ktalnews.com
Former Shreveport city employee files whistleblower lawsuit following legislative audit
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former employee of the City of Shreveport on Wednesday filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the City of Shreveport. Ben Hebert, who was employed by the City of Shreveport in 2013 in the position of internal auditor, served as Shreveport’s Controller from January 15, 2020, until Dec. 13, 2021, when he was fired.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man sues Caesars over cash-out kiosks
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is seeking class-action status in a lawsuit against Ceasars Entertainment, Inc., claiming the Las Vegas-based casino conglomerate has literally short-changed customers out of millions in cash over the past ten years. Mike Young filed the suit in the Western District of Louisiana...
ktalnews.com
Parents learn social media dangers at Bossier “Protecting Our Kids” forum
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of the Louisiana State Police, Bossier Parish Sheriffs Office, the Bossier City Marshals Internet Crimes Task Force, Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office, Bossier Public Schools, and parents gathered Monday for an adult-only conversation about protecting children against online dangers. Stakeholders packed the Bossier...
ktalnews.com
Children who witness domestic violence are impacted
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time spent educating the public about domestic violence and breaking the cycle. Domestic violence can affect and impact a lot of people. It can be an emotional, mental, spiritual, and even physical experience that can last decades to come.
ktalnews.com
Oprah seeks to lend her appeal to Abrams in Georgia election
ATLANTA (AP) — Oprah Winfrey is again shining her star power on Democrat Stacey Abrams’s bid for governor in Georgia, as Abrams pursues a rematch against incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, who she narrowly lost to in 2018. Winfrey appeared in a prerecorded chat with Abrams on a campaign...
ktalnews.com
How Louisiana Amendments could benefit veterans and disabled citizens
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – With midterm elections less than a month away – we’re taking a look at several of the constitutional amendments on the Louisiana November ballot. ULM political science professor, Joshua Stockly, breaks down amendments 2, 6 and 8. “The second amendment is asking voters...
ktalnews.com
Candidate profile: Dr. Barbara Simpson seeks Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 12 seat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dr. Barbara Johnson Simpson is one of four candidates seeking to unseat longtime Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 12 representative Dottie Bell in November. Simpson’s campaign strategy for District 12 focuses on a push for academic challenge and correct placement of students within Caddo Parish....
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs toddler, infant and shooter from Bill Cockrell Park murder-suicide
Two children under three were found at the park late Tuesday. Lillian Rose Marter, 10 months, was found dead on the scene, and Ronnie Marter, 23 months, was in critical condition and transported to a hospital, where the toddler later died. Coroner IDs toddler, infant and shooter from Bill …
ktalnews.com
Profile: Dottie Bell seeks one last term in Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 12 seat
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The longest-serving member of the Caddo Parish School Board says she is ready to serve one last four-year term in the District 12 seat. Dottie Bell says her slogan is, “Let the Bell ring one more time for my sweet babies.”. “I care so...
ktalnews.com
Grandmother launches GoFundMe for slain babies’ funeral expenses
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The grandmother of the two young children who were killed in an apparent murder-suicide launched a crowdsourcing campaign to raise money to bury them. Brandy Marter-Moreno is asking for the community’s help to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and...
ktalnews.com
Police: Shreveport runaway teen back home, safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department announced that a teen who ran away from home early Tuesday morning is back home. According to a news release from SPD, the 16-year-old is safely home as of Wednesday morning.
ktalnews.com
Attorney for rapper Mystikal requests cell phone, social media analysis in rape, assault, drug possession case
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport attorney that is representing Louisiana rapper Micheal “Mystikal” Tyler in his criminal defense has hired a forensic data analysis of mobile phones and location data. At his arraignment in an Ascension Parish court, Tyler, 51, pleaded not guilty to ten charges,...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport restaurant closes doors due to rising inflation
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – After serving up delicious food in Shreveport for 12 years, Real BBQ and More has decided to close its doors. Harvey Clay is a Co-owner of Real BBQ and More, located at 5863 Fairfield Ave in Shreveport. He says shutting down was the hardest decision he had to make.
ktalnews.com
Minor accident on I-20 causes major delays
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Motorists traveling westbound on I-20 report traffic moving at a snail’s pace Thursday morning. Caddo 911 log has a minor injury reported on I-20 near Kings Highway. Video submitted by motorists shows traffic confined to one lane as Shreveport police and fire work to...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police search for shooting suspect in white Charger
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night. According to police, they responded to a call at Ochsner LSU reporting a gunshot victim arriving at the hospital by private vehicle. The victims, an unidentified adult male and female couple, were...
ktalnews.com
Bossier Crime Stoppers searching for theft suspects
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying three people suspected of thefts last week. Two people (pictured center and right) allegedly stole several items from a Walmart on Oct. 15. The suspects are seen on surveillance cameras together. The third person (pictured left)...
ktalnews.com
Bossier City home heavily damaged in blaze
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A blaze caused heavy damage to a Bossier City home early Thursday. Around 12:00 a.m., crews were called to a house fire on the 2500 block of Ashland Ave. in the Old Greenacres neighborhood. There was still smoke billowing from the single-story brick home around 1:00 a.m. The right side of the building was gutted by the fire.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport home destroyed in late-night fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are investigating a blaze that broke out in the Queensborough neighborhood late Tuesday. The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the emergency call on Grove Ave. and Fair St. around 11:35 p.m. Fire crews arrived on the scene within two minutes. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story home.
ktalnews.com
Candidate profile: Belcher Police Chief seeks re-election
BELCHER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person is challenging Chief Major Fant for his position as the Village of Belcher’s Chief of Police, but Fant says he is the perfect candidate to continue leading the department. Fant is a certified police officer and says that sets him apart from...
