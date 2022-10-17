ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, SC

wearecamdenhs.com

Girls Tennis takes the Win against Loris in 1st Round Playoffs

On Thursday, October 20th, the Girls Varsity Tennis team defeated the Lions of Loris in the 1st round of Playoffs @ Smoak Courts. Camden won the match 6-0 and winners for the Lady Dogs were:. Avery Younghans, Anne Margaret Hutto, Meg Grumbach, Caroline Cassidy, Katie Rush, Elizabeth West/Lizzie Conder. The...
LORIS, SC
wearecamdenhs.com

Girls Cross Country team has strong finish in Kershaw County Championship

The Camden girls cross country team finished in second place Tuesday night at the County Championship at Historic Camden. Camden seventh-grader Kylee Hunt continued her strong season finishing third overall and earning All-County Honors with a personal record time of 22:04. Abbie Absher finished sixth overall with a time of 22:26 and Hope O’Bradovich (22:50), Kristen Skufca (23:09) and Brooklyn Bowen (23:10) all personal record times and rounding out the top ten.
CAMDEN, SC
wearecamdenhs.com

Varsity Football travels to Crestwood for Important Region Game

The Varsity Football team travels to Crestwood tonight, Friday, October 21st, to take on the Knights in an important region game. The game will be held at Crolley Memorial Stadium, 4355 Peach Orchard Road, Dalzell, with kickoff set for 7:30 pm. Tickets have to be purchased at https://crestwoodathletics.com/event-tickets for the the game, and they are $7.00.
DALZELL, SC
wearecamdenhs.com

Varsity Football Ticket Information @ Crestwood, Fri., Oct 21st

The Camden Varsity Football team will travel to Crestwood Friday, October 21st to take on the Knights in an important region matchup. Tickets are electronic, and can be purchased at https://crestwoodathletics.com/event-tickets for $7.00. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm at Crolley Memorial Stadium, 4355 Peach Orchard Road, Dalzell. The Sumter...
CAMDEN, SC
coladaily.com

UofSC announces parking options for Saturday’s game, due to State Fair

Gamecock Club members with seasonal reserved parking in the Lexington Medical Center (LMC) Fair Park will not have access to their pre-assigned parking location for the South Carolina versus Texas A&M football game on Saturday, due to the South Carolina State Fair. According to the UofSC Athletics Department, Fairgrounds parking...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

High school students attend Midway Physics Day at the SC State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Tuesday, The University of South Carolina and the South Carolina State Fair invited high schools to come out for a Midway Physics Day. USC students gave physic demonstrations to teach high school students about the push and pull forces on the rides. Organizers say these events can lead students to pursue a career in physics.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Owners of local landmark eatery to receive statewide honor

Brian and Kelly Glynn, owners of local landmark Village Idiot Pizza, will be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame in November. The husband-and-wife team met at Village Idiot in their 20s while working in the original restaurant in Five Points and purchased the enterprise together in 2003. They...
COLUMBIA, SC
swlexledger.com

Biggyby Coffee coming soon to Red Bank and Lexington

Lexington, SC 10/13/2022 (Paul Kirby) – A new boutique drive-thru coffee experience is coming to Red Bank and a short time later to the Lexington area of the county. Biggby Coffee is an all drive-thru experience that serves high-quality coffees, smoothies, and other specialty drinks, as well as some food items. These will include foods that will pair with a good cup of coffee. Things like bagels, cookies, breakfast sandwiches, and muffins are just a few of the foods that will be on the menu.
LEXINGTON, SC
wfmynews2.com

Have you seen him? South Carolina teen missing since Oct. 17

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A missing Richland County teen has been found safe. Richland County deputies said Thursday that 17-year-old Nicholas Kelleher had been located. They did not give further details on his discovery. Officers had earlier said Kelleher left Olympia School during the school day on Monday, Oct...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD investigates school shooting threat at Columbia High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they investigated a school shooting threat at Columbia High School Thursday. A representative at the department said the school was placed into modified lockdown. Investigators were on site for approximately an hour. RCSD said they have not found any credible evidence supporting the threat in their investigation.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RSV cases rising among children nation-wide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— There is a troubling rise in children being hospitalized with a respiratory illness across the country. One hospital in Connecticut is so overwhelmed with pediatric patients it’s considering setting up a field hospital. ABC’s Erielle Reshef has more. Also, this afternoon, ABC Columbia news...
COLUMBIA, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Blackville industry damaged by fire

A Blackville industry was damaged in a recent fire. On the morning of Sept. 30 around 6 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to Augusta Fiberglass in Blackville for a structure fire. Crews from Blackville, Hilda, Barnwell Rural, Snelling, and Williston fire departments responded to the fire at 86 Lake Cynthia Drive.
BLACKVILLE, SC

