Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
wearecamdenhs.com
Girls Tennis takes the Win against Loris in 1st Round Playoffs
On Thursday, October 20th, the Girls Varsity Tennis team defeated the Lions of Loris in the 1st round of Playoffs @ Smoak Courts. Camden won the match 6-0 and winners for the Lady Dogs were:. Avery Younghans, Anne Margaret Hutto, Meg Grumbach, Caroline Cassidy, Katie Rush, Elizabeth West/Lizzie Conder. The...
wearecamdenhs.com
Girls Cross Country team has strong finish in Kershaw County Championship
The Camden girls cross country team finished in second place Tuesday night at the County Championship at Historic Camden. Camden seventh-grader Kylee Hunt continued her strong season finishing third overall and earning All-County Honors with a personal record time of 22:04. Abbie Absher finished sixth overall with a time of 22:26 and Hope O’Bradovich (22:50), Kristen Skufca (23:09) and Brooklyn Bowen (23:10) all personal record times and rounding out the top ten.
wearecamdenhs.com
Varsity Football travels to Crestwood for Important Region Game
The Varsity Football team travels to Crestwood tonight, Friday, October 21st, to take on the Knights in an important region game. The game will be held at Crolley Memorial Stadium, 4355 Peach Orchard Road, Dalzell, with kickoff set for 7:30 pm. Tickets have to be purchased at https://crestwoodathletics.com/event-tickets for the the game, and they are $7.00.
wearecamdenhs.com
Varsity Football Ticket Information @ Crestwood, Fri., Oct 21st
The Camden Varsity Football team will travel to Crestwood Friday, October 21st to take on the Knights in an important region matchup. Tickets are electronic, and can be purchased at https://crestwoodathletics.com/event-tickets for $7.00. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm at Crolley Memorial Stadium, 4355 Peach Orchard Road, Dalzell. The Sumter...
Lexington woman earns four blue ribbons for her quilts in South Carolina State Fair craft contests
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Women from a local Lexington quilting group are set up at the South Carolina State Fair teaching visitors how to quilt and members are doing live sewing demonstrations. "I thought, 'Well, I'll just go see what it's about," Morse remembers. "And then I got hooked." Now,...
Home-Grown Cam Scott Set To Visit South Carolina
Forward Cam Scott is a massive target from the 2024 class, and head coach Lamont Paris and company will get a chance to leave a lasting impression this weekend.
Here’s how Miracle Grow and 10-10-10 gets you a blue ribbon
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Giant pumpkins are a main stay of the South Carolina State Fair. This year, the 251-plus pound category winner is right in our backyard, here in the Midlands. It’s on a decorative display for all to see and this Chapin-grown pumpkin is receiving a lot of...
coladaily.com
UofSC announces parking options for Saturday’s game, due to State Fair
Gamecock Club members with seasonal reserved parking in the Lexington Medical Center (LMC) Fair Park will not have access to their pre-assigned parking location for the South Carolina versus Texas A&M football game on Saturday, due to the South Carolina State Fair. According to the UofSC Athletics Department, Fairgrounds parking...
abccolumbia.com
High school students attend Midway Physics Day at the SC State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Tuesday, The University of South Carolina and the South Carolina State Fair invited high schools to come out for a Midway Physics Day. USC students gave physic demonstrations to teach high school students about the push and pull forces on the rides. Organizers say these events can lead students to pursue a career in physics.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Owners of local landmark eatery to receive statewide honor
Brian and Kelly Glynn, owners of local landmark Village Idiot Pizza, will be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame in November. The husband-and-wife team met at Village Idiot in their 20s while working in the original restaurant in Five Points and purchased the enterprise together in 2003. They...
WLTX.com
Fresh produce boxes now available to students, staff at four local colleges and universities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at four local college campuses now have access to boxes of fresh produce for just $5. FoodShare South Carolina launched the new program Wednesday at the University of South Carolina, Allen University, and Columbia College. Foodshare will soon be coming to Benedict College as well.
swlexledger.com
Biggyby Coffee coming soon to Red Bank and Lexington
Lexington, SC 10/13/2022 (Paul Kirby) – A new boutique drive-thru coffee experience is coming to Red Bank and a short time later to the Lexington area of the county. Biggby Coffee is an all drive-thru experience that serves high-quality coffees, smoothies, and other specialty drinks, as well as some food items. These will include foods that will pair with a good cup of coffee. Things like bagels, cookies, breakfast sandwiches, and muffins are just a few of the foods that will be on the menu.
Free compost giveaway Saturday, Oct. 22, in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There may be a nip in the air, but there's always work to be done in the garden. Whether you are amending a winter garden or prepping and area for the spring, the City of Columbia has what you need -- for free -- to help make your garden grow better.
South Carolina man accused of pulling gun during argument over football
A man is accused of pulling a gun on another man Monday during an argument over NFL football.
wfmynews2.com
Have you seen him? South Carolina teen missing since Oct. 17
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A missing Richland County teen has been found safe. Richland County deputies said Thursday that 17-year-old Nicholas Kelleher had been located. They did not give further details on his discovery. Officers had earlier said Kelleher left Olympia School during the school day on Monday, Oct...
WIS-TV
RCSD investigates school shooting threat at Columbia High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they investigated a school shooting threat at Columbia High School Thursday. A representative at the department said the school was placed into modified lockdown. Investigators were on site for approximately an hour. RCSD said they have not found any credible evidence supporting the threat in their investigation.
abccolumbia.com
RSV cases rising among children nation-wide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— There is a troubling rise in children being hospitalized with a respiratory illness across the country. One hospital in Connecticut is so overwhelmed with pediatric patients it’s considering setting up a field hospital. ABC’s Erielle Reshef has more. Also, this afternoon, ABC Columbia news...
Escaped South Carolina inmate left behind verbal hit list
Recently, there was a big manhunt in Union County for an escaped inmate. He was being held on charges for stealing a vehicle and several traffic violations.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Blackville industry damaged by fire
A Blackville industry was damaged in a recent fire. On the morning of Sept. 30 around 6 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to Augusta Fiberglass in Blackville for a structure fire. Crews from Blackville, Hilda, Barnwell Rural, Snelling, and Williston fire departments responded to the fire at 86 Lake Cynthia Drive.
Richland County student charged with bringing knife to school on Thursday
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A teen has been charged after admitting to bringing a weapon to school on Thursday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators at Westwood High School received a report that a student had a knife. That student, described only as a 15-year-old, later admitted to...
