End the Streak: Texas roadways claim at least one life every day and TxDOT wants to end that
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More than 79,000 lives have been claimed on Texas roadways since Nov. 7, 2000 and The Texas Department of Transportation’s End the Streak campaign is looking to break that cycle with the public’s help. Since November 2000, Texas at least one person had died...
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.20.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Governor highlights fentanyl crisis, priorities during stop in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - State officials are ramping up efforts against the deadly drug, fentanyl. Amid his own political campaign, Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in Waco Tuesday highlighting his new ‘One Pill Kills’ campaign. “Texas Department of Public Safety alone has seized enough fentanyl to kill every...
Waco police looking for suspects wanted in theft of $750K in vehicles across Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department on Wednesday announced officers are looking for 33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez, both wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony. Police said the suspects are involved in the theft of multiple vehicles across...
DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
Degrees of Science: “Lights Out Texas” Bird Migration Program
Every year, billions of birds migrate across the state of Texas twice a year - in the spring and in the fall. A majority of them fly over us when we are sleeping at night. One problem... when they pass over us at night, they can become disoriented by bright lights, which, can cause them to collide with buildings or windows. Lights Out Texas aims to help the birds get to their destination(s) safely by us simply turning off our lights at night from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Michaela McCown and Anna Dunbar talk more about the effort of the Lights Out Texas program along with more reasons why and how we can all help!
Record low temperatures Wednesday morning may bring some the first frost of the season
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Although the first half of October went down in the history books as the 4th hottest first half of October all-time, we’re now staring down what looks to be record low temperatures Wednesday morning! The combination of clear skies and calm winds should allow for extremely efficient cooling after sunset tonight allowing for lows Wednesday morning to be the coldest they’ve been since late March.
