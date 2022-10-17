Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Stark contrasts in Schulz, Amandus candidacies
FORT MADISON - The race for the Lee County Supervisor District 2 seat is heating up and Pen City Current posed five questions to both Tom Schulz, the Republican candidate, and Donna Amandus, the Democrat seeking the seat. The questions focus on hot-button issues currently facing supervisors and the county....
KBUR
GoFundMe fundraiser organized for bridge accident victim
Burlington, IA- A fundraiser has been organized in memory of one of the victims killed in an accident on the Great River Bridge. The Burlington Beacon reports that the Mount Pleasant High School class of 2020 has started a GoFundMe campaign in memory of 20-year-old Pearson Franklin of New London.
muddyrivernews.com
‘I’ve never seen anything like it … I’m appalled that it got passed’: Panel pleads for changes to be made to SAFE-T Act before Jan. 1
QUINCY — Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, offered a story about a homeowner with a pool to help illustrate the flaws of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) criminal justice reform act. “It’s summertime, you’re out in your backyard, and there’s someone in your swimming...
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa physician sanctioned a third time for ‘harmful’ patient practices
A Bloomfield physician has been sanctioned for the third time in 16 years. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Medicine) For the third time in 16 years, a Bloomfield physician has been sanctioned for practicing in a manner that state regulators consider harmful to the public. The Iowa Board...
KWQC
Fort Madison police post stop signs while power out
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fort Madison police are working to post stop signs while areas of Fort Madison are out of power, including stop lights on Thursday. According to Fort Madison police, they are working to find out why the power went out. This is a developing story. TV6 will...
Pen City Current
State group wants funds for soil study on pipelines
LEE COUNTY - The Iowa State Association of Counties has asked Lee County to contribute to a study that would look at moisture content in soil around pipeline construction. At a workshop following Monday's regular meeting of the Lee County Board of Supervisors, vice-chairman Garry Seyb said ISAC wants an agreement to help look at soil compaction for pipeline constructions.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Thursday, October 20, 2022
10/19/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Brandon Warron Traman, 35, of Fort Madison, in the 2300 block of Avenue L, on a charge of driving under suspension. 10/19/22 – 5:40 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Hank William McCann, Jr., 28, of Fort Madison, in the 800 block of Avenue E, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to Lee County Jail.
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point obituary – James Edward Niggemeyer, 83, Fort Madison
James Edward Niggemeyer, 83, of Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Silver Maple in Carthage, Illinois. Born on January 26, 1939, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Henry and Elsie (Krumpleman) Niggemeyer. On June 8, 1963, he married Mary Jane Watznauer at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Fort Madison, Iowa.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Terri L. Tucker, 61, Fort Madison
Terri L. Tucker, 61, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 7:34 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House in West Burlington, IA. She was born on January 24, 1961 in Burlington, IA to Raymond & Cheryl (Schmicker) Brobston. She was a factory worker most of her life, lastly at Champion in Burlington, IA. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, horseback riding and all animals. Family was the most important thing to her.
Iowa bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle Wednesday
KEOKUK, Iowa – A southeast Iowa man died Wednesday after the bicycle he was riding was hit by a vehicle in Keokuk. It happened on U.S. Highway 136 near the intersection of Cleaver Street around 5:54 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. Clark Pfeiferling, 57 of Keokuk, was riding a […]
Classmates of construction worker killed in Burlington accident launch GoFundMe, here's how you can help
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on Tuesday, Oct. 18. A GoFundMe has been launched to support the memorial and family of a construction worker struck and killed by a car on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and it's already exceeding its goals. Pearson Franklin, a 20-year-old...
This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.
Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
Two construction workers killed in Illinois Scott’s Law crash
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Two workers with a construction company were killed Tuesday morning when they were hit by a distracted driver while placing construction barrels on a highway. According to the Illinois State Police, around 8:03 a.m., the men were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer which had its yellow construction lights on. […]
Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa woman killed in Monday morning crash
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman was killed in a Monday morning crash in Mahaska County. It happened just before 9 a.m. Monday on A Ave. West in Oskaloosa. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Betty J. Walter, 80, of Hamilton, Iowa, was attempting to exit of a parking lot when she pulled into the path of a pickup truck heading east on Highway 92.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Hancock County for Sept. 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Raymond Webb of Bloomington sold a residence at 106 Ash in...
kciiradio.com
Washington Man Arrested for Stealing Dog
The Washington Police Department responded to a report that a subject was at the jail to turn himself in. Twenty-two-year-old Clae Alan Lloyd was arrested for Third-Degree Burglary, a Class D Felony. The original incident occurred on September 19th when Washington Police responded to a call from a resident that someone had broken into their apartment and had stolen their dog. On October 2nd Lloyd was interviewed by police and admitted to burglarizing the residence and stealing the dog. The dog was recovered from Lloyd’s home on October 7th.
Radio Iowa
Two road crew workers killed by distracted driver on Burlington bridge
Authorities say a distracted driver who was on her cell phone hit and killed two Iowa construction workers in a work zone on Tuesday. It happened on the Great River Bridge over the Mississippi River at Burlington. The Illinois State Police say a motorist, identified as 21-year-old Emily Johnson, was...
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Judith Louise Long, 82, Keokuk
Judith Louise Long, 82, of Keokuk, IA died Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. She was born July 10, 1940 in Keokuk, IA the daughter of Felix Leon and Mary Louise Bode Howell. Judith graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1958. She then attended the Gem City School of Business in Quincy, IL.
Pen City Current
Patel takes shot at local redemption center
FORT MADISON - The idea of a redemption center in Fort Madison has been missing the mark for the past 10 years, but a plan out on the west end of town just might work. Ankit Patel, who's family owns Quicker Liquor has opened a location in the same strip mall just a unit west of the liquor store to start taking cans and bottles.
