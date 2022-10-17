Leominster police officer stabbed during wellness check, suspect facing attempted murder charges

A Leominster police officer is recovering from serious stab wounds and a Leominster woman is facing attempted murder charges after a wellness check turned violent Monday morning, according to the police department.

At approximately 10:49 a.m. officer Mathew Chagnon and at least one other officer responded to a home on Water Street after a private medical company contacted authorities and told them an employee was assaulted by a woman inside. Upon arriving at the scene, the suspect, named by police as 30-year-old Andrea Alexis, barricaded herself in her room.

According to police, after gaining entry into the room, Alexis violently attempted to resist the officers’ attempts to subdue her and stabbed Chagnon in the thigh. A taser was used on Alexis to incapacitate her and a tourniquet was applied to Chagnon’s leg. Both parties were transported to Leominster Hospital.

Alexis was arrested and is facing charges of assault and battery on a police officer, causing serious bodily injury, threatening to commit a crime (to wit murder), attempted murder, resisting arrest, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, possessing a dangerous weapon (double edged knife), and wanton destruction of property.

Police are actively investigating the incident.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group