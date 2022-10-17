The day has finally arrived! III Points returns for two days of heart-pounding music at Mana Wynwood. On Friday and Saturday, house heads, indie folk, and pop fans can catch performances by Porter Robinson, Madeon, Rosalía, Fisher, Flume, John Summit, Bob Moses, and more. Although focused heavily on the music, III Points has set out to bring art to life with this year's event, so apart from getting lost in the music, you may find yourself venturing into one or more of the festival's interactive art installations. 3 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Sunday, at Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; iiipoints.com. Tickets cost $119 to $449. Sophia Medina.

