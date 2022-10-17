ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden launches student loan forgiveness application

By CNN
CNN — President Joe Biden on Monday announced the formal launch of the federal application for Americans seeking student loan forgiveness, the latest part of his plan that is expected to provide debt relief to as many as 43 million borrowers.

“Today, I’m announcing millions of people working and middle-class folks can apply and get this relief. And it’s simple and it’s now. It’s easy,” Biden said in remarks from the White House alongside Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. “This is a game changer for millions of Americans … and it took an incredible amount of effort to get this website done in such a short time.”

Individuals looking to apply for student debt relief can now fill out the form in English or Spanish at Studentaid.gov. The form includes information on the debt relief, who qualifies for it and how it works. It asks applicants for information including their full name, Social Security number, date of birth, phone number and an email address. A beta version of the website was launched on Friday evening and Biden said over 8 million Americans used the website over the weekend to fill out their applications.

Biden in August announced his decision to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year or as much as $20,000 for eligible borrowers who were also Pell Grant recipients.

Borrowers must have federally held student loans to qualify. In addition to federal Direct Loans used to pay for an undergraduate degree, federal PLUS loans borrowed by graduate students and parents may also be eligible if the borrower meets the income requirements.

Individuals who earned less than $125,000 in either 2020 or 2021 and married couples or heads of households who made less than $250,000 annually in those years are eligible for up to $10,000 of their federal student loan debt forgiven. The income thresholds are based on adjusted gross income.

The formal launch of the application marks the next phase of a massive technical undertaking for federal agencies and student loan servicers to provide broad relief to tens of millions of borrowers.

“As millions of people fill out the application, we’re going to make sure the system continues to work as smoothly as possible so that we can deliver student loan relief for millions of Americans as quickly and as efficiently as possible,” Biden added.

Borrowers whose federal student loans are guaranteed by the government but held by private lenders, many of which were made under the former Federal Family Education Loan program and Federal Perkins Loan program, are currently excluded — unless a borrower applied to consolidate those loans into Direct loans by September 29.

