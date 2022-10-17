ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Shreveport man sues Caesars over cash-out kiosks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is seeking class-action status in a lawsuit against Ceasars Entertainment, Inc., claiming the Las Vegas-based casino conglomerate has literally short-changed customers out of millions in cash over the past ten years. Mike Young filed the suit in the Western District of Louisiana...
Parents learn social media dangers at Bossier “Protecting Our Kids” forum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of the Louisiana State Police, Bossier Parish Sheriffs Office, the Bossier City Marshals Internet Crimes Task Force, Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office, Bossier Public Schools, and parents gathered Monday for an adult-only conversation about protecting children against online dangers. Stakeholders packed the Bossier...
Children who witness domestic violence are impacted

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time spent educating the public about domestic violence and breaking the cycle. Domestic violence can affect and impact a lot of people. It can be an emotional, mental, spiritual, and even physical experience that can last decades to come.
Oprah seeks to lend her appeal to Abrams in Georgia election

ATLANTA (AP) — Oprah Winfrey is again shining her star power on Democrat Stacey Abrams’s bid for governor in Georgia, as Abrams pursues a rematch against incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, who she narrowly lost to in 2018. Winfrey appeared in a prerecorded chat with Abrams on a campaign...
How Louisiana Amendments could benefit veterans and disabled citizens

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – With midterm elections less than a month away – we’re taking a look at several of the constitutional amendments on the Louisiana November ballot. ULM political science professor, Joshua Stockly, breaks down amendments 2, 6 and 8. “The second amendment is asking voters...
Grandmother launches GoFundMe for slain babies’ funeral expenses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The grandmother of the two young children who were killed in an apparent murder-suicide launched a crowdsourcing campaign to raise money to bury them. Brandy Marter-Moreno is asking for the community’s help to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and...
Police: Shreveport runaway teen back home, safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department announced that a teen who ran away from home early Tuesday morning is back home. According to a news release from SPD, the 16-year-old is safely home as of Wednesday morning.
Shreveport restaurant closes doors due to rising inflation

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – After serving up delicious food in Shreveport for 12 years, Real BBQ and More has decided to close its doors. Harvey Clay is a Co-owner of Real BBQ and More, located at 5863 Fairfield Ave in Shreveport. He says shutting down was the hardest decision he had to make.
Minor accident on I-20 causes major delays

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Motorists traveling westbound on I-20 report traffic moving at a snail’s pace Thursday morning. Caddo 911 log has a minor injury reported on I-20 near Kings Highway. Video submitted by motorists shows traffic confined to one lane as Shreveport police and fire work to...
Shreveport police search for shooting suspect in white Charger

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night. According to police, they responded to a call at Ochsner LSU reporting a gunshot victim arriving at the hospital by private vehicle. The victims, an unidentified adult male and female couple, were...
Bossier Crime Stoppers searching for theft suspects

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying three people suspected of thefts last week. Two people (pictured center and right) allegedly stole several items from a Walmart on Oct. 15. The suspects are seen on surveillance cameras together. The third person (pictured left)...
Bossier City home heavily damaged in blaze

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A blaze caused heavy damage to a Bossier City home early Thursday. Around 12:00 a.m., crews were called to a house fire on the 2500 block of Ashland Ave. in the Old Greenacres neighborhood. There was still smoke billowing from the single-story brick home around 1:00 a.m. The right side of the building was gutted by the fire.
Shreveport home destroyed in late-night fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are investigating a blaze that broke out in the Queensborough neighborhood late Tuesday. The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the emergency call on Grove Ave. and Fair St. around 11:35 p.m. Fire crews arrived on the scene within two minutes. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story home.
Candidate profile: Belcher Police Chief seeks re-election

BELCHER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person is challenging Chief Major Fant for his position as the Village of Belcher’s Chief of Police, but Fant says he is the perfect candidate to continue leading the department. Fant is a certified police officer and says that sets him apart from...
