cnyhomepage.com
Strong second half leads Poland girls’ soccer past Belleville-Henderson and on to Class D Semi’s
POLAND, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Poland girls soccer team ended Belleville-Henderson’s season last year in the Sectional Quarterfinals, winning by a score of 10-0, and although it was a closer game, the final result was still the same on Thursday night. The Tornadoes scored four second half goals to take down the Panthers by a final score of 5-0 and advance to the Section III, Class D semifinals.
cnyhomepage.com
Late goal ends VVS’ season, sends Mexico to Class B girl’s quarterfinals
VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Sectional play started on Tuesday in classes B, C, and D for girls’ soccer, one of the most highly contested matchups was the eight-seed, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, hosting the nine-seed, Mexico, with advancement to the Class B Quarterfinal on the line. The majority of the scoring...
cnyhomepage.com
UPDATE: What caused the ADK Bank Center blackout?
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Carl Annese, the Chairman of Aud Authority, the group that runs the Adirondack Bank Center, released a statement on Thursday morning regarding the building’s loss of power on Monday night during the Utica Comets’ home opener against the Wilke-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The letter gave...
cnyhomepage.com
UPD investigating ‘Swatting’ incident at Jones Elementary
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports a “swatting” incident at Jones Elementary School is one of several that has occurred over the last several days and they are investigating whether or not they are connected. Around 12:20 pm on Thursday, October 20th, officers arrived...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica Police resolve barricade situation in West Utica
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica Police managed to talk a man with a gun out of a barricaded situation in West Utica Thursday morning gaining a peaceful resolution to an incident that caused a shelter-in-place order to be issued. The incident began with a distraught man with a gun...
cnyhomepage.com
Adopt dogs at Stevens-Swan for 1/2 price through October
UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – October is ‘Adopt a Shelter Dog Month’ and Anita Stevens-Swan Humane Society is celebrating with discounts on adoption fees. For the entire month of October, Anita Stevens-Swan Humane Society is offering ½ price on adoptions. The offer will officially end on 10/29.
cnyhomepage.com
Utica Police want to ID suspects in criminal investigation
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help in an ongoing investigation. If you know the identity of the individuals shown in the images and video shown here, please contact Investigator Detraglia at 315-223-3552 or jdetraglia@uticapd.com. You can also...
cnyhomepage.com
UPG charge law office employee with Grand Larceny for theft of $27K
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports the employee of a local attorney’s office has been charged with grand larceny after allegedly falsifying paychecks to give herself bonuses, resulting in the theft of over $27,000. According to police, in early September, a local attorney’s office reported...
