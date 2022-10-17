ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanNation Kicks

Stephen Curry is Disrupting the Sneaker Industry

By Pat Benson
FanNation Kicks
FanNation Kicks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FD6XR_0iccShk200

With the help of Curry Brand and Under Armour, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is making basketball shoes cool again.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Despite having more choices than ever before, sneakerheads have become monolithic in their footwear. Over the past few years, athletes and fans alike have predominantly worn Adidas Yeezy 350s and Nike Dunks.

Both are great models that defined an era. But their omnipresence has left many consumers wondering what is next. The answer is coming from an unsuspecting source. Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is making it cool to rock performance basketball shoes again.

Earlier this month, we covered the highly-anticipated release of the Curry Flow 10 . The model is Curry's 10th signature sneaker since he partnered with Under Armour and the third since the launch of Curry Brand . The perennial All-NBA point guard has already been wearing those in games.

But before games, we have seen Curry wearing his retro models. The Curry 1 and 4 are back with performance upgrades (now known as the FloTro series). It is a welcomed sight for OG sneakerheads to see high-top models worn casually again.

View the original article to see embedded media.

For fans who prefer sleeker shoes, there are the Curry Flow Go running shoes and the Curry Flow Cozy Sportstyle shoes. Both models are carried on the Curry Brand website as well as in select retailers.

Many of the familiar sneakers we see on a daily basis are not going anywhere anytime soon. But hopefully, as we progress into a new decade, we see more variety in the sneaker community. We at FanNation Kicks believe Curry is ahead of the game, as always.

Recommended For You

Curry Flow 10: Official Images & Tech Specs

Under Armour & Curry Brand Host 7th Annual Curry Camp

Stephen Curry's Ten Best Shoes of 2021-22 Season

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis fires back at Charles Barkley over unflattering nickname

Anthony Davis is getting into it with his fellow NBA 75 member. The Los Angeles Lakers star Davis spoke to the LA Times’ Broderick Turner in an interview this week. In the interview, Davis hit back at the pejorative nickname given to him by TNT’s Charles Barkley — “Street Clothes,” a reference to Davis often being hurt and in street clothes on the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry sends Anthony Davis into shadow realm with nasty fake and finish

It was business as usual for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as they opened their season with a casual walloping of the Los Angeles Lakers at home Tuesday night. The Warriors scored a 123-109 victory over LeBron James and company, and they did that in style from start to finish. Speaking of which, here is Curry just toying with Anthony Davis’ defense in the fourth quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings

The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
Daily Mail

Klay Thompson reveals Golden State Warriors' impressive ball movement is modelled on BARCELONA - after coach Steve Kerr introduced them to LaLiga giants' 'Tiki Taka' style

Klay Thompson and his Warriors teammates celebrated their 2021-22 title on Tuesday night, and the sharpshooter mentioned an unlikely source as inspiration for the team's success. The Warriors held a ring ceremony before their opener vs. the Lakers, and following a comfortable 123-109 win, Thompson took stock of his fourth...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Centre Daily

Kawhi Leonard’s Hilarious Reaction to Watching Warriors vs Lakers

View the original article to see embedded media. Kawhi Leonard is a very eccentric guy in the NBA, he's just a different type of guy with different types of answers. The Clippers are facing the Lakers on Thursday, so when Kawhi was asked if he watched the Lakers face the Warriors on opening night, he had a different type of answer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanNation Kicks

FanNation Kicks

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
268
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

FanNation Kicks provides the latest coverage in the world of sneakers.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/sneakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy