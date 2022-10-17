ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

thepitchkc.com

Boutique storefront for Lily Floral Designs blossoms in Columbus Park

There is a secret language found among flowers. Each bloom speaks to a different sentiment and expresses what words cannot. Betsy Ford and Lily Williams, co-owners of Lily Floral Designs, serve as interpreters for every occasion’s floral needs. Lily Floral Designs recently opened its first storefront in Columbus Park,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thepitchkc.com

Four Inane Questions with Music Theater Heritage’s artistic director Tim Scott

Tim Scott is not a blend-into-the-woodwork kinda guy. He’s a showman’s showman. If you give him a flat surface the size of a postage stamp, he’ll somehow turn it into a stage. It’s no wonder Scott ultimately found his calling in KC’s tight-knit theater community. Scott is the current Chief Executive and artistic director for Music Theater Heritage, the non-profit, professional live theater organization located at Crown Center.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thepitchkc.com

Eat This Now: Almond Frangipane Croissant at Banksia

If you consider yourself a croissant connoisseur, this over-the-top almond croissant from Banksia should be next on your list. Delicate outside layers dusted with powdered sugar unravel to reveal a sweet, cream-like almond filling inside the pastry. The magic here is the Australian frangipane filling. A generous helping of frangipane and the classic buttery pastry layers combine for a soft inside and crunchy outside, perfectly paired with a mild black coffee or smooth oat milk latte.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thepitchkc.com

University of Kansas holding of ancestral remains stifles Native community; KU Student Senate to hear resolution

On Sept. 20 the University of Kansas Provost released a statement admitting to possession of American Indian ancestral remains. Under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), the University announced its intent to turn over remains to proper native nations. For many on campus, including the Indigenous community,...
LAWRENCE, KS

