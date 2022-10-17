Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.L. CaneFlorida State
Netflix is bringing an official Stranger Things Store to MiamiBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
Miami New Times
Miami-Dade County Evictions Surpass Pre-Pandemic Levels
More than a year after the pandemic era evictions moratorium expired, Miami-Dade County is beginning to experience evictions on a scale beyond what it faced before COVID-19, when comparing the figures on a year-over-year basis. The county's Office of the Commission Auditor just released its second quarterly evictions and foreclosures...
Miami New Times
From Food Truck to Restaurant: Bandidos Taqueria Opens in Doral
From starting a food truck business during the pandemic to recently opening their own restaurant, chefs Juan Hernandez and Miguel Peña blend influences from Mexico, California, and Miami to create Bandidos Taqueria's flavors. "I am very grateful to Miami and the community for accepting us; it's a blessing!" says...
Miami New Times
Sign of the Times? Little Haiti Residents Worry About Shrinking Neighborhood Borders
Wilkinson Sejour is angry about a sign. An otherwise unassuming street marker, the City of Miami placard at the southwest corner of NE 68th Street and NE Second Avenue bears a message that rubbed Sejour and his neighbors the wrong way: "YOU ARE NOW LEAVING LITTLE HAITI." Sejour, a Little...
Miami New Times
Dream State Brewing Joins Fort Lauderdale's Expanding Sistrunk Marketplace
A longtime dream has finally come to fruition for friends and entrepreneurs William Rivera and Paul Lombardozzi, who plan to open Dream State Brewing in Fort Lauderdale. The business partners tell New Times they recently signed a deal to take over the 6,000-square-foot brewery space formerly home to Khoffner Brewery inside the city's expanding Sistrunk Complex.
Miami New Times
Miracle Bar Returns to Miami With New Christmas Cocktails
At first, when Miracle, the annual collection of themed Christmas pop-up bars, announced its 2022 holiday list, Miami wasn't on the list. Was Miami too naughty for a nice little Christmas bar?. Then a Christmas miracle occurred. Drink Miami's Giovanny Guittierez has confirmed that, yes, Miracle will return to Gramp's...
Miami New Times
The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
The day has finally arrived! III Points returns for two days of heart-pounding music at Mana Wynwood. On Friday and Saturday, house heads, indie folk, and pop fans can catch performances by Porter Robinson, Madeon, Rosalía, Fisher, Flume, John Summit, Bob Moses, and more. Although focused heavily on the music, III Points has set out to bring art to life with this year's event, so apart from getting lost in the music, you may find yourself venturing into one or more of the festival's interactive art installations. 3 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Sunday, at Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; iiipoints.com. Tickets cost $119 to $449. Sophia Medina.
Miami New Times
Is Christmas Canceled? Santa's Enchanted Forest Threatened by Permit Snafus
No matter how hard they may try, many Miami residents can't imagine a holiday season without Santa's Enchanted Forest. With its familiar twinkling lights, old-school attractions, and cheesy Santa Claus photo ops, the seasonal event draws massive crowds on a yearly basis. As its opening date fast approaches, the event...
Miami New Times
Five Local Acts to Check Out at III Points 2022
Sure, the headliners are enticing, but above all else, Miami-based acts are precisely what III Points is built upon. Big-time artists wouldn't be anything without their local platforms to propel them from humble beginnings. While the list of local artists stretches far beyond this, here are some that make up the city's duality of genres and cultures — for Miami, by Miami.
Miami New Times
Forward Motion Physically Integrated Dance Festival Aims to Erase Ableist Ideas
When you picture a dancer on a stage, what do they look like in your mind's eye? Does the dancer's body you're imagining conform to our most constrictive standards of beauty, shape, and mobility? One Miami festival wants to turn these old ideas — and the ableist rhetoric they perpetuate — on their heads.
Miami New Times
Here Are the Set Times for III Points 2022
What started as a quickly strung-together event in 2013, III Points has become one of Miami's premier music festivals. If Ultra represents dance music and Rolling Loud carries the torch of hip-hop, III Points is championing everything that falls into the alternative regardless of genre. The 2022 edition is set...
Miami New Times
GroundUp Music Festival Returns in 2023 with Snarky Puppy, Jeff Tweedy, Madison Cunningham, and More
GroundUp Music Festival will return to Miami Beach this winter for its sixth iteration the weekend of February 3-5, 2023. The independent, multiday festival will again treat South Florida music fans to intimate performances over three days and nights at the outdoor Miami Beach Bandshell in North Beach. Like previous...
