ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

Leominster police officer stabbed during wellness check, suspect facing attempted murder charges

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVMic_0iccN7ZG00

A Leominster police officer is recovering from serious stab wounds and a Leominster woman is facing attempted murder charges after a wellness check turned violent Monday morning, according to the police department.

At approximately 10:49 a.m. officer Mathew Chagnon and at least one other officer responded to a home on Water Street after a private medical company contacted authorities and told them an employee was assaulted by a woman inside. Upon arriving at the scene, the suspect, named by police as 30-year-old Andrea Alexis, barricaded herself in her room.

According to police, after gaining entry into the room, Alexis violently attempted to resist the officers’ attempts to subdue her and stabbed Chagnon in the thigh. A taser was used on Alexis to incapacitate her and a tourniquet was applied to Chagnon’s leg. Both parties were transported to Leominster Hospital.

Alexis was arrested and is facing charges of assault and battery on a police officer, causing serious bodily injury, threatening to commit a crime (to wit murder), attempted murder, resisting arrest, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, possessing a dangerous weapon (double edged knife), and wanton destruction of property.

Police are actively investigating the incident.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manchesterinklink.com

Pair arrested following armed robbery at Bunny’s Convenience

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On October 17, 2022, Manchester Police responded to Bunny’s Convenience, 947 Elm St., for a report of an armed robbery. An employee told police a male had walked to the back of the store and appeared to be trying to steal items. When the employee confronted him, he pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at her. The victim ran from him, but he chased her and demanded that she walk to the register and give him money.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH man arrested in wrong way hit-and-run, followed by police chase in Pelham

PELHAM, Mass. — A New Hampshire man was arrested Thursday morning following a hit-and-run crash that led police on a short chase in Pelham. Police responded to Mammoth Road just before 9 a.m. for reports of a head-on collision in which the driver, identified as 43-year-old Eugene Makara III of Derry, fled the scene on foot immediately after the crash, authorities said.
PELHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Police seek man who followed, robbed woman in South Boston

BOSTON – Boston police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say followed, robbed and punched a woman in South Boston earlier this month. The man is also wanted for a sexual assault about a week earlier. The sexual assault happened September 29 around 2:45 p.m. at E Street and West 4th Street.Then on October 4, Boston Police said the same suspect followed a victim from a convenience store before approaching her from behind and trying to steal her bag. He then displayed a knife, punched the woman in the face and fled.New surveillance photos show a suspect who is believed to be a Black man between 20-30 years-old. He was last seen wearing a dark leather jacket and dark pants.Police reminded people to be aware of their surroundings, especially when out at night.Boston police said you should try not to walk alone, avoid distractions like talking on the phone or listening to music, and keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Boston Police.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hadley woman accused of releasing bees on officers during eviction, several stung

LONGMEADOW — A Hadley woman is accused of using bee hives to attack Hampden County Sheriff’s deputies as they enforced an eviction this past week in Longmeadow. Rorie Susan Woods, 55, of 29 Golden Court, Hadley, was charged with four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon; three counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and a disorderly conduct charge.
LONGMEADOW, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Auburn Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Man for Jewelry Theft

AUBURN - A Connecticut man, arrested in Auburn on Tuesday, faces charges related to stealing over $21,0000 in jewelery while driving a stolen car. Officers patrolling the Auburn Mall on Tuesday came upon a vehicle facing the wrong direction in the fire lane. A search of the license plate number revealed it did not match the vehicle.
AUBURN, MA
bpdnews.com

Two Suspects in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Boston

At about 9:24 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Mystic Street in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle for two traffic infractions when their attention was drawn to the rear seat passenger, later identified as Wimar Reyes-Martinez, 20, of Brighton, who was moving constantly and appeared to be extremely nervous. When questioned, the suspect provided a false name to the officers but was ultimately identified at which time it was discovered that he was wanted on two outstanding warrants (Warrant #1: Issued by Dedham District Court on charges of Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Using Without Authority, Failure to Stop for Police and Receiving Stolen Property. Warrant #2: Issued by Brighton District Court on charges of Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery and Destruction of Property Over $1200). The suspect was then removed from the vehicle and placed in custody without incident.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
127K+
Followers
135K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy