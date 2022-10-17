ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Springs, FL

Miami New Times

Miami-Dade County Evictions Surpass Pre-Pandemic Levels

More than a year after the pandemic era evictions moratorium expired, Miami-Dade County is beginning to experience evictions on a scale beyond what it faced before COVID-19, when comparing the figures on a year-over-year basis. The county's Office of the Commission Auditor just released its second quarterly evictions and foreclosures...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

From Food Truck to Restaurant: Bandidos Taqueria Opens in Doral

From starting a food truck business during the pandemic to recently opening their own restaurant, chefs Juan Hernandez and Miguel Peña blend influences from Mexico, California, and Miami to create Bandidos Taqueria's flavors. "I am very grateful to Miami and the community for accepting us; it's a blessing!" says...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Dream State Brewing Joins Fort Lauderdale's Expanding Sistrunk Marketplace

A longtime dream has finally come to fruition for friends and entrepreneurs William Rivera and Paul Lombardozzi, who plan to open Dream State Brewing in Fort Lauderdale. The business partners tell New Times they recently signed a deal to take over the 6,000-square-foot brewery space formerly home to Khoffner Brewery inside the city's expanding Sistrunk Complex.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

Miracle Bar Returns to Miami With New Christmas Cocktails

At first, when Miracle, the annual collection of themed Christmas pop-up bars, announced its 2022 holiday list, Miami wasn't on the list. Was Miami too naughty for a nice little Christmas bar?. Then a Christmas miracle occurred. Drink Miami's Giovanny Guittierez has confirmed that, yes, Miracle will return to Gramp's...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

The day has finally arrived! III Points returns for two days of heart-pounding music at Mana Wynwood. On Friday and Saturday, house heads, indie folk, and pop fans can catch performances by Porter Robinson, Madeon, Rosalía, Fisher, Flume, John Summit, Bob Moses, and more. Although focused heavily on the music, III Points has set out to bring art to life with this year's event, so apart from getting lost in the music, you may find yourself venturing into one or more of the festival's interactive art installations. 3 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Sunday, at Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; iiipoints.com. Tickets cost $119 to $449. Sophia Medina.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Is Christmas Canceled? Santa's Enchanted Forest Threatened by Permit Snafus

No matter how hard they may try, many Miami residents can't imagine a holiday season without Santa's Enchanted Forest. With its familiar twinkling lights, old-school attractions, and cheesy Santa Claus photo ops, the seasonal event draws massive crowds on a yearly basis. As its opening date fast approaches, the event...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Five Local Acts to Check Out at III Points 2022

Sure, the headliners are enticing, but above all else, Miami-based acts are precisely what III Points is built upon. Big-time artists wouldn't be anything without their local platforms to propel them from humble beginnings. While the list of local artists stretches far beyond this, here are some that make up the city's duality of genres and cultures — for Miami, by Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Here Are the Set Times for III Points 2022

What started as a quickly strung-together event in 2013, III Points has become one of Miami's premier music festivals. If Ultra represents dance music and Rolling Loud carries the torch of hip-hop, III Points is championing everything that falls into the alternative regardless of genre. The 2022 edition is set...
MIAMI, FL

