Black Business Month Grant Winner Uses Funds To Pay For Aspiring Dancers' College Applications

A professional dancer in D.C. who just received a $2,000 grant recognizing Black Business Month from GoFundMe is using their platform to raise money to help aspiring dancers pay for college applications.

Nya Cunningham, founded the Black Frame Project to assist dancers in underserved areas in DC and Baltimore by providing access to videographers, photographers, and choreographers at no cost to assist with the college application process, according to GoFundMe.

"The goal for the first year is to assist six high school seniors. The average cost for a dancer could range from $1,200 - $2,000 per dancer depending on how many colleges they apply to, this doesn't include application or audition fees", states Cunningham.

Nearly $2,000 has been raised so far in effort to help support the project's plan of assisting aspiring dancers, with a $6,000 goal.

Amongst hundreds of applicants across the U.S., Cunningham was recently announced as one of just fourteen recipients to be recognized with the $2,000 grant from GoFundMe’s Black Business Month grant program.

"The grant program was an opportunity to recognize Black business owners as leaders of impact, who are giving back to their communities. Nya’s thoughtful fundraiser application showed how the Black Frame Project is helping high school dancers with their college applications", states a GoFundMe spokesperson.

"The Black Business Grant Program was another initiative through GoFundMe’s GoFindYou platform, which celebrates and funds Black joy. The hub is a space for inspiration, tips, and community. Stories of Black joy launch on GoFundMe every day - stories too often overshadowed by grief and trauma. As part of an ongoing effort led by Black employees, creatives, and the GoFundMe community, we’re working to highlight more stories of success, achievement, and joy", continues the spokesperson.

To access the Black Frame Project's GoFundMe to learn more, click here.