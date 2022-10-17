ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows

The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
Benzinga

This Crypto Surged A Whopping 54% Last Week Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Tumbled

With the market still in a bear phase, most top cryptocurrency assets continue to bleed out. Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD slipped 1.43%, 1.85%, and 5.70%, respectively, over the last seven days. There are, however, some coins that have bucked the trend. These outperforming tokens have picked up...
cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
u.today

Cardano Will Surpass Ethereum, Top Crypto YouTuber Predicts

Controversial cryptocurrency YouTuber Ben Armstrong (a.k.a BitBoy) caused a stir on Twitter after predicting that Cardano would end up surpassing Ethereum by market capitalization. Realistically, this could happen six years from now, according to the prominent crypto influencer. Cardano, which was initially known as “Japanese Ethereum” shortly after its launch,...
NBC Chicago

Bitcoin Fails to Rally With Stocks as $940 Million of the Crypto Is Pulled From Exchange Favored by Institutions

On Tuesday some 48,000 bitcoins moved off Coinbase Pro, a favored exchange among institutional investors, according to data provider CryptoQuant. The outflow was the biggest among crypto exchanges since crypto's big crash in June of this year and the second-largest of all time. Exchange outflows suggest investors are withdrawing their crypto from exchanges and shifting from selling mode to accumulating mode.
decrypt.co

Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum

To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
kitco.com

Bitcoin Oct. 19 chart alert - Subdued trading action continues

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Wednesday. Not much new at mid-week. The sideways and choppy trading range continues. Bulls and bears continue to fight for control, with neither having a decided edge. That suggests more of the same in the near term. Stay tuned!
ambcrypto.com

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will the lawsuit extend to mid-2023

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ripple, the company behind the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency XRP, is making inroads into the European market despite the slowdown caused by the ongoing crypto winter.
ambcrypto.com

Polkadot investors may need to hold on to their seats to avoid DOT-induced losses

Polkadot [DOT] recently published its weekly digest where the blockchain mentioned all the major developments that took place on the blockchain. One of the major updates was the integration of Polkadot with the Qredo Network. With this new integration, users of that blockchain will be able to store assets efficiently...
ambcrypto.com

Why MATIC is all set for a potential rebound from this defending zone

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. MATIC’s recent bullish comeback aided buyers in finding a close above the near-term EMAs. The crypto’s Exchange outflows and funding rate reaffirmed a bullish strength. The recent...
ambcrypto.com

Is AVAX gearing up to run a marathon with bulls? These developments suggest…

Avalanche’s native token AVAX recently made its place among the top gainers in the Avalanche ecosystem. This was good news for the token as it gave investors hope for better days ahead. Interestingly, AVAX’s daily chart reflected this development as the price surged by more than 2% in the last 24 hours.
ambcrypto.com

Cardano finds some support at $0.36, but the downtrend remains unbeaten

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Dead cat bounce or can the bulls drive ADA back above $0.4?. At the time of writing, Bitcoin [BTC] was headed higher toward the $19.6k resistance. Over the weekend...
ambcrypto.com

Tron long-term holders must consider the bear sleep cycle before investing further

Tron [TRX] recently made headlines as it became the official blockchain of the Republic of Dominica. This news coupled with other positive developments happened to boost TRX’s price in the days that follow. Fast forward to 18 October, TRX, at press time, was trading at $0.06254 with a market...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Moves $940,032,000 in BTC Out of Coinbase Pro As Crypto Markets Consolidate: On-Chain Data

3m – 6m: 11,280 BTC. The outflow of 48,000 BTC is coming from Coinbase Pro and has a dollar value of $940,032,000.00″. At time of writing, CryptoQuant says that further investigation is still needed to determine the true nature of the transfer, and whether or not it could be exchange shuffling its coins around, or a clean outflow to cold storage by a large player.

