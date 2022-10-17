City of Vancouver adding third community information session regarding proposed location of next Safe Stay Community

Day of the Dead, a Mexican tradition, is now an annual event in downtown Vancouver. It is a Mexican tradition but with a worldwide connection. “We all have people who have passed away. We all have loved ones who have left before us,” said Ambar Raybuck, who is from Mexico but now lives in Camas. “We’re sharing a little bit of our culture. It’s something we can connect with anyone, every culture in the world, in a beautiful, positive way.”

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO