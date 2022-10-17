LIST: 500+ crimes reported to HPD in past week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There have been more than 590 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.

Most of the crime reports have been on larceny around the island of Oahu. Just within the second week of Oct. there were more than 190 reports of larceny.

Larceny is the act of stealing any property or article that is not taken by violence, force or fraud. An example of larceny around Oahu would be stealing a bicycle, motor vehicle part or shoplifting.

According to CrimeMapping the second highest crime reports to HPD have been vandalism with close to 100 reports in the past seven days.

Top reported crimes on Oahu this past week:

Larceny – 197

Vandalism – 84

Vehicle break-in / Theft – 48

Assault – 80

Burglary – 35

Motor vehicle theft – 51

Fraud – 46

Drugs / Alcohol – 14

Sex crime – 19

Robbery, DUI, disturbing the peace and weapons had less than 10 incident reports each within the past week.

To view the latest crime reports near you head to CrimeMapping’s website and type in your address, zip code or location you are interested in.

Most crime incidents were reported on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday according to crimemapping data.