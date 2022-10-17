Watch: Deer crashes into Georgia police chief's office

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A deer caused a mess Monday morning when it crashed through a window into a police chief's office.

WJCL News/YouTube

Hinesville Police Chief Lloyd Slater said he was using a vacation day, but he stopped by in the morning and was headed toward the building's conference room when he was told there was a deer in his office.

The deer had crashed into the office through a window and made its way to the conference room.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to remove the wayward animal.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com