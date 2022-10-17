Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
This Crypto Surged A Whopping 54% Last Week Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Tumbled
With the market still in a bear phase, most top cryptocurrency assets continue to bleed out. Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD slipped 1.43%, 1.85%, and 5.70%, respectively, over the last seven days. There are, however, some coins that have bucked the trend. These outperforming tokens have picked up...
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
u.today
Cardano Will Surpass Ethereum, Top Crypto YouTuber Predicts
Controversial cryptocurrency YouTuber Ben Armstrong (a.k.a BitBoy) caused a stir on Twitter after predicting that Cardano would end up surpassing Ethereum by market capitalization. Realistically, this could happen six years from now, according to the prominent crypto influencer. Cardano, which was initially known as “Japanese Ethereum” shortly after its launch,...
Bitcoin Fails to Rally With Stocks as $940 Million of the Crypto Is Pulled From Exchange Favored by Institutions
On Tuesday some 48,000 bitcoins moved off Coinbase Pro, a favored exchange among institutional investors, according to data provider CryptoQuant. The outflow was the biggest among crypto exchanges since crypto's big crash in June of this year and the second-largest of all time. Exchange outflows suggest investors are withdrawing their crypto from exchanges and shifting from selling mode to accumulating mode.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Rival Could Generate 900% Growth for Long-Term Bulls as One Altcoin Gears Up for Fresh Rally: Analyst
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely altcoin calls says one Ethereum (ETH) challenger could generate massive growth for long-term holders. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,700 Twitter followers that he believes smart contract platform Solana (SOL) looks primed for a fresh leg down. However,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Solana, Says One Catalyst Could Trigger Cardano To ‘Roll the Market Over’
A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is mapping out the path forward for Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA). Starting with Bitcoin, crypto trader Jason Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers that the flagship crypto asset is facing an uncertain trend after recording successive lower highs for about a week.
decrypt.co
Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum
To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Oct. 19 chart alert - Subdued trading action continues
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Wednesday. Not much new at mid-week. The sideways and choppy trading range continues. Bulls and bears continue to fight for control, with neither having a decided edge. That suggests more of the same in the near term. Stay tuned!
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will the lawsuit extend to mid-2023
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ripple, the company behind the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency XRP, is making inroads into the European market despite the slowdown caused by the ongoing crypto winter.
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot investors may need to hold on to their seats to avoid DOT-induced losses
Polkadot [DOT] recently published its weekly digest where the blockchain mentioned all the major developments that took place on the blockchain. One of the major updates was the integration of Polkadot with the Qredo Network. With this new integration, users of that blockchain will be able to store assets efficiently...
ambcrypto.com
Why MATIC is all set for a potential rebound from this defending zone
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. MATIC’s recent bullish comeback aided buyers in finding a close above the near-term EMAs. The crypto’s Exchange outflows and funding rate reaffirmed a bullish strength. The recent...
ambcrypto.com
Is AVAX gearing up to run a marathon with bulls? These developments suggest…
Avalanche’s native token AVAX recently made its place among the top gainers in the Avalanche ecosystem. This was good news for the token as it gave investors hope for better days ahead. Interestingly, AVAX’s daily chart reflected this development as the price surged by more than 2% in the last 24 hours.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano finds some support at $0.36, but the downtrend remains unbeaten
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Dead cat bounce or can the bulls drive ADA back above $0.4?. At the time of writing, Bitcoin [BTC] was headed higher toward the $19.6k resistance. Over the weekend...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Primed To Go Higher, but One Ethereum-Based Altcoin Will Outperform BTC: Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen is bullish on one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin and says it may even outperform Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Cowen lays out the case for his bullish Chainlink (LINK) sentiment. “A lot of the things I talk about on my channel right...
ambcrypto.com
Tron long-term holders must consider the bear sleep cycle before investing further
Tron [TRX] recently made headlines as it became the official blockchain of the Republic of Dominica. This news coupled with other positive developments happened to boost TRX’s price in the days that follow. Fast forward to 18 October, TRX, at press time, was trading at $0.06254 with a market...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $940,032,000 in BTC Out of Coinbase Pro As Crypto Markets Consolidate: On-Chain Data
3m – 6m: 11,280 BTC. The outflow of 48,000 BTC is coming from Coinbase Pro and has a dollar value of $940,032,000.00″. At time of writing, CryptoQuant says that further investigation is still needed to determine the true nature of the transfer, and whether or not it could be exchange shuffling its coins around, or a clean outflow to cold storage by a large player.
Comments / 0