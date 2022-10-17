Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Whittingham Named to Dodd Trophy, Bear Bryant Award Watch Lists
SALT LAKE CITY- Move over Dalton Kincaid, Cam Rising, and Clark Phillips III. It’s Coach’s turn to be recognized. Thursday afternoon, Utah Athletics announced head football coach Kyle Whittingham has been named to the Dodd Trophy and Bear Bryant Award midseason watch lists after taking down USC at home last weekend.
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham On NIL: Grumbling Won’t Help, Adapt Or Get Behind
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham joined DJ & PK Thursday morning to discuss all things Utah football, and particularly NIL (Name, Image, Likeness). Before the Utes’ game against USC last week, Whittingham caused a bit of a stir with some comments he made on the subject. Whittingham, however, isn’t pointing fingers or blaming anyone, but acknowledging the game of college football has drastically changed because of NIL and people either need to “adapt or get behind” in its wake.
kslsports.com
Utes Jump Up BIG-PAC Power Poll In Week Seven
SALT LAKE CITY – It’s time for Jake and Ben’s Week Seven of the BIG-PAC Power Poll. The University of Utah got its first signature win of the season over USC while BYU lost back-to-back games for the first time this year. As a result, the Utes...
5-star football recruit Cormani McClain was once considering BYU. Here is where he’ll choose from
Cormani McClain, who was once a BYU Cougars football recruit, will choose among the Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide and Miami Hurricanes
kslsports.com
BYU/Liberty Football Game Officially Sold Out
PROVO, Utah – Saturday’s BYU/Liberty game at Williams Stadium in Virginia is sold out. Liberty Athletics announced the sold out ticket allotment on Thursday. It’s the first sell out in the history of the Liberty Flames football program. Williams Stadium holds 25,000 seats. The previous high for...
Utah makes major impression on Top247 WR
Utah pulled off a dramatic, come-from-behind victory against USC this past weekend and a number of high-profile recruits made it to Rice-Eccles Stadium to take in the action in person, including David Washington. The four-star wide receiver from Las Vegas (Nev.) Arbor View not only got to experience the atmosphere...
kslsports.com
SI Report: More Details Revealed About Alleged NIL Tampering Of Utah Football Player
SALT LAKE CITY – Over the summer allegations swirled about possible NIL Collective tampering with a Utah football player by another school. Not much came of it other than being a rumor with some legs at the time, but Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan recently sat down with Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde to give some details into what happened.
kslsports.com
Utah High School Girls Soccer State Championship Streaming Guide
The Girls Soccer State Championships take place this week with the semifinals and championship games. KSLSports.com will stream every semifinal and championship game from 2A to 6A. Thursday, October 20. Friday, October 21. 5A Championship Game – 10:00 AM. 6A Championship Game – 1:00 PM. Saturday, October 22.
kslnewsradio.com
Record-breaking trends going on at Weber State University
OGDEN, Utah — Enrollment and retention numbers at Weber State University are trending upwards in a record-breaking way, according to a news release. Currently, the university has 29,914 students, which is the largest student body WSU has ever had. That comes on the heels of an all-time record number of degrees handed out at the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year.
kslnewsradio.com
Flooded-out cars from Hurricane Ian washing up in Utah. Here’s how to avoid buying a soggy lemon.
SALT LAKE CITY — Cars and trucks flooded by Hurricane Ian may soon be flooding the streets of Utah instead of going straight to the junkyard. KSL investigative reporter Matt Gephardt joins KSL NewsRadio’s Dave & Dujanovic to explain more about what he found out about these flooded cars.
Gephardt Daily
Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
ksl.com
University of Utah breaks ground on $185M medical school building
SALT LAKE CITY — Fifty years after the University of Utah opened the doors of the Spencer S. Eccles Health Sciences Library, the university on Wednesday broke ground on the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine. The $185-million, state-of-the-art facility will serve as the center of the U.'s nationally...
Missing University of Utah student found
University of Utah Police say they have located Anthony Spirit Liu shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday evening. Liu was reported missing just after 5:30 the same evening.
gastronomicslc.com
Locals lament as Deli closes, losing one of the best burgers in SLC
For once, here’s a story about a local restaurant closure that isn’t mired in disquiet. Today sees one of the most long lived operations in Salt Lake county finally lock their doors, and do so, happily on their own terms. Last Friday was the technical closure for Bell’s...
upr.org
New Trader Joe’s expected to open in Utah in 2023
A new Trader Joe’s location is reportedly coming to Utah next year. On Friday, Draper city officials and Mayor Troy Walker took to social media to announce a new Trader Joe’s opening in the city sometime in early 2023. In Draper City’s post, they teased Utah residents by...
Utah producer debuts horror movie filmed in American Fork
Filmed in his very own home base of American Fork, “Curse of Crom: The Legend of Halloween” is Utahn Rob York’s most recent creation.
What did auditors find when they looked at what’s being taught in Utah public schools?
New audit finds some instances of ‘potentially questionable materials’ in schools but auditor tells legislative leaders that vast majority of Utah teachers strive to teach within acceptable guidelines.
wrif.com
Five Finger Death Punch’s Utah Concert Cut Short – Meltdown
It was quite the eventful weekend for the Five Finger Death Punch guys. During their concert on Sunday, in West Valley City, Utah, FFDP were only eight songs in when everything went dark. Guitarist Zoltan Bathory said a drunk driver struck a transformer down the road, ultimately cutting the power out.
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be Everywhere
There are several locations in the Salt Lake Valley. Beto's Mexican Restaurant(Image is author's) Beto's Mexican Restaurants are located throughout much of the United States. There are many locations in Utah. Salt Lake County and Utah County have several of the chain restaurants.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Utah state agency using all electric vehicles for first time in state history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A state agency in Utah is utilizing all electric vehicles for the first time ever. After driving the first of five electric pickup trucks up to a charging station, Environmental Quality received the keys from Fleet Operations. The Multi-Agency State Office Building in Salt...
