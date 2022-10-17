True Food Kitchen Opens 2nd NJ Location In Mall

True Food Kitchen, the seasonally-inspired restaurant and scratch bar, has officially opened for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch in Edison.

The opening of True Food Kitchen in Edison marks the brand’s second restaurant in New Jersey and its 43rd location nationwide.

Christine Barone, True Food Kitchen CEO. said, “With a robust menu featuring special Edison-only offerings alongside our tried-and-true classics, we offer something delicious for everyone."

Located at Menlo Park Mall, 1521B Route 1, the full-service restaurant features a spacious dining room with 189 seats and an open kitchen designed to bring guests closer to the restaurant’s culinary craft.

True Food Kitchen was founded by Dr. Andrew Weil based on the belief that food can taste great and be good for you. The menu closely adheres to Weil's anti-inflammatory food pyramid, which focuses on eating foods that help maintain optimal health.

The Edison menu features True Food Kitchen’s fan-favorite signature dishes including the Organic Tuscan Kale Salad, Ancient Grains Bowl, and Edamame Dumplings.

Exclusive Edison-only offerings are also featured, including Prince Edward Island Mussels, Grilled Grass-Fed NY Strip, Seared Wild Caught Tuna, Roasted Branzino, and a Crispy Potato side dish.

True Food Kitchen Edison is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, click on the restaurant's website here.