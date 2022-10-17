Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Paul Tyson Field demolition about to resume, clear spot for equine center
That pesky Heart O’ Texas Fair ended its run Sunday, so crews can continue demolishing the old Paul Tyson Field along Lake Air Drive and creating space for a proposed $10 million equine center years from now. The center would allow the fairgrounds to host two livestock or horse...
WacoTrib.com
Waco OKs $500K to plan development around Heritage Square, municipal building
The Waco City Council is moving forward with a planning process for the areas around City Hall and the Brazos riverfront, with its eye on office and mixed-use development, a new municipal services center and the possible relocation of the Texas Ranger Museum. The council approved expanding a $50,000 contract...
fox44news.com
Central Texas Halloween & Fall Festivities
(FOX 44) — This fall season, Central Texas is keeping busy with family-friendly and cultural activities for all of your October needs. Here is a list of Halloween and fall festivities near you!. Waco Parks and Recreation. Wednesday, the Waco Parks and Rec is hosting Trunk or Treat!. This...
fox44news.com
Waco NAACP Hosts Community Housing Forum
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Waco NAACP brought together multiple entities for its housing forum Monday evening, “Financing, Restoring, and Untangling Titles”. The NAACP wanted to teach community members on how to own their property and establish the necessary boundaries needed to keep it under their name.
Event in Killeen to help homeless community this weekend
KILLEEN, Texas — An event aimed to help the homeless community with resources like food, clothing and medical care will be happening in Killeen this weekend. The 9th Annual Stand Down & Community Triage is being hosted by Operation Stand Down Central Texas from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Killeen Civic Conference Center.
Killeen hosts ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate opening of military rehab center
KILLEEN, Texas — A new health resource is coming to the City of Killeen, one that especially caters to veterans. Virtue Recovery Center is opening its doors on Friday, Oct. 21, and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening.
WacoTrib.com
Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools
A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
KWTX
Fire marshal clears Robinson Family Farm for reopening after massive fire this past weekend
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Family Farm on Wednesday announced it had been cleared for reopening this weekend after a massive grass fire in its parking lot torched more than 70 vehicles on Saturday, Oct. 15. “Big update, y’all! We got the clear from the fire marshal to open...
No More Fort Hood? Fort Hood in Killeen To Change Name in 2024
After Hood Junior High changed its name, now the Army base with the same name will change too, and the people of Killeen are divided by it. Shocking I know in a red state where people are obsessed with keeping the names of people who lost a war. According to...
Police Investigating After Gun Fired at H-E-B in Copperas Cove, Texas
If you were recently grocery shopping in a certain Central Texas store, that loud noise you heard wasn't your imagination. Police are investigating after someone fired a gun at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove, Texas on Tuesday afternoon. Incident at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove. According to the Killeen Daily...
fox44news.com
Groundreaking ceremonies to be held for new health clinics
WACO / TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Health organizations in both Waco and Temple will be breaking ground on new clinics this Thursday. Waco Family Medicine is breaking ground on a new clinical site which will welcome all people regardless of income or insurance status. This comes less than a year after publicly announcing plans to construct new headquarters.
News Channel 25
A new rehabilitation Center opens in Killeen, and its impact could be large
KILLEEN, Texas — Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen, Texas is a residential drug and alcohol treatment facility with 48 recovery beds. Making it the first rehabilitation center in the heart of Killeen to offer such extensive rehabilitation services, allowing patients to stay overnight if needed. The center treats individuals...
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club holds grand opening event
Facility dedicated, named for longtime supporters Wallace and Emmadell Vernon. After moving locations time after time for years, the Boys & Girls Club of Copperas Cove finally has a permanent home. Located on 206 Laura St., the Boys & Girls Club were proud to hold their grand opening ceremony starting...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Belton (TX)
Belton is a borough and Bell County seat lying on the borderline between Waco and Austin in Texas state, United States. Belton is the fifth biggest city in the Killeen-Temple metropolitan district, with a population of 23,054 after the 2020 census. In Texas state, Belton is one of the cities...
KWTX
Milam County deputy shot in rural area near Rockdale
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County deputy was shot twice Wednesday afternoon in a rural area outside Rockdale and rushed to a hospital, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV was taken by PHI Life Flight to Baylor Scott & White Temple in stable condition.
News Channel 25
'No active threat' found at La Vega ISD after district placed under lockdown: Police
BELLMEAD, Texas — UPDATE: The Bellmead Police Department is now reporting there to be no "active threat" impacting La Vaga ISD. The Central Texas school district was placed under lockdown this afternoon. At this time, officials have not disclosed what the threat reported was. Police are expected to hold...
WacoTrib.com
Morning football shifts Baylor Homecoming parade
The Baylor University faithful are back in town this week for the annual Homecoming celebration, but they may need an extra cup of coffee to see them through this year. An 11 a.m. kickoff time for the Saturday game between the Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks at McLane Stadium will force an earlier step-off time for the Homecoming parade.
WacoTrib.com
Sunday morning fire destroys downtown Marlin building
A Sunday morning fire destroyed a building on Live Oak Street in downtown Marlin. Waco Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call to battle the blaze in the 200 block of Live Oak that housed up to two businesses. Marlin dispatchers requested additional personnel and trucks about 9 a.m....
fox7austin.com
Potential threat prompts Florence ISD to release students early
FLORENCE, Texas - Florence Independent School District released all students early on Oct. 19 due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution. According to Florence ISD, students were air-dropped a threatening message on campus. The school district said once they were notified of the threat, a...
