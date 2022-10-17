ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU exudes new confidence after lessons learned

By Brian Holland
 3 days ago

After a big loss vs Tennessee and road win at Florida, LSU believes in the lessons learned that will mold their path going into the second half of their season under Brian Kelly.

