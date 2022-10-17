POLAND, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Poland girls soccer team ended Belleville-Henderson’s season last year in the Sectional Quarterfinals, winning by a score of 10-0, and although it was a closer game, the final result was still the same on Thursday night. The Tornadoes scored four second half goals to take down the Panthers by a final score of 5-0 and advance to the Section III, Class D semifinals.

POLAND, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO