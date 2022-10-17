If you consider yourself a croissant connoisseur, this over-the-top almond croissant from Banksia should be next on your list. Delicate outside layers dusted with powdered sugar unravel to reveal a sweet, cream-like almond filling inside the pastry. The magic here is the Australian frangipane filling. A generous helping of frangipane and the classic buttery pastry layers combine for a soft inside and crunchy outside, perfectly paired with a mild black coffee or smooth oat milk latte.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO