash
Megan Hilty is asking her fans for help. Weeks after the actress' pregnant sister, brother-in-law and nephew were killed in a plane crash, Megan took to Instagram to announce that she's launched a GoFundMe to raise enough money to hire a private company to search for several of her family members' bodies.
WUSA
Morgan Evans Reflects on 'Difficult Time' in His Life Amid Kelsea Ballerini Divorce
Getting real with his vocals. Morgan Evans is baring his soul with his new single, "Over For You." The country singer released his new song on Wednesday and opened up about how the track was influenced and impacted by his painful split from his estranged wife, Kelsea Ballerini. "I recorded...
WUSA
Why Emily Ratajkowski Believes She'll Be OK After Sebastian Bear-McClard Split
Emily Ratajkowski is healing following her divorce. In September, the model filed to end her marriage to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard following months of separation rumors. Today, the 31-year-old actress says that she is navigating the world as a single woman for the first time. "I can tell you that I...
WUSA
First Look at Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's 'Barmageddon' Show
Blake Shelton is giving fans a first look at the new celebrity competition show Barmageddon, which will be the country singer's first onscreen project after announcing his exit from The Voice last week. Shelton will star and executive produce the new show alongside his friend and Voice co-star, Carson Daly....
WUSA
Taylor Swift Fights Herself in Fever Dream Teaser for 'Midnights' Music Videos
Taylor Swift gave fans a visual sneak peek of what to expect from her Midnights music videos, unveiling a shiny new teaser-trailer during Thursday's NFL broadcast -- just hours before dropping her album in full. Swift moves through something of a fever dream in the lyric-less clip -- dancing, fighting,...
WUSA
Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Apologizing to Will Smith's Ex Sheree Zampino for Coming Into the Picture Too Soon
Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino are reflecting on their tumultuous journey to peacefully co-parenting. On the latest episode of Red Table Talk, the duo looks back on the now-unbreakable bond built between them through their relationship with Will Smith. "We have developed a really nice sisterhood," Jada says of...
Comments / 0