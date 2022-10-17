SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former employee of the City of Shreveport on Wednesday filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the City of Shreveport. Ben Hebert, who was employed by the City of Shreveport in 2013 in the position of internal auditor, served as Shreveport’s Controller from January 15, 2020, until Dec. 13, 2021, when he was fired.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO