A guide to Genesee County school board elections this November
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – More than 100 candidates are vying for seats on school boards across Genesee County this fall. The Nov. 8 general election has the power to change the direction of some of the county’s most-watched districts, including Flint Community Schools, Davison Community Schools and Grand Blanc Community Schools.
GISD receives zero applications for Flint school board vacancy; Nov. 8 election winner will be appointed
FLINT, MI -- The Genesee Intermediate School District received zero applications to fill a two-month vacancy on the Flint Board of Education, so it is changing its appointment process to give a head start to whoever wins that seat in the Nov. 8 election. The appointee would have only served...
nbc25news.com
Attendance rates in schools across Michigan are declining, data shows
LANSING, Mich. - Attendance Rates in schools across Michigan are declining, according to data from the Michigan Department of Education. The numbers show a drop in attendance rates by 4 percent throughout the state. Dropping below 90-percent for the first time in recent years. The Michigan Department of Education said...
Genesee County Trick-Or-Treat Times 2022
In a perfect world, Halloween would fall on a Saturday. No such luck - October 31st lands on a Monday. I can hear parents sighing (and swearing) as I type. How do you possibly get a kid to go to bed after an evening of trick-or-treating?. One saving grace for...
Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week
The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
East Village Magazine
An interview with Karen Weaver: “I am better qualified and I want to have an impact”
Editors’ Note: East Village Magazine conducted in-person interviews with both Mayor Sheldon Neeley and Karen Weaver, who are facing off in the Nov. 8 election — Neeley for a second consecutive term, Weaver for a return to the office Neeley won from her by 205 votes in 2019.
WNEM
40 Under 40 honored in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Forty individuals were recognized at Blackstone’s Smokehouse in downtown Flint on Tuesday for being leaders and innovators in their industries. The Flint & Genesee Group handed out awards to its first-ever “40 Under 40″ recognition program. The program was created to shine a...
Road Trip From Flint – Michigan’s Oldest Cider Mill
Warm spiced donuts, warm (or cold) apple cider and fresh apple pie this time of year... nothing like it! So many people are all about pumpkin spice everything in the fall -- not me! Give me apple-everything (and some cinnamon)!. About an hour south of Flint, Michigan you'll find the...
Snow in Flint: What is the Earliest Date It’s Ever Happened?
There's no denying it. Before you know it we'll be donning winter coats, digging out the shovels, and rediscovering our winter driving skills. Winter is on the way, but how early is too early?. Snow in October. The idea of seeing snow tomorrow morning (10/18) seems a little daunting, doesn't...
Man dies of carbon monoxide poisoning at Michigan campground
Deputies say that the death is believed to have been accidental.
fox2detroit.com
Protestors demand removal of insurrection attendee who works for Macomb County Clerk's Office
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some Macomb County residents want a woman who attended the Capitol insurrection and denied the results of the 2020 presidential election to be removed from her role at the clerk's office. Genevieve Peters works with departments to train them, Clerk Anthony Forlini said. She...
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: M-21 in Owosso to see closures for sewer replacement
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound M-21 will be closed between Washington and Park streets Friday for a sanitary sewer lateral replacement. City officials said work is expected to be completed by the end of Monday. Drivers will be detoured north on Park Street, west on Mason Street, and south on...
abc12.com
Sheriff: 18-year-old among suspects in child predator sting
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old man was among six people arrested in a child sex predator sting. The cases stem from a Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) investigation. Sheriff Chris Swanson took to social media overnight to give an update on the charges of the men accused of seeking sex with underage kids.
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
WNEM
Flint residents call on City Council to approve ARPA budget
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Here are the top stories we're following today.
After recent scandals, Santa Ono ready to lead University of Michigan to ‘better place’
ANN ARBOR, MI - Since becoming UM’s 15th president on Oct. 14, Santa Ono has made Ann Arbor his home. That’s meant selfies with Olympian Michael Phelps, throwing shirts to students during the football team’s rout of Penn State, greeting anyone who says hi and even fixing his maize-and-blue bike at the Sic Transit Cycles store in town.
Frankenmuth loses another business icon in Judy Zehnder Keller
The Bavarian Inn Lodge announced Wednesday on social media that its president and owner, Judy Zehnder Keller, has passed away. She was 77 years old.
Bulk item stickers could officially be trashed for good in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - The Bay City Commission is considering making some changes that could eliminate bulk item pickup tags while setting the stage for a new era of recycling in the city. The Bay City Commission received an ordinance amendment for its first reading on Oct. 17 that revises...
The Savage Forecast: Predicting Flint-area high school football games for Week 9
FLINT – Last week was our best of the season. It also featured our best pick of the year. Corunna beat Swartz Creek 28-27 and we predicted the Cavaliers would win 27-26.
