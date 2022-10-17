Twitter reacts to Cowboys 26-17 loss to Eagles in Week 6

The Cowboys flew into Philadelphia with an eight-game division winning streak and a quarterback in Cooper Rush with a personal five-game winning streak. All things, good or bad, must come to an end eventually.

The improbable ride the Cowboys were on with the QB many counted out was unable to chug along any further. Penalties, turnovers and failed third-down conversions were the story of the game as the Cowboys fell behind 20-0 early and were unable to claw their way back into the game despite a stronger second-half showing. The game didn’t end the way the Cowboys would have liked but with all signs pointing to Dak Prescott returning next week and a 4-2 record, the team has positioned themselves well. Despite an ugly loss to a divisional foe, there were some fun moments and Twitter reacted to all of it, the highs and lows.

Dorance Armstrong sack

Eagles take a 7-0 lead with a Miles Sander touchdown run

Cooper Rush throws an interception

Eagles take a 14-0 lead following the interception

Cowboys fail on 4th and 1 attempt

Cooper Rush intercepted, again.

KaVontae Turpin 63 yard kickoff return

Noah Brown makes an incredible effort on a touchdown that wouldn't stand

"QB Controversy"

Cowboys open up the second half with a Zeke TD run

Dante Fowler makes amends for an early penalty by sacking Jalen Hurts

Jake Ferguson touchdown reception to bring the game to 20-17

Down by 9 points, Cooper Rush throws an interception again, again.