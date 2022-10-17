Read full article on original website
Highlands Center Offers Fun, Fall, Family Events
The Highlands Center offers a variety of programs for students and families to help them discover the wonders of nature and become wise caretakers of the land. This year, the Highlands Center is welcoming the upcoming Holiday Season with a variety of family programs. From their popular Halloween Happening! and the 15th annual Holiday Bazaar to making your own Holiday Wreath and the annual Hiking Spree, the Highlands Center has exciting and festive activities for all ages!
Special Olympics Fuel of Dreams at Prescott Valley Fry’s
On Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 2:30PM to 5:30PM at Fry’s Food Stores, 3100 N. Glassford Hill Road, the Prescott Valley Police Department will be helping customers pump gas and clean windshields at the Annual Fuel of Dreams to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Arizona. Last year, more than $2,000 was donated in three hours as several Prescott Valley Police Officers pumped gas and cleaned windshields.
Flagstaff Offers Drop Off for Dried Leaves and Pine Needles
The City of Flagstaff invites the public to drop off dried leaves and pine needles at three drop-off locations in Flagstaff on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30. Bags of dried leaves and pine needles can be delivered to the following locations between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.:. Jay...
Cottonwood Offers Spay and Neuter Program
The City of Cottonwood recently received a grant through AZPETPLATES for a spay and neuter program. The City is partnering with Danza Del Sol Veterinary Medical Center and Verde Veterinary Hospital to sponsor a low cost spay/neuter clinic for family pets beginning November 1, 2022. The applications will be reviewed...
How to Grow Prescott Blaze Maple
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Prescott Blaze Maple. The extreme growth of 3 feet or more each year. The fall color glows like embers in a blazing hot fire, thus the name. There is no better maple to plant in Arizona. It loves mountain soil, extreme conditions, and takes wind better than all other shade trees. Perfect for patios, hot sunny walls, street, and driveway trees or anyplace shaded relief is needed.
Frost Warning! Temps Below 30° are Forecast for Prescott
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona gives a frost warning and talks about how to protect your plant from the upcoming frost. Severe Frost Alert! Killing frost can damage summer plants through Tuesday night. Ensure plants are hydrated thoroughly. Reduce damage by covering vegetable plants, basil, and frost-sensitive flowers like marigolds, zinnia, and geraniums.
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – October 24th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
Upper Verde River Watershed Protection Coalition Meeting, Oct 26
The Upper Verde River Watershed Protection Coalition is holding its Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) Meeting on Wednesday, October 26th at 2:00 pm on several important topics including stormwater planning, coalition budget, grant projects, and more. The webinar can be attended at https://meet.goto.com/PrescottValleyUtilities/uvrwpctac. Webinar ID: 845-352-957; Dial by your location +1...
