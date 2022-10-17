Read full article on original website
BREAKING: U-M Football Announces 2023 Schedule
Michigan Football's full schedule for the 2023 season was announced on Wednesday.
Six Memphis girls soccer teams compete for state titles
Crosstown, Lakeland Prep, Houston, Collierville, Briarcrest and Hutchison compete in this week’s state soccer tournaments in Chattanooga.
Ole Miss Week 9 Opponent Preview: Texas A&M Aggies Offense
Our college football preview series continues this week with Ole Miss' Week 9 opponent.
Warriors, Bucks Lead Top Teams in 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings
Warriors, Bucks lead top teams in 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Four words that permeate nothing but sheer joy and produce the serotonin your body craves as your NBA team seeks a championship – or as a life-long suffering Sacramento Kings fan, a play-in tournament spot.
Justin Fields Sees Bears' Blowout Win Vs. Patriots as Momentum-Builder
Fields sees 'momentum' in Bears' blowout win vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For six games this season, and for his entire Bears career, quarterback Justin Fields has probably felt like he was running uphill with a 100-pound weight on his back. It has been one step forward, two steps back.
