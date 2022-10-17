ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WacoTrib.com

Waco OKs $500K to plan development around Heritage Square, municipal building

The Waco City Council is moving forward with a planning process for the areas around City Hall and the Brazos riverfront, with its eye on office and mixed-use development, a new municipal services center and the possible relocation of the Texas Ranger Museum. The council approved expanding a $50,000 contract...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas Halloween & Fall Festivities

(FOX 44) — This fall season, Central Texas is keeping busy with family-friendly and cultural activities for all of your October needs. Here is a list of Halloween and fall festivities near you!. Waco Parks and Recreation. Wednesday, the Waco Parks and Rec is hosting Trunk or Treat!. This...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco NAACP Hosts Community Housing Forum

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Waco NAACP brought together multiple entities for its housing forum Monday evening, “Financing, Restoring, and Untangling Titles”. The NAACP wanted to teach community members on how to own their property and establish the necessary boundaries needed to keep it under their name.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Event in Killeen to help homeless community this weekend

KILLEEN, Texas — An event aimed to help the homeless community with resources like food, clothing and medical care will be happening in Killeen this weekend. The 9th Annual Stand Down & Community Triage is being hosted by Operation Stand Down Central Texas from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Killeen Civic Conference Center.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools

A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Groundreaking ceremonies to be held for new health clinics

WACO / TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Health organizations in both Waco and Temple will be breaking ground on new clinics this Thursday. Waco Family Medicine is breaking ground on a new clinical site which will welcome all people regardless of income or insurance status. This comes less than a year after publicly announcing plans to construct new headquarters.
TEMPLE, TX
News Channel 25

A new rehabilitation Center opens in Killeen, and its impact could be large

KILLEEN, Texas — Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen, Texas is a residential drug and alcohol treatment facility with 48 recovery beds. Making it the first rehabilitation center in the heart of Killeen to offer such extensive rehabilitation services, allowing patients to stay overnight if needed. The center treats individuals...
KILLEEN, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club holds grand opening event

Facility dedicated, named for longtime supporters Wallace and Emmadell Vernon. After moving locations time after time for years, the Boys & Girls Club of Copperas Cove finally has a permanent home. Located on 206 Laura St., the Boys & Girls Club were proud to hold their grand opening ceremony starting...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Belton (TX)

Belton is a borough and Bell County seat lying on the borderline between Waco and Austin in Texas state, United States. Belton is the fifth biggest city in the Killeen-Temple metropolitan district, with a population of 23,054 after the 2020 census. In Texas state, Belton is one of the cities...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Milam County deputy shot in rural area near Rockdale

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County deputy was shot twice Wednesday afternoon in a rural area outside Rockdale and rushed to a hospital, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV was taken by PHI Life Flight to Baylor Scott & White Temple in stable condition.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Morning football shifts Baylor Homecoming parade

The Baylor University faithful are back in town this week for the annual Homecoming celebration, but they may need an extra cup of coffee to see them through this year. An 11 a.m. kickoff time for the Saturday game between the Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks at McLane Stadium will force an earlier step-off time for the Homecoming parade.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Sunday morning fire destroys downtown Marlin building

A Sunday morning fire destroyed a building on Live Oak Street in downtown Marlin. Waco Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call to battle the blaze in the 200 block of Live Oak that housed up to two businesses. Marlin dispatchers requested additional personnel and trucks about 9 a.m....
MARLIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Potential threat prompts Florence ISD to release students early

FLORENCE, Texas - Florence Independent School District released all students early on Oct. 19 due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution. According to Florence ISD, students were air-dropped a threatening message on campus. The school district said once they were notified of the threat, a...
