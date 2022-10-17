ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

Grand jury indicts man in 1993 Cabell County murder case

By Lane Ball
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been indicted for murder in connection to a woman’s death nearly 30 years ago.

According to a recent indictment, Ricky Louie Woody, 59 is being charged with unlawfully, feloniously, willfully, maliciously, and deliberately slaying, and murdering Melissa Martinez, A.K.A. Lisa Estepp of Cabell County in 1993.

Dismembered foot found in bucket leads to break in 2016 Louisiana cold case

He is currently being housed in the Yellowstone County Detention Center in Billings, Montana on other charges.

According to a spokeswoman through Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Paul Farrell’s office, Woody has several legal matters to go through in Montana before he can be extradited to West Virginia.

FBI searching for cold case evidence in Boone County

Once he has been transported to West Virginia, he will be arraigned in Cabell County Circuit Court.

A time and date for his arraignment have not been released yet.

According to public documents from the Yellowstone County Detention Center, Woody is also facing multiple other felonies including being a fugitive from justice, parole violation, assault, and tampering with witnesses and informants.

