What Time Will ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Season 3 Arrive on Netflix?

By Josh Sorokach
 3 days ago

The true-crime trailblazer known as Unsolved Mysteries is finally about to return with new episodes.

The first three episodes of Volume 3 are scheduled to drop Tuesday, October 18 on Netflix, with three new episodes also debuting on October 25 and November 1 (for a total of nine episodes) on the streamer. The first three episodes of the new season center on the peculiar death of an 18-year-old volleyball star (“Mystery at Mile Marker 45”), a 1994 UFO sighting (“Something in the Sky”), and the murder of a beloved father (“Body in Bags”). If you’re looking to watch classic episodes of the Robert Stack-led franchise , the original Unsolved Mysteries is currently streaming on Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Freevee, and Tubi.

Here’s when Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 debuts on Netflix.
WHEN IS THE UNSOLVED MYSTERIES SEASON 3 RELEASE DATE?
Unsolved Mysteries Season 3 premieres Tuesday, October 18, 2022 on Netflix.
HOW MANY EPISODES ARE IN UNSOLVED MYSTERIES SEASON 3?
Volume 3 of Unsolved Mysteries consists of nine episodes, with three debuting on October 18, three more premiering on October 25, and the final three arriving November 1 on Netflix.
WHAT TIME DOES NETFLIX RELEASE NEW SHOWS?
Netflix releases new episodes at 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT.

WHAT TIME WILL UNSOLVED MYSTERIES SEASON 3 BE ON NETFLIX?
Netflix is based out of California, so Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 will be available to stream at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (3:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) beginning Tuesday, October 18. If the clock strikes 12:00 (or 3:00 a.m. for folks on the East Coast) and you don’t see the new episodes, give it a moment, hit refresh, and then enjoy the show!

