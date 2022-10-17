ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslsports.com

Whittingham Named to Dodd Trophy, Bear Bryant Award Watch Lists

SALT LAKE CITY- Move over Dalton Kincaid, Cam Rising, and Clark Phillips III. It’s Coach’s turn to be recognized. Thursday afternoon, Utah Athletics announced head football coach Kyle Whittingham has been named to the Dodd Trophy and Bear Bryant Award midseason watch lists after taking down USC at home last weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Kyle Whittingham On NIL: Grumbling Won’t Help, Adapt Or Get Behind

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham joined DJ & PK Thursday morning to discuss all things Utah football, and particularly NIL (Name, Image, Likeness). Before the Utes’ game against USC last week, Whittingham caused a bit of a stir with some comments he made on the subject. Whittingham, however, isn’t pointing fingers or blaming anyone, but acknowledging the game of college football has drastically changed because of NIL and people either need to “adapt or get behind” in its wake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utes Jump Up BIG-PAC Power Poll In Week Seven

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s time for Jake and Ben’s Week Seven of the BIG-PAC Power Poll. The University of Utah got its first signature win of the season over USC while BYU lost back-to-back games for the first time this year. As a result, the Utes...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU/Liberty Football Game Officially Sold Out

PROVO, Utah – Saturday’s BYU/Liberty game at Williams Stadium in Virginia is sold out. Liberty Athletics announced the sold out ticket allotment on Thursday. It’s the first sell out in the history of the Liberty Flames football program. Williams Stadium holds 25,000 seats. The previous high for...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Utah makes major impression on Top247 WR

Utah pulled off a dramatic, come-from-behind victory against USC this past weekend and a number of high-profile recruits made it to Rice-Eccles Stadium to take in the action in person, including David Washington. The four-star wide receiver from Las Vegas (Nev.) Arbor View not only got to experience the atmosphere...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah High School Girls Soccer State Championship Streaming Guide

The Girls Soccer State Championships take place this week with the semifinals and championship games. KSLSports.com will stream every semifinal and championship game from 2A to 6A. Thursday, October 20. Friday, October 21. 5A Championship Game – 10:00 AM. 6A Championship Game – 1:00 PM. Saturday, October 22.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Record-breaking trends going on at Weber State University

OGDEN, Utah — Enrollment and retention numbers at Weber State University are trending upwards in a record-breaking way, according to a news release. Currently, the university has 29,914 students, which is the largest student body WSU has ever had. That comes on the heels of an all-time record number of degrees handed out at the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

University of Utah breaks ground on $185M medical school building

SALT LAKE CITY — Fifty years after the University of Utah opened the doors of the Spencer S. Eccles Health Sciences Library, the university on Wednesday broke ground on the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine. The $185-million, state-of-the-art facility will serve as the center of the U.'s nationally...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

New Trader Joe’s expected to open in Utah in 2023

A new Trader Joe’s location is reportedly coming to Utah next year. On Friday, Draper city officials and Mayor Troy Walker took to social media to announce a new Trader Joe’s opening in the city sometime in early 2023. In Draper City’s post, they teased Utah residents by...
DRAPER, UT

