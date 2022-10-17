Read full article on original website
N.J. reports 1,570 COVID cases, 7 deaths. Transmission rate remains below key benchmark.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,570 COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths on Thursday as transmission levels remain steady below its key benchmark. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.90 on Thursday, state health officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means cases have leveled off at the current...
N.J. reports 1,249 COVID cases, 10 deaths; hospitalizations and daily positive tests remain steady
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,249 COVID-19 cases and 10 confirmed deaths on Wednesday as hospitalization and positive test rates remained steady. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.89 on Wednesday, state health officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means cases have leveled off at the current numbers....
Salmonella Outbreak In Bearded Dragons Sickens PA, NJ Residents: Reports
An outbreak of salmonella linked to pet reptiles has reached Pennsylvania and New Jersey, health officials have announced. Twenty-three residents of 15 states have fallen ill as a result, including two in Pennsylvania and one in New Jersey, according to CBS News. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said...
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey
While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county
Home buyers in New Jersey have been paying well above asking prices and houses have been snapped up in half the average time as just two years ago, according to real estate data through the summer. Statewide data through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that housing affordability has...
Here’s where to take the kids during the NJ teachers convention
Every year, parents struggle to figure out what to do with the kids during the second week of November when the NJEA has its teacher's convention and New Jersey schools are closed. Many families can't afford to go to Disney, which has become the primary destination for Garden State families...
New possible link to cancer cluster at Colonia H.S. in Woodbridge, NJ
Questions continues about possible contamination at Colonia High School in Woodbridge. The mother of two students, who also is an environmental scientist, did her own testing of dust, window caulk and soil samples from the school, and says there is evidence of toxic chemicals present. Edyta Komorek presented her findings,...
Big changes for NJ’s teen drivers – what you need to know
There are nearly 6.4 million licensed drivers driving an average of 12,000 miles per year on 39,000 miles of roadways in the most densely populated state of New Jersey. New drivers, however, are put into that mix with little to no real roadway driving experience. Under current law, New Jersey...
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen
Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
roi-nj.com
10 New Jersey facilities named to Leapfrog Group’s Best Hospitals for Maternity Care
Money and the Leapfrog Group recently announced their list of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care this month, with 10 New Jersey facilities among just 259 U.S. hospitals to receive the award. To compile its list of the best hospitals in the country for maternity care, in partnership with the...
Election 2022: At least five NJ counties looking for poll workers
TRENTON – Poll workers don’t appear to be in widespread short supply this year, as has been the case in the recent past, though some counties are still looking for help with the general election approaching. Secretary of State Tahesha Way said all counties are always recruiting and...
New Jersey mom on mission for answers about possible cancer cluster at kids' school
A mom in New Jersey is taking matters into her own hands and is investigating a possible cancer cluster linked to her children's high school after she was concerned her township wasn't doing enough.
Don’t Move Out Of State, New Jersey! Life Is Not Cheaper Down South
It may not be THAT beneficial for your bank account to move out of state and I have proof!. My friend Dave came to visit over this past weekend. He was born and raised in Toms River but now lives in South Carolina. Guess what: It is not that much...
U.S. winter forecast favors mild weather in N.J. region, snow totals could be high or low
For the second year in a row, long-range forecasters from the national Climate Prediction Center are predicting a warmer than average winter season in the New Jersey region and say it’s not clear whether the Garden State will end up with more snow or less snow than normal during the winter of 2022-2023.
This major NJ road project will ease your drive down the shore
Because I live at the beach, I’m very blessed to have never had to take a highway to get to it. But I know that over the years I’ve spoken to so many listeners who have held their breath while driving on the Atlantic City Expressway. For years...
N.J. man convicted of trafficking cocaine with Jersey Shore drug ring
A Monmouth County man was convicted this week after he distributed crack and powdered cocaine in Jersey Shore towns as part of a drug ring broken up by the FBI three years ago, authorities said. Damion Helmes, 42, of Cliffwood in Aberdeen Township, was convicted Monday after a two-week bench...
Federal judge dismisses effort to halt Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration’s plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey wrote that because the six states —...
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties
The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
Finger Licking Good! Major Food Site Names New Jersey’s Best Ribs
There are food websites, and then there’s one of the most respected food websites in the world, and when they announce who has the best ribs in New Jersey, then every foodie in the state pays attention. We are entering comfort food season here in the Garden State, and...
